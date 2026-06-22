Houston’s 14 Best Coffee Shops — From East Downtown To The Heights, These Java Retreats Stand Out
These Aren't Your Usual Brews
By Danielle N. Bartholet //
It seems Houston never stops moving — and that means plenty of Houstonians need their coffee.
Throughout the Bayou City’s wide expanse and diverse neighborhoods, there’s a near endless selection of coffee shops to choose from, many of which have specialties that are hard to find in even many other big cities. With hundreds of Houston coffee shops to chose from, the 14 Best Coffee Shops In Houston range from the small and eclectic to the expansive and polished. You’ll find them in neighborhoods from East Downtown to The Heights, Montrose, River Oaks and more.
This is where to get your caffeine fix in H-Town:
1. The Coffee House at West End
This one has it all. In a red brick 1930s-era building down a side street from Washington Avenue, The Coffee House at West End is always full — of students, remote workers, families, church goers, the list goes on. Fun booths (perfect for sharing with friends), calming lighting and a relaxed atmosphere make this Houston coffee shop a nice reprieve from hot summer days
But on the days or evenings that aren’t too sweltering, The Coffee House also has a rooftop patio for taking in the famous Texas sunsets.
2. Brass Tacks
The seating is practically endless in this East Downtown coffee shop and hangout haven. Brass Tacks takes up a large red brick industrial-style building, transforming it with plants such as cacti and modern decor throughout. With a robust menu and plenty of drink offerings, this spot could be described as a restaurant or third space, rather than only a coffee shop.
Brass Tracks even becomes a wine bar that serves later in the day.
3. Della Coffee
A newer Montrose spot, this modern Houston coffee shop is aesthetically pleasing at every turn, from the menu board to the small faux succulents adorning the tables. Try the cold brew shandy. This mix of two favorite beverages — cold brew and lemonade — makes for an insanely refreshing afternoon drink.
The various baked goods — everything from a fudge brownie to a classic croissant is available — look delicious too..
4. Pavon Coffee Den
Voted Houston’s best coffee shop by the Quality Business Awards, this Houston retreat serves up gourmet style coffee drinks. Don’t sleep on the Vanilla Rose Latte or the customer favorite Blueberry Pie Latte. Tucked off Waugh Drive, Pavon boasts a pastel interior that is both pleasing to the eye and comfortable to spend an hour or two in with friends.
Another bonus? The drinks are endlessly Instagrammable. They are all brightly colored and served in a cute glass.
Agora is simply a Houston classic. Since 2001, this Greek-inspired gathering spot has been a haven for students, remote workers and locals in the Montrose area. Agora is open until 2 am, making it perfect for cramming in late night studying — or for a late night espresso.
Get one of the speciality frappe coffees and sit on the patio under a green umbrella. This Houston coffee shop is a tiny piece of Greece in Texas.
6. Tiny’s Milk and Cookies
Tiny’s could be considered more of a dessert spot, but hear us out. The coffee is fantastic, especially for a place that isn’t a traditional coffee shop. And what better pairing for a perfectly crafted pastry than a nice cappuccino? Plus, you can’t beat the setting: an outdoor white and blue decorated oasis that lets the hustle of the city fade away for a few delicious moments.
7. Siphon Coffee
This one’s a rustic gem off West Alabama Street, with rustic dark wood interiors and country music playing over the hum of the espresso machine. The coffee is siphon-made and handcrafted, and the syrups are made in-house. Siphon also boasts quite a few food options, from breakfast items to burgers and quesadillas.
Try the Honey Bee Latte, which has honey, vanilla and cinnamon.
8. Day 6 Coffee Co.
Located in a historic Downtown Houston building, Day 6 Coffee Co. is a coffee shop where one can pause and enjoy the moment. It sits in the heart of Downtown on Prairie Street, providing a retreat to hang out in for the afternoon or a place to pop in to grab a drink before heading to work.
Don’t miss the iced matcha, especially with vanilla for extra sweetness. It’s like a slice of heaven. As they say, on the 6th Day, God gave us coffee.
9. Wah Coffee
This new Houston coffee shop pays tribute to Texas culture with dark brown, rustic-inspired decor, setting itself up as a place to both study and hang out with friends. The tiramisu latte is a particular standout, with thick cream on top and a cookie on the side evoking the beloved Italian dessert.
For more classic coffee drinkers, the cortado is well-made and comforting on a cold, rainy day.
10. Roast and Brew
This Houston coffee shop is worth the struggle it can take to find a parking spot here. The interior is decorated with an art installation made up of posters and postcards of European cities, with a world-spanning menu to match. From the Greek Freddo Cappuccino to classic Italian espresso-based drinks, the world is your oyster in this tastefully curated space. Roast and Brew is also a great lunch spot, with a popular Greek salad and kabab plate options.
11. Tenfold Coffee Company
Turn off Yale Street onto Aurora Street, and you’ll find the flagship location of Tenfold Coffee. The industrial-style building has a wide open interior full of chairs and nooks in which to do work. Tenfold roasts its own coffee, and holds weekly coffee classes to instruct amateur brewers how to concoct a topnotch pour from the comfort of their own homes.
Even the simplest drinks at Tenfold are full of flavor and body. Get the cold brew with your preferred syrup. The sweet buns are a top accompaniment — if you can snag one before they run out.
Caffvino is an artsy gem just off Heights Boulevard — and there’s coffee and wine inside. With dark green walls and cozy tables and armchairs to relax in, it’s both a work from home spot and the place for an after work pick-me-up. Works by Houston artists adorn the walls alongside warm lit lamps to add to the homey feeling. The lavender cold brew is a worthy go-to drink, but you must try the olive oil cake. It’s divine with its hints of orange.
13. Antidote Coffee
Antidote is the definition of a neighborhood spot, with red brick walls and vintage, eclectic design perfect for Houston’s dynamic Heights neighborhood. The moment you walk in, you can tell this place knows its coffee. Take the simple cappuccino with oat milk. It’s classic for a reason, and there was nothing but goodness to be had from it at Antidote.
In cooler weather, go for the patio, with its multicolored chairs.
This Houston coffee shop’s a bit hidden, set into the side of a building off of Richmond Avenue, across from Dessert Gallery. But it’s worth searching for. The inside of Anonymous is upscale and elevated, with sparkling counters and cute outside tables. There is also a robust food menu, with Greek bites and snacks such as Spanikopita and Souvlaki.
The real find here, though, is the Freddo Cappuccino. It’s a Greek style espresso based drink, with whipped cold foam on top creating distinct, thick layers. Get it medium sweet for just the right amount of sugar in every full bodied, perfectly strong sip.
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