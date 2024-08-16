Good Vibes IPA by Voodoo Brewing Company
Hoppin’ arrives in The Foundry District
Black Rock Coffee Bar in Burleson
Duck Donuts opening on Camp Bowie
Local Foods Kitchen has new owners
01
05

Fort Worth's Southside welcomes Good Vibes IPA (and many other unique brews) by Voodoo Brewing Company.

02
05

Hoppin' arrives in The Foundry District and is also opening at Grapevine Mills soon.

03
05

Black Rock Coffee Bar lands in Burleson.

04
05

Duck Donuts arrives in North Texas opening soon on Camp Bowie.

05
05

Local Foods Kitchen has new owners but the same elegant menu and take-out case filled to the brim.

Good Vibes IPA by Voodoo Brewing Company
Hoppin’ arrives in The Foundry District
Black Rock Coffee Bar in Burleson
Duck Donuts opening on Camp Bowie
Local Foods Kitchen has new owners
Restaurants / Openings

Two New Beer Havens, Made-To-Order Donuts, and More Fort Worth Restaurant Openings To Know

Plus, A Cowtown Favorite Gets New Owners

BY // 08.16.24
Fort Worth's Southside welcomes Good Vibes IPA (and many other unique brews) by Voodoo Brewing Company.
Hoppin' arrives in The Foundry District and is also opening at Grapevine Mills soon.
Black Rock Coffee Bar lands in Burleson.
Duck Donuts arrives in North Texas opening soon on Camp Bowie.
Local Foods Kitchen has new owners but the same elegant menu and take-out case filled to the brim.
1
5

Fort Worth's Southside welcomes Good Vibes IPA (and many other unique brews) by Voodoo Brewing Company.

2
5

Hoppin' arrives in The Foundry District and is also opening at Grapevine Mills soon.

3
5

Black Rock Coffee Bar lands in Burleson.

4
5

Duck Donuts arrives in North Texas opening soon on Camp Bowie.

5
5

Local Foods Kitchen has new owners but the same elegant menu and take-out case filled to the brim.

Beer, coffee, and donut lovers rejoice! This month, Fort Worth gains a national brewing juggernaut, a new adult playland in The Foundry District, a Portland-founded coffee shop, and a made-to-order donut dream. These are the Fort Worth restaurant openings to know right now, as well as other local dining news.

A Nationally Famous Brewing Outfit Lands in Southside

Voodoo Brewing Company is now open at 1001 South Main Street. That’s the original Four Sisters location (which resurfaced last fall in Mansfield). It brings new life to the end of South Main, joining neighbor Brix Barbecue which opened a year ago nearby.

The Voodoo story began brewing in 2005, opening its first taproom opening in Meadville, Pennsylvania in 2012. Now the brand has a smattering of outposts from South Carolina to Idaho. Three other locations are already in Texas ― Plano, Katy, and Grand Prairie.

The first Fort Worth location also serves pub food, including pulled pork nachos, a variety of pizzas, and handhelds like the Foodoo Burger. If your entire crowd is not into beer, there’s a full range of cocktails too ― though some are on the sweet side like the pineapple mango crush.

Hoppin’ arrives in The Foundry District
Hoppin’ arrives in The Foundry District and is also opening at Grapevine Mills soon.

A North Carolina-Based Taproom Will Open Two North Texas Locations

Here’s another suds-centric opening of note to share. The Foundry District welcomes its newest hang-out ― Hoppin’ Fort Worth, as we first reported in January. The adult playland will hold its grand opening on Saturday, August 24. Another location will debut at Grapevine Mills by the end of the year.

The tech-savvy, pour-your-own style of Hoppin’ mirrors that of its neighbor Salute Wine Bar. It’s the casual, beer model of this trendy new craze.

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024

“The tap wall is set up with pre-loaded ounces,” Hoppin’ spokesperson Scotty Kent tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Guests have a wristband they use to pay for their selections. All you have to do is double tap the screen and it tells you everything you need to know about the beer.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar in Burleson
Black Rock Coffee Bar lands in Burleson.

Coffee, Donut, and Brunch News

Today, Black Rock Coffee Bar opened a new store in Burleson. The company was founded in Portland, Oregon in 2008 and is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks. Located at 425 SW Wilshire, The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chain’s signature industrial modern design.

Black Rock Coffee has 144 locations nationwide, and it’s making its presence known in North Texas with coffee bars popping up in Arlington, Hurst, and Grapevine so far. With the Burleson location, it’s inching closer to Fort Worth proper.

Duck Donuts opening on Camp Bowie
Duck Donuts arrives in North Texas soon, opening on Camp Bowie.,

Duck Donuts will arrive soon at Camp Bowie, promising a “warm, delicious, made-to-order” donut experience. Founder Russ DiGilio opened his first location in the Outer Banks of Duck, North Carolina in 2007. Hence, the name. Since then, the fried wonders and creative spin at Duck Donuts ― that are coated, topped, and drizzled right before your eyes ― have spun off donuts in all directions, as far afield as Egypt, Qatar, and Thailand. So far in Texas, only Pflugerville and San Antonio have gotten a taste. Fort Worth is next.

The beachy vibes and creative flavors are enticing. The Bacon in the Sun has your sweet and savory cravings covered, or there’s a coconut-crusted Pina Colada, and the striped blueberry lemonade. Breakfast sandwiches are encased inside a warm donut, and they recently introduced a donut ice cream sandwich for seasonal fun. This could be trouble!

Local Foods Kitchen has new owners
Local Foods Kitchen has new owners but the same elegant menu and take-out case filled to the brim.

Finally, Local Foods Kitchen has a new owner. Founder, caterer, and chef, Katie Schma is officially a retiree, after selling one of Fort Worth’s favorite restaurants in June ― her wide-ranging, Napa-style recipes included. The eatery, with its take-out case, and full bakery (and yes, the famous crunchy Blum’s cake is still on the menu) along with endless brunch and lunch possibilities has made Local Foods Kitchen a stand-out since it first opened in July of 2015.

Next time you’re in, say hello to the new owners ― Jett and Danielle Milner. Local Foods will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm every day except Sunday, with breakfast being served from 8 am to 11 am.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
12506 Castlestone Drive
Open House
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/17 Saturday 2 - 4 PM

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
1555 Laird Street
Open House
The Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/18 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1555 Laird Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
1555 Laird Street
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,685,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
6008 Glencove Street #B
Open House
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/18 Sunday 1 - 4 PM

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
2122 Grandmill Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

2122 Grandmill Lane
Katy, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
2122 Grandmill Lane
1203 Normans Woods Street
Open House
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/18 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
4509 Blossom Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/18 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
4715 Pine Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/18 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$305,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
5755 Valkeith Drive
Open House
Maplewood South
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/18 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$619,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/18 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$114,500 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$320,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X