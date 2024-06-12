A First Taste of GUSTOS — A New Smash Burger Restaurant Along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue

The front door and enclosed patio at GUSTOS Burger Bar + More. It's a throw-back burger joint at its best. (Courtesy of GUSTOS)

About two and a half years ago, GUSTOS Burgers began making the rounds as a food truck in Fort Worth. For those in search of the perfect smash burger ― it was a hit. Owner Johnny Arguello graduated to his first brick-and-mortar along Magnolia Avenue, GUSTOS Burger Bar + More, late last year.

Situated inside the bungalow at 1229 7th Avenue (the address relates to the building’s front door). This was the original home of The Bearded Lady (which recently launched a spinoff called Tropic Lady) before its move to South Main Street. The building was then transformed into The Radler beer house, which closed in 2023.

The new spot is across the side street from Paco’s Mexican and the soon-to-move King Tut Egyptian ― which held court for over three decades and, along with nearby Benito’s Mexican, was one of the oldest restaurants on the strip. Signage posted on the brick wall says that King Tut is moving to 508 West Rosedale at the end of July.

GUSTOS Burger Bar + More has maintained the same quirky atmosphere one would expect. It feels like stepping inside the college hang-out of your youth. High gloss black walls and ceiling with time-worn dark wooden planks underfoot set the stage in this black box.

It’s a counter order spot ― which you’ll find at the end of the long wooden bar top. With over 20 taps filled with regional and national beers, as well as a cold case filled with bottles, you’ll find something to wash down your meal.

Building A Better Burger Joint

The menu features five burger selections ― cheese, GUSTO, sweet heat, backyard or the It Is Possible burger for a plant-based option. You can make them sliders if you’d like to split a few with friends. And, for the non-burger eater, there are two chicken options ― either “Nuggs” or a crispy chicken sandwich. Every dish is served picnic-style on paper plates, just as you’d expect from a casual dive.

We sampled the jalapeño poppers, which is the only starter on the menu, other than a side of fries or tots which can be smothered two ways ― GUSTO style with house sauce (a comeback-style condiment), American cheese slices, and chopped caramelized onions, or topped with bacon and cheese. The poppers are standard but glazed with salted brown sugar and honey butter for a sweet, salty, and spicy bite.

Smash burger fans have few options in Fort Worth these days. But GUSTOS is bringing back the classic double patty burger, made with thin delicate (not formed) patties with those crispy edges of your dreams.

The first bite took me back to my grandmother’s kitchen where she used to cook them the same way in her cast iron skillet. And, the bun which is buttered and toasted rounds out each burger creation.