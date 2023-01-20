Houston Rodeo’s Fine Dining Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse Returns With a New Nightclub Twist — Get Ready For The Ranch After Dark

A private dining room at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, the Ben Berg retreat open only during the Rodeo. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Saddle up, rodeo goers — and get ready to eat in style. Berg Hospitality Group is bringing back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, an official sponsor of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse will be open throughout the run of rodeo season (February 28 through March 19).

Of course, The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse debuted at last year’s Houston Rodeo, bringing a fine dining component to the cowboy extravaganza for the first time. And some Ben Berg flair.

You can swing into the Saloon, a first-come, first-served casual dining spot replete with nightly live music and an outdoor covered patio area dubbed The Porch.

The Steakhouse is the fine dining counterpart to the Saloon. At The Steakhouse, reservations are a must. Here the Ranch’s menus are a compilation of some of the Berg restaurant group’s signature dishes from B&B Butchers & Restaurant, The Annie Cafe & Bar and B.B. Lemon — along with a few dishes crafted exclusively for the Rodeo.

Both menus will be offered in the Saloon, including in the main bar and The Porch. But only the Steakhouse menu gets offered in the fine dining area.

For the first time this year the powers-that-be are also rolling out “The Ranch After Dark,” a nightclub experience where Houston DJs will spin tunes and people can boogie, boogie, boogie until they just can’t boogie no more. This Ranch nightclub will be open every night of the Houston Rodeo’s run. You can even reserve a lounge table by the live music stage from 10 pm to closing (call 713-818-2310) where bottle service or a la carte drinks will come with a $500 minimum charge per table.

Given the popularity of The Ranch last year, the footprint is now expanding to include 80 additional seats this run. Not to mention the lounge seating by the stage to take in the new live music acts.

For more information on The Steakhouse click here. You can reserve a table on OpenTable.