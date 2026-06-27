World Famous Roca Brothers Bring Their Restaurant Magic To Houston For Touching Genuine Cup Nights

World renowned chefs Jordi Roca and Joan Roca with the Genuine Catering team at Genuine Cup's second annual Hope & Opportunity Dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)

In the midst of World Cup, Houston businessman and well-known philanthropist Ignacio Torras and Lorna Ortiz, co-founders of the Genuine Foundation, hosted for the second time back-to-back chef-driven Hope & Opportunity dinners. The doubleheader evenings of high gastronomy raised $655,000 for programs that create employment pathways and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including the Genuine Cup.

Hosted by the Genuine Foundation, the dinners are precursor to a Genuine Cup international soccer tournament that puts players with neurodisabilities in the spotlight. The matches will be played in Houston in late July after this historic World Cup is done.

The Houston dinner evening, held at Soleil event space on Post Oak Boulevard, once again saw the internationally acclaimed Roca brothers of Spain’s three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant lead a fundraiser that celebrated both extraordinary gastronomy and the transformative impact of inclusion.

The brothers were joined by talented Houston chefs Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier, Felipe Riccio of March, Mayank Istwal of Musaafer and Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition. All four having been honored with a Michelin star.

On the first evening, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Torras, addressed the gathering. Also on the program was Robert “Quint” Rule, a Genuine Cup athlete and Rocambolesc employee whose personal story underscored the importance of meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities.

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones joined Torras and Rule on the second night in recognizing the growing movement to create more inclusive communities and workplaces.

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