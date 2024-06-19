Oishii Restaurants salmon sashimi.
One of the best new restaurants in Grapevine, Oishii features the freshest sushi in many forms like this salmon sashimi.

Double cut porkchop at Teatro in Grapevine.

OG Cellars joins Grapevine's array of wineries and tasting rooms.

Rock and Brews was co-founded by legendary musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.

Firebird's Wood Fired Grill in Grapevine expands the brand in North Texas.

The shady patio and outdoor area at Three Barrels in Grapevine.

Restaurants / Openings

The 6 Best New Restaurants in Grapevine — From Celebrity Chefs to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers

What's Just Opened and Exciting Spots Coming Soon

BY // 06.19.24
One of the best new restaurants in Grapevine, Oishii features the freshest sushi in many forms like this salmon sashimi.

Double cut porkchop at Teatro in Grapevine.

OG Cellars joins Grapevine's array of wineries and tasting rooms.

Rock and Brews was co-founded by legendary musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.

Firebird's Wood Fired Grill in Grapevine expands the brand in North Texas.

One North Texas city attracts plenty of tourists, especially wine lovers, to visit regularly. But, with a growing list of new dining and sipping options, Grapevine’s cup is truly running over as of late. There’s always something to do and something new in this quaint North Texas town. These are the best new restaurants in Grapevine.

Oishii Sushi & Pan-Asian Cuisine

401 E. State Highway 114

Oishii, which means delicious in Japanese, brings a fusion of Japanese and Vietnamese cuisine to Grapevine’s restaurant scene. This notable addition opened last fall. Vietnamese-born owner and chef, Thanh Nguyen, has three other thriving locations of Oishii in and around Dallas (Wycliff, SMU Boulevard, and Plano), as well as a concept called LaVui in the Medical District.

Nguyen achieves authentic flavors on his menu at Oishii Sushi & Pan-Asian Cuisine. You’ll find sushi creations including the popular Donut, Caesar, and Grapevine rolls. Along with the massive menu of sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls are Oishii’s signature dishes like Peking duck, and crispy shrimp, scallops, and calamari in sea salt. As for Vietnamese classics, you’ll find a range of noodle soups and vermicelli dishes.

Double-cut pork chop at Teatro in Grapevine.

Teatro Bistro & Cocktail Lounge

120 S. Main Street, Suite 50

Celebrity chef Carla Pellegrino, who once led the culinary team at Rao’s Las Vegas, has landed in Grapevine. She has been featured on Top Chef: Season 10, Beat Bobby Flay, and in coverage by Food & Wine, and Bon Appetite. Her new Teatro Bistro & Cocktail Lounge opened at the end of February.

Teatro’s menu features Italian cuisine from pastas and steaks, traditional meatballs, charred octopus, and an array of salads including a Caprese. Mains include tortellini with ham and peas, halibut Meuniere, and lamb lollipops. It’s also open for brunch on Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm.

Rock and Brews was co-founded by legendary musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.

Rock & Brews

520 W. State Highway 114

Rock & Brews, which was co-founded by legendary musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, is set to debut on July 2. The rock-themed restaurant will include Sgt. Pepper’s Jalapeno Poppers, Strawberry Fields Salad, along with standard dishes like blackened chicken pasta and the birria beef dip sandwich.

It will also offer a wide selection of craft brews. The family-friendly restaurant will be dog-friendly as well on its outdoor patio, which will feature live music. The concept has already opened several locations in California, Florida, and the Midwest, with other Texas outposts already in The Colony and San Antonio.

OG Cellars joins Grapevine’s array of wineries and tasting rooms.

OG Cellars

909 S. Main Street, Suite 100

The latest addition to Grapevine’s Urban Wine Trail will open this summer. OG Cellars is a boutique winery from Sunset, Texas in Wise County. They have another tasting room inside the Holt Hotel in Wichita Falls. Utilizing 100-percent Texas-grown grapes, OG Cellars has a diverse array of wines to sample from viognier to tempranillo.

Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill in Grapevine expands the brand in North Texas.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

450 W. State Highway 114

Recently opened, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, is another highly anticipated addition to Grapevine’s culinary scene. The scratch kitchen and wood-fired grill offers hand-cut, aged steaks, and fresh seafood, along with craft cocktails.

Firebirds is a national chain with one already in Fort Worth’s Alliance and another location in Plano.

The shady patio and outdoor area at Three Barrels in Grapevine.

Three Barrels Beer Garden

1200 William D. Tate Avenue

A new restaurant in Grapevine with a great selection of craft brews is Three Barrels Beer Garden. It also provides a dog-friendly outdoor setting, where patrons can enjoy yard games and live music.

Three Barrels menu includes sliders and flatbreads along with pizzas and pasta dishes. The owners, who also own adjoining Ferrari’s Italian Villa & Chop House, showcase their Italian and British heritage throughout the location and serve Three Nations Brewery craft brews, which also runs in the family. It’s owned by one of their sons. They also serve signature cocktails and wines on tap. This is Grapevine after all.

