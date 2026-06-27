World Famous Roca Brothers Bring Their Restaurant Magic To Houston For Touching Genuine Cup Nights
The Dream Dinners Of All Dream Dinners
By Shelby Hodge //
Photography Jenny Antill
Chef Mayank Istwal of Musaafer prepares a dish at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
World renowned chefs Jordi Roca and Joan Roca with the Genuine Catering team at Genuine Cup's second annual Hope & Opportunity Dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Heidi & Sen. Ted Cruz, Isabel & Ignacio Torras at the Genuine Cup's second annual Hope & Opportunity Dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Paula & Reginald DesRoches at the Genuine Cup dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Albert & Anne Chao at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ann & Karl Stern at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody Buzbee at the Hope & Opportunity Genuine Cup dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carla & Giorgio Spezzapria at the Hope & Opportunity Genuine Cup dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Daniel Rodriguez, Harris County Comissioner Lesley Briones at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Chef Joan Roca, Ann Stern, Chef Jordi Roca, Manolo Sanchez at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Marie & Joe Flanigan at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Genuine Catering's Mariana Calderon at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shammi & Mithu Malik at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rocambolesc shop attendant and United Genuine goal keeper at the Genuine Cup Hope & Opportunity dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
In the midst of World Cup, Houston businessman and well-known philanthropist Ignacio Torras and Lorna Ortiz, co-founders of the Genuine Foundation, hosted for the second time back-to-back chef-driven Hope & Opportunity dinners. The doubleheader evenings of high gastronomy raised $655,000 for programs that create employment pathways and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including the Genuine Cup.
Hosted by the Genuine Foundation, the dinners are precursor to a Genuine Cup international soccer tournament that puts players with neurodisabilities in the spotlight. The matches will be played in Houston in late July after this historic World Cup is done.
The Houston dinner evening, held at Soleil event space on Post Oak Boulevard, once again saw the internationally acclaimed Roca brothers of Spain’s three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant lead a fundraiser that celebrated both extraordinary gastronomy and the transformative impact of inclusion.
The brothers were joined by talented Houston chefs Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier, Felipe Riccio of March, Mayank Istwal of Musaafer and Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition. All four having been honored with a Michelin star.
On the first evening, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Torras, addressed the gathering. Also on the program was Robert “Quint” Rule, a Genuine Cup athlete and Rocambolesc employee whose personal story underscored the importance of meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities.
Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones joined Torras and Rule on the second night in recognizing the growing movement to create more inclusive communities and workplaces.
“This event is about more than raising funds — it’s about raising expectations,” Torras says. “Every individual deserves the opportunity to contribute, succeed. And be recognized for their talents. Through hospitality, sport and community, we are creating pathways that help make that possible.”
Throughout the evening, members of the Genuine Cup community played an integral role in the dining experience.
PC Seen: Heidi Cuz, Isabelle Torras, Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee, Anne and Albert Chao, Ann and Karl Stern, Manolo Sanchez, Carla and Giorgio Spezzapria, Marie and Joe Flanigan, and Shammi and Mithu Malik.
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