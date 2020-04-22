Top Houston Restaurants Reverse Course, Jump Into Takeout and Delivery Scene After Originally Closing Completely for Coronavirus

BNC and MAD dishes are now available for pick-up and takeout at MAD in River Oaks District.

The city was mad for MAD, where every seat was booked for the next six weeks, including those at the bar. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

Ignacio Torras and chef Luis Roger have opened MAD in River Oaks District for takeout, offering menu items from both BCN and MAD. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

BCN and MAD, the widely-embraced Spanish-influenced high-style Houston restaurants of businessman Ignacio Torres and Chef Luis Roger, which closed in March due to COVID-19, have combined resources and reopened for takeout. It happened with little fanfare at the MAD restaurant location in River Oaks District on Wednesday.

When the restaurants closed, the thought was that the pandemic problem would be alleviated by the end of April. With that not happening, the owners have taken a second look at their business operation.

“We have decided start up delivery/curbside service starting today,” the MAD group said in a statement. “It is very possible that delivery services will become an important part of our hospitality industry segment in this new reality. . . We cannot wait to receive you back in our home, but in the meantime, we will go to yours with the same quality and flavors that you are accustomed to.”

MAD’s return follows the high-profile return of Kata Robata (which briefly offered takeout and delivery before closing completely), Ford Fry’s Superica and Feges BBQ, which are also all now offering takeout and delivery too. For River Oaks diners, MAD may be the biggest return.

Fans will be happy to see menu items from both BCN and MAD such as Spanish Ibérico ham, burrata salad with watermelon, grilled Spanish octopus, grilled rack of lamb, the melt-in-y0ur-mouth grilled salmon and more on this new enticing takeout menu. A bonus for fans of the Spanish wines served, there is a full menu of Spanish wine and beer offerings as well as gin and tonic kits.

That last is a bonus for diners who’ve fallen in love with MAD and BCN’s magical gin and tonics. The kits are for the BCN Gin Tonic, including Hendricks, Fever-Tree Indian tonic water, cucumber, juniper berries, and lemon twist; the Elderflower Gin Tonic with Tanqueray, Fever-Tree Elderflower tonic water, grapefruit juice, juniper berries, and mint; and the Ultimate Gin and Tonic with Monkey 47, 1724 tonic water, pink peppercorns, lime juice, a high-end concoction priced at $75 for six drinks.

“Originally, we were hopeful that restaurants would open but we fear that this will go on for a lot longer,” the statement continued. “Even if we are allowed to open, who knows what the condition will be? Will customers be ready to come dine in? Will it take several months to return to normal?”

Menu items are also available on Uber Eats and Doordash.