Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía

“The culinary concept behind Masía is rooted in Spain’s rich traditions while remaining deeply connected to the ingredients and community that surround us here in Texas,” says Chef Busquet. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)

At Masía, the kitchen will be led by Spanish chef Lenin Busquet, who formerly worked as Head Chef of Annua in Spain. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)

In Houston, a little Spanish restaurant called BCN Taste and Tradition debuted in Montrose in 2014. It came from the Barcelona-born founder of Houston-based Trico Energy, Ignacio Torras, and Chef Luis Roger. Several years later, they opened their second restaurant, MAD, in the River Oaks District. Fun fact: both are named for the airport code of the city that inspired it. When the Michelin Guide debuted in Texas in 2024, BCN earned one star. They retained the star last year. Now, their restaurant group, Arrels Hospitality Concepts, is headed to Dallas with the opening of a Spanish fine-dining spot called Masía.

Inside Masía, a Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant

Masía will open at 2530 Fairmount Street in Winter 2026/2027 inside an old Uptown Dallas house. Fittingly, the new restaurant was inspired by the Catalan “masía,” a countryside farmhouse centered around gathering and food, but through a contemporary lens, of course.

Designed by Dallas-based Gensler Architects, the 3,500-square-foot space will feature clean lines, natural wood, cool stone, and pieces from Torras’ private art collection.

“We want to create a restaurant that feels refined, but also warm and intimate,” says Torras in a press release. “A place where guests can enjoy as we do in a countryside home in Spain. Dallas is an exciting city with a refined appreciation for culture, design, and dining, and we look forward to sharing our vision of Spanish food and hospitality with the community.”

The kitchen will be led by Spanish chef Lenin Busquet, who formerly worked as Head Chef of Annua in Spain, where he helped maintain the restaurant’s two Michelin stars, and Ment (which earned one star).

“The culinary concept behind Masía is rooted in Spain’s rich traditions while remaining deeply connected to the ingredients and community that surround us here in Texas,” says Chef Busquet in the release.

“Our philosophy is built on a profound respect for exceptional local products, which we approach through the lens of Spanish culinary heritage. By combining the finest regional ingredients with classic recipes and techniques from our homeland, we aim to create a dining experience that reflects who we are, where we come from, and why Spain has one of the world’s most celebrated gastronomic cultures.”

Has Uptown Dallas Officially Made Its Comeback?

Uptown Dallas is seeing a bit of a resurgence in restaurant openings lately, after several years of closures and rapid turnover. Of course, there was the pandemic. But after that, the neighborhood seemed to suffer an identity crisis for a while. Long known as a nightlife hub for twenty-somethings, on and near Cedar Springs in particular, all of the bars that I used to frequent when I lived in the area in 2018 (Kung Fu Saloon, Ginger Man, and The Social House) closed. Dallas brunch favorite Henry’s Majestic was forced to move after 18 years in 2022. At some point, Uptown decided to mature, and this came with a lot of closings. And, in some instances, completely bulldozing buildings to make way for the new.

Many of the new restaurant openings in Uptown are in brand-new or renovated developments, and are more upscale and expensive than previous hot spots. Most recently, New York City-based Little Ruby’s opened at the brand-new office building 23Springs, while we’re highly anticipating the opening of its sister spot, Élephante later this summer. Before that, the revamped The QUAD debuted with Michelin-starred Mamani, Domodomo Kō, Written By The Seasons, and Two Hands. Nuri Steakhouse became one of the best steakhouses in the city. West Village has also gotten a bit of a refresh with several new spots like WokStar Chinese, Hudson House, and D.L. Mack’s opening this year — taking over long-vacant spaces.

California-based Proper Hotels is even opening its Dallas hotel at 2500 Cedar Springs Road.

It makes us wonder, has Uptown Dallas officially made its comeback? Maybe when the Central Market finally opens at Lemmon and McKinney Avenues, we’ll give you our answer.

Meanwhile, the news of Masía opening is a good sign. We’re excited to try it.