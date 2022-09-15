Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One

Local Food's Kitchen - The bakery case and cookies are what after school dreams are made of.

In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.

From special occasions and gluten-free fare to after-school treats and everything in between, these are Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries:

French Style

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Why We Love It: With six locations scattered around DFW, Eatzi’s was a revelation when it first arrived on the scene in 1996. Beloved for its grab-and-go meals, fresh sandwiches and pasta station and the occasional live opera performance, this Fort Worth bakery is full of wonders. Explore a world of chocolate eclairs and cookies and cakes, including a remarkable red velvet.

Must Order Item: The almond croissants are some of the best in town.

The Black Rooster

Why We Love It: This artisan bakery started life on Park Hill, and is now located near its sister store called The Lunch Box. Black Rooster baked goods can be found at Cowtown Farmers Market, and orders can be made online for pickup or limited delivery on Saturday mornings. Think savory and sweet croissants, French baguettes, scones, and quiches.

Must Order Item: Kouign Amann ― a caramelized sugar-layered muffin.

La Madeleine

Why We Love It: Although it’s now a vast chain, La Madeleine started in Dallas (first opening in 1983) and that’s where its corporate offices remain. So I still count it as local. The stylish French patisserie is always stocked with fresh fruit tarts, loaves of bread, Sacher tortes, and more.

Must Order Item: Those lovely Linzer cookies are buttery and jammy and not just for Valentine’s Day.

Vegan or Gluten Free

Unrefined Bakery

Why We Love It: With three locations in Dallas and one in Frisco, Unrefined Bakery was born to combat food allergies. You’ll find a variety of recipes to suit almost any diet restrictions, including nut, tapioca, grain, sugar, and yeast-free options along with paleo-approved baked goods.

Sought out for special occasions and wedding cakes, Unrefined Bakery’s daily bakery case is filled with almost everything you could want.

Must Order Item: Sprinkle Whoopie Pie filled with buttercream frosting.

Blue Butterfly Cafe

Why We Love It: This clean-eating Blue Butterfly Cafe can be found in the Village at Camp Bowie. The bakery case includes gluten-free, sugar-free, and organic staples and treats, ranging from caramel apple cakes to sourdough bread.

Must Order Item: Cinnamon rolls with sugar-free caramel glaze.

Planted

Why We Love It: Located in Wedgwood, Planted is a 100 percent vegan bakery. It celebrates two years in business this September. Planted specializes in everything from iced scones to savory breads and loaves. Even flaky croissants.

Must Order Item: Italian Cream cake filled with pecans and coconut and a cream cheese frosting.

Spiral Diner & Bakery

Why We Love It: Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits will soon be Spiral Diner & Bakery’s first fine dining vegan restaurant and its donut and ice cream shop called Dreamboat Donuts is still to come right around the corner.

Magnolia Avenue’s Spiral Diner has long been a go-to for natural baked goods in Fort Worth. It’s all 100 percent vegan and made from scratch.

Must Order Item: Liz Lemon cake with its eye-popping citron hue and creamy frosting.

Specialty Bakeries

Loft 22

Why We Love It: Tareka Lofton’s hilarious toilet paper cakes took over the Internet during the height of COVID, but her wedding cakes and specialty cakes are not only expertly decorated, they are delicious too. No occasion is too small for one of Loft 22’s signature cakes.

Must Order Item: Raspberry Chambord cake with raspberry compote and mauve-tinted buttercream.

Susie Cakes

Why We Love It: Though a California bakery juggernaut Susie Cakes has been a part of the community ever since opening three bakeries in North Texas, two in Dallas and one in Fort Worth’s WestBend neighborhood. You’ll find special occasion cakes and everyday treats including cupcakes, cookies and seasonal recipes.

Must Order Item: Southern red velvet with a traditional tang and plenty of red food coloring.

Emporium Pies

Why We Love It: With four locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, the clever flavor combinations at Emporium Pies can’t be beat. Take the S’morgasbord with fluffy marshmallow meringue, or the Papa Don’t Peach with raspberry cream, peaches and cinnamon streusel.

Must Order Item: Hot Cake is a classic buttermilk pie. With house-made salted caramel, it tastes like a perfect pancake.

Sweet Lucy’s Pies

Why We Love It: This homegrown, hyper local pie purveyor has the flaky crust and crimped edges your grandmother would be jealous of. Order online or find baker Lindsey Lawing at the Clearfork Farmers Market on Saturdays. Sweet Lucy’s is slammed during the holiday season so it’s best to get your orders in early.

Must Order Item: Grapefruit Meringue is grapefruit and lemon curd topped with marshmallow meringue.

Glitz Bakery

Why We Love It: Formerly known as J. Rae’s on Foch Street, Glitz still specializes in cupcakes and cookies. This Fort Worth bakery is sought out for its iced cut-out cookies. These cookies are perfect for any occasion and can be customized to your heart’s content. For baby showers, tailgate parties, corporate events, you name it.

Must Order Item: Mixed dozen comfort cookies (snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, and M&M).

Best All-Round

Stir Crazy Baked Goods

Why We Love It: Tina Howard of Leaves Book and Tea Shop took over the reins of this classy Southside bakery last spring. Stir Crazy is known for its lavish bakery case filled with Adam bombs, cookies, bars, seasonal and classic cakes, cupcakes and pies. There are also savories including quiches, cheddar rolls, and beer bread.

Must Order Item: Lavender cupcakes or full-size cakes.

Esperanza’s Bakery

Why We Love It: The Mexican bakery arm of Fort Worth’s famous Joe T. Garcia family has two locations, one around the corner on Main Street and the other on Park Place. Visit Esperanza’s for Mexican sweet breads like colorful concha and fresh sopapillas and tres leches cake soaked in three kinds of milk.

Must Order Item: Cinnamon and sugar-crusted bunuelos are a traditional crispy treat.

Blue Bonnet Bakery

Why We Love It: Once known as Harper’s Blue Bonnet Bakery, this place has been a Fort Worth staple since 1934. Kids have loved choosing an iced sugar cookie or sprinkle crusted cupcake out of the case for generations, and the special occasion cakes include fancy fondants and buttercreams.

Must Order Item: No baby or wedding shower is complete without their moist petit fours.

Three Dane’s Baking Company

Why We Love It: Part of the bed and breakfast a family runs, this Fort Worth bakery is truly Danish, featuring frøsnapper puff pastry twists, hindbaersnitter Danish pop tarts, and smørkage traditional butter cakes. Check Three Danes’ Facebook page for limited weekend hours.

Must Order Item: Kringle, a Danish-filled butter pastry is awe-inspiring.

Hurley House

Why We Love It: Located across from Fort Worth Country Day School, Hurley House creates beautiful special occasion cakes from swirled icings to my favorite eye-catching ombre colored rosettes. They carry trays of take-and-bake cinnamon rolls too.

Must Order Item: Sparkle sandwich cookies are buttery bliss filled with buttercream.

Swiss Pastry Shop

Why We Love It: For nearly 50 years now Fort Worth has turned to Swiss Pastry Shop for truly scrumptious pastries. Chocolate-dipped almond cookies, seasonal sensations like kouign-amann and an unrivaled variety of cakes and pies fill the case on any given day. Owner Hans Peter Muller learned how to make them all from his father, Swiss Pastry’s original owner and baker.

Must Order Item: The gluten-free decadence of Swiss Pastry’s famous black forest cake.

Harvest Bread Co.

Why We Love It: This is an old-fashioned from scratch bakery specializing in loaves of bread. You can add a freshly made sandwich, scones, seasonal treats and muffins to your order, but folks return to Harvest Bread Co. weekly for the fresh baked breads, made with five simple ingredients.

Must Order Item: Dakota Bread sandwich loaf topped with pumpkin seeds.

Local Foods Kitchen

Why We Love It: With a brimming prepared meal case and a bustling breakfast, lunch and catering clientele, it’s hard to resist the bakery case at Local Foods Kitchen. Napa transplant and catering superstar Katie Schma is one of the best bakers in North Texas. Coconut macaroons, lemon crumble and tender crescent cookies spill over from Local Foods’ jars.

Must Order Item: Blum’s Cake decorated with burnt sugar crunch is uniquely delicious.