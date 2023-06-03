Fort Worth’s New Vegan Fine Dining Restaurant Shatters the Mold — Maiden Is Something Completely New

The table is set for a fine dining feast at Maiden. It will be prepaid and two to three hours in duration.

The exterior of the new PS1200 development in Fort Worth's Near Southside. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Owner of Spiral Diner, Dreamboat Donuts and the newest Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits Amy McNutt, with her CEO Samantha Ofeno. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The lush interior of the new Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits in Fort Worth certainly impresses. (Photo by Near Southside, Fort Worth)

Just around the corner from vegan mainstay Spiral Diner on Magnolia Avenue, two new vegan restaurants are making this little section of Fort Worth a healthy eating epicenter. Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirts is located at 1216 6th Avenue, inside the newly completed PS1200 mixed-use development. It is the second new offering from the Spiral Diner team in a matter of months.

Spiral’s new Dreamboat Vegan Donuts and Scoops just opened in early May. Together, Maiden and Dreamboat are two of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings in Fort Worth this year. Now, within a few blocks of one another, this duo is offering a cruelty-free choice for every palate from sweet treats and comfort food to elegant, exquisite cuisine. What many would call conscious cuisine.

Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits is a unique new fine dining restaurant ― offering a slow-paced vegan meal. It’s a first of its kind in North Texas, and an idea that Spiral founders Amy McNutt and James Johnston have been hoping to pull off for many years. At Maiden, the plan centers around showcasing the full potential of vegan ingredients.

“Maiden is all about time,” McNutt, Maiden’s founder and executive chef, says in a statement. “The time devoted to forging our beautiful space. The time to thoughtfully compose each course. The time you grant yourself as a guest to relax and relish the experience.

“And now, finally, it is time to present Maiden to the great state of Texas. I can hardly wait.”

Here’s what to expect. Your meal will consist of a $150 seasonal tasting menu of entirely plant-based courses. Maiden is completely unlike most other restaurants in one other respect, all reservations will be prepaid. Upon payment, diners can choose to add one of three drink pairings, ranging from wine to mixed drinks, even sake, beer, zero-proof cocktails, or teas. A la carte drink options are available too.

Possible menu items will include lemongrass grapefruit consommé; roasted parsnip filled with a confit of zucchini and walnut, served with sourdough bread and shallot jam; and a play on potato leek soup.

Maiden’s team calls the dining experience “sensorial” and even “cinematic” with every menu change seeking to “tell a new story, full of twists and turns, asking: What does winter feel like? What surprises does spring bring? What stories does summer tell? What emotions does fall induce?”

They don’t want you to simply eat a meal. The idea is for dinners to truly experience it.

For those looking for a more casual experience, Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits will offer first-come, first-serve seating at the bar and a leisurely outdoor lounge with limited service. A vegan cheese board will be available alongside various drink options.

The modern and serene 2100-square-foot space has room for 50 diners with two turns per service.

As for the Near Southside space?

“A breathtaking nautical interior by Near Southside designer Kara Keith welcomes guests with marine blue velvet seating, honey-colored wooden trims, and diffused natural lighting that evokes the elegance of turn-of-the-century steamliners,” a release enthuses.

Kids under 13 are not allowed for dinner service at Maiden, but will be welcome for Teatime at Maiden on Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm. Teatime will include a “tower of sweet and savory treats along with unlimited pots of the finest teas” according to a release.

Reservations for Maiden’s eight course dinners with optional drink pairings are now being accepted through June on TOCK. These slow dining vegan meals will last two to three hours. Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirts’ current dinner hours are 5 to 10 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays.