The lush interior of the new Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits in Fort Worth certainly impresses. (Photo by Near Southside, Fort Worth)
Maiden – Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden Fine Plants and Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Maiden – The exterior of the new PS1200 development in Fort Worth’s Near Southside. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Maiden – the table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden
01
04

The lush interior of the new Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits in Fort Worth certainly impresses. (Photo by Near Southside, Fort Worth)

02
04

Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

03
04

The exterior of the new PS1200 development in Fort Worth's Near Southside. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

04
04

The table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden. It will be prepaid and two to three hours in duration.

The lush interior of the new Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits in Fort Worth certainly impresses. (Photo by Near Southside, Fort Worth)
Maiden – Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden Fine Plants and Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Maiden – The exterior of the new PS1200 development in Fort Worth’s Near Southside. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Maiden – the table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s New Vegan Fine Dining Restaurant Shatters the Mold — Maiden Is Something Completely New

Creating a Little Slice of Vegan Paradise in Cowtown

BY // 06.03.23
The lush interior of the new Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits in Fort Worth certainly impresses. (Photo by Near Southside, Fort Worth)
Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The exterior of the new PS1200 development in Fort Worth's Near Southside. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden. It will be prepaid and two to three hours in duration.
1
4

The lush interior of the new Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits in Fort Worth certainly impresses. (Photo by Near Southside, Fort Worth)

2
4

Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

3
4

The exterior of the new PS1200 development in Fort Worth's Near Southside. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

4
4

The table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden. It will be prepaid and two to three hours in duration.

Just around the corner from vegan mainstay Spiral Diner on Magnolia Avenue, two new vegan restaurants are making this little section of Fort Worth a healthy eating epicenter. Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirts is located at 1216 6th Avenue, inside the newly completed PS1200 mixed-use development. It is the second new offering from the Spiral Diner team in a matter of months.

Spiral’s new Dreamboat Vegan Donuts and Scoops just opened in early May. Together, Maiden and Dreamboat are two of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings in Fort Worth this year. Now, within a few blocks of one another, this duo is offering a cruelty-free choice for every palate from sweet treats and comfort food to elegant, exquisite cuisine. What many would call conscious cuisine.

Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits is a unique new fine dining restaurant ― offering a slow-paced vegan meal. It’s a first of its kind in North Texas, and an idea that Spiral founders Amy McNutt and James Johnston have been hoping to pull off for many years. At Maiden, the plan centers around showcasing the full potential of vegan ingredients.

Maiden – Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden Fine Plants and Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

“Maiden is all about time,” McNutt, Maiden’s founder and executive chef, says in a statement. “The time devoted to forging our beautiful space. The time to thoughtfully compose each course. The time you grant yourself as a guest to relax and relish the experience.

“And now, finally, it is time to present Maiden to the great state of Texas. I can hardly wait.”

Here’s what to expect. Your meal will consist of a $150 seasonal tasting menu of entirely plant-based courses. Maiden is completely unlike most other restaurants in one other respect, all reservations will be prepaid. Upon payment, diners can choose to add one of three drink pairings, ranging from wine to mixed drinks, even sake, beer, zero-proof cocktails, or teas. A la carte drink options are available too.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON

Possible menu items will include lemongrass grapefruit consommé; roasted parsnip filled with a confit of zucchini and walnut, served with sourdough bread and shallot jam; and a play on potato leek soup.

The table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden. It will be prepaid with meals lasting two to three hours in duration.
The table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden. It will be prepaid with meals lasting two to three hours in duration.

Maiden’s team calls the dining experience “sensorial” and even “cinematic” with every menu change seeking to “tell a new story, full of twists and turns, asking: What does winter feel like? What surprises does spring bring? What stories does summer tell? What emotions does fall induce?”

They don’t want you to simply eat a meal. The idea is for dinners to truly experience it.

For those looking for a more casual experience, Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits will offer first-come, first-serve seating at the bar and a leisurely outdoor lounge with limited service. A vegan cheese board will be available alongside various drink options.

The modern and serene 2100-square-foot space has room for 50 diners with two turns per service.

As for the Near Southside space?

“A breathtaking nautical interior by Near Southside designer Kara Keith welcomes guests with marine blue velvet seating, honey-colored wooden trims, and diffused natural lighting that evokes the elegance of turn-of-the-century steamliners,” a release enthuses.

Kids under 13 are not allowed for dinner service at Maiden, but will be welcome for Teatime at Maiden on Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm. Teatime will include a “tower of sweet and savory treats along with unlimited pots of the finest teas” according to a release.

Reservations for Maiden’s eight course dinners with optional drink pairings are now being accepted through June on TOCK. These slow dining vegan meals will last two to three hours. Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirts’ current dinner hours are 5 to 10 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Three New Downtown Dallas Restaurant Openings and One Surprising West Village Closure
Three New Downtown Dallas Restaurant Openings and One Surprising West Village Closure
Hôtel Swexan Announces Its First Three Restaurants and A Popular Sand Volleyball Cantina Will Close After 11 Years
Hôtel Swexan Announces Its First Three Restaurants and A Popular Sand Volleyball Cantina Will Close After 11 Years
Greenville Avenue Food News — An Iconic French Restaurant’s Last Days and a New Local Concept for the Old Blue Goose Cantina
Greenville Avenue Food News — An Iconic French Restaurant’s Last Days and a New Local Concept for the Old Blue Goose Cantina
Brooklyn Dumplings Debut in Deep Ellum, Uptown Gets a Mexican Sugar, and the AAPI Night Market Returns This Month
Brooklyn Dumplings Debut in Deep Ellum, Uptown Gets a Mexican Sugar, and the AAPI Night Market Returns This Month
Slutty Vegan Heads to Deep Ellum, Carbone’s Reopens as Barsotti’s, and Harwood Launches Its Own Beef Program
Slutty Vegan Heads to Deep Ellum, Carbone’s Reopens as Barsotti’s, and Harwood Launches Its Own Beef Program
A 16-Year-Old Opens a Bakery in University Park, Meow Wolf Announces Local Vendors, and an Uptown Staple is Moving
A 16-Year-Old Opens a Bakery in University Park, Meow Wolf Announces Local Vendors, and an Uptown Staple is Moving
read full series
Hilton Anatole
Splash into Jade Waters
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Curated Collection

Swipe
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
1812 Cliffview Drive
Cliffs of Gleneagles
FOR SALE

1812 Cliffview Drive
Plano, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
1812 Cliffview Drive
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
3738 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3738 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$2,649,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3738 Shenandoah Street
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
5810 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5810 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5810 Park Lane
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
6621 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6621 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
6621 Tulip Lane
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$35,000,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,175,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
4521 W Cove Court
Long Cove
FOR SALE

4521 W Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$3,575,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4521 W Cove Court
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X