Two New Beer Havens, Made-To-Order Donuts, and More Fort Worth Restaurant Openings To Know

Local Foods Kitchen has new owners but the same elegant menu and take-out case filled to the brim.

Hoppin' arrives in The Foundry District and is also opening at Grapevine Mills soon.

Beer, coffee, and donut lovers rejoice! This month, Fort Worth gains a national brewing juggernaut, a new adult playland in The Foundry District, a Portland-founded coffee shop, and a made-to-order donut dream. These are the Fort Worth restaurant openings to know right now, as well as other local dining news.

A Nationally Famous Brewing Outfit Lands in Southside

Voodoo Brewing Company is now open at 1001 South Main Street. That’s the original Four Sisters location (which resurfaced last fall in Mansfield). It brings new life to the end of South Main, joining neighbor Brix Barbecue which opened a year ago nearby.

The Voodoo story began brewing in 2005, opening its first taproom opening in Meadville, Pennsylvania in 2012. Now the brand has a smattering of outposts from South Carolina to Idaho. Three other locations are already in Texas ― Plano, Katy, and Grand Prairie.

The first Fort Worth location also serves pub food, including pulled pork nachos, a variety of pizzas, and handhelds like the Foodoo Burger. If your entire crowd is not into beer, there’s a full range of cocktails too ― though some are on the sweet side like the pineapple mango crush.

A North Carolina-Based Taproom Will Open Two North Texas Locations

Here’s another suds-centric opening of note to share. The Foundry District welcomes its newest hang-out ― Hoppin’ Fort Worth, as we first reported in January. The adult playland will hold its grand opening on Saturday, August 24. Another location will debut at Grapevine Mills by the end of the year.

The tech-savvy, pour-your-own style of Hoppin’ mirrors that of its neighbor Salute Wine Bar. It’s the casual, beer model of this trendy new craze.

“The tap wall is set up with pre-loaded ounces,” Hoppin’ spokesperson Scotty Kent tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Guests have a wristband they use to pay for their selections. All you have to do is double tap the screen and it tells you everything you need to know about the beer.”

Coffee, Donut, and Brunch News

Today, Black Rock Coffee Bar opened a new store in Burleson. The company was founded in Portland, Oregon in 2008 and is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks. Located at 425 SW Wilshire, The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chain’s signature industrial modern design.

Black Rock Coffee has 144 locations nationwide, and it’s making its presence known in North Texas with coffee bars popping up in Arlington, Hurst, and Grapevine so far. With the Burleson location, it’s inching closer to Fort Worth proper.

Duck Donuts will arrive soon at Camp Bowie, promising a “warm, delicious, made-to-order” donut experience. Founder Russ DiGilio opened his first location in the Outer Banks of Duck, North Carolina in 2007. Hence, the name. Since then, the fried wonders and creative spin at Duck Donuts ― that are coated, topped, and drizzled right before your eyes ― have spun off donuts in all directions, as far afield as Egypt, Qatar, and Thailand. So far in Texas, only Pflugerville and San Antonio have gotten a taste. Fort Worth is next.

The beachy vibes and creative flavors are enticing. The Bacon in the Sun has your sweet and savory cravings covered, or there’s a coconut-crusted Pina Colada, and the striped blueberry lemonade. Breakfast sandwiches are encased inside a warm donut, and they recently introduced a donut ice cream sandwich for seasonal fun. This could be trouble!

Finally, Local Foods Kitchen has a new owner. Founder, caterer, and chef, Katie Schma is officially a retiree, after selling one of Fort Worth’s favorite restaurants in June ― her wide-ranging, Napa-style recipes included. The eatery, with its take-out case, and full bakery (and yes, the famous crunchy Blum’s cake is still on the menu) along with endless brunch and lunch possibilities has made Local Foods Kitchen a stand-out since it first opened in July of 2015.

Next time you’re in, say hello to the new owners ― Jett and Danielle Milner. Local Foods will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm every day except Sunday, with breakfast being served from 8 am to 11 am.