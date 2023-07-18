Restaurants / Lists

Where to Celebrate National Tequila Day in Dallas

Local Spots Featuring Specialty Cocktails, Discounts, and Live Music

BY // 07.18.23
National Tequila Day falls on Monday, July 24, 2023, and what better way to celebrate than with margaritas, Tex-Mex, or live music at a local restaurant? From a grand opening on the Katy Trail to cocktail and food discounts, these are the top spots to celebrate National Tequila Day in Dallas.

 

Tequila Social Dallas
The cocktails at Tequila Social range from Ranch Water to frozen creations. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Tequila Social

Debuting in the Harwood District on Katy Trail on National Tequila Day, Tequila Social is the district’s 14th dining concept. West Texas-inspired, the new spot will be celebrating its opening with margaritas and Tex-Mex dishes. A few tequila-based standouts include the Blueberry Basil Margarita, Mexican Mule, and Trail Rider ‘Loma.

 

Vidorra Dallas
For National Margarita Day, Vidorra is offering $5 Vidorritas on National Tequila Day. (Courtesy of Vidorra)

Vidorra

This Deep Ellum (and Addison) Mexican restaurant is offering $5 Vidorritas, half off of all regular margs, and $10 off Patron Frozen Flights all day on July 24. Also, DJ Juice will perform at Deep Ellum and DJ Hooligan will be at Addison to celebrate the food holiday.

 

Nobu National Tequila Day
Check out the Mia Margarita at Nobu Dallas this National Tequila Day. (Courtesy)

Nobu

On July 24, head to this favorite Dallas sushi spot to check out the new Nobu 2008 Reserve Rare Extra Añejo Tequila — made in collaboration with QUI Tequila. A couple of other tequila-based drinks to try are the Qui Espresso (with oat milk, cold brewed espresso, kuromitsu, and orange bitters) and Mia Margarita featuring passionfruit, honey syrup, shichimi, and lime.

 

Federales
Federales is celebrating National Tequila Day in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)

Federales

This tequila and tacos-focused restaurant is donating $1 for every margarita sold on National Tequila Day to the Deep Ellum Foundation. The spot offers more than 14 different margaritas including frozen, classic and the Porrón Party Margarita.

 

Casa Dragones Crown Block
When you head up to Crown Block, make sure to try The Lady Blau with Casa Dragones tequila. (Courtesy)

Crown Block

If you’re heading up to this new Reunion Tower steakhouse this National Tequila Day, make sure to try The Lady Blau. It’s a delicious spicy skinny margarita featuring Casa Dragones Blanco, triple sec, lime, and jalapeño.

 

The Douglas Dallas
Indulge in $10 margs and Tex-Mex specials this National Tequila Day at The Douglas. (Courtesy)

The Douglas

On July 24, this Park Cities barbecue restaurant is celebrating National Tequila Day with $12 nachos, $19 smoked wagyu brisket taquitos, $12 elotes, and $10 house margaritas.

 

Mexican Sugar Las Colinas
Don’t miss the margarita flight at Mexican Sugar.

Mexican Sugar

Brand new to Uptown Dallas, this local Mexican restaurant is celebrating National Tequila Day all week long throughout its North Texas locations. Starting on July 24, guests can order a curated tequila flight, as well as table side margs featuring various tequilas, fresh fruit infusions, and garnishes. In Plano on July 25 (and Las Colinas and Dallas on July 26 and 27), the restaurant will be hosting a Taste of Jalisco Tequila pairing dinner.

 

Barcelone Wine Bar
Celebrate National Tequila Day at Barcelona Wine Bar with its many non-margarita tequila/mezcal drinks. (Courtesy)

Barcelona Wine Bar

Sometimes we forget that tequila doesn’t always mean margaritas and this Knox-Henderson wine bar is here to prove it. This National Tequila Day, try the Dos Peninsulas with Libélula joven tequla, sherry, lemon, agave, and nutmeg, or the Alebrijes with mezcal, Byrrh Quinquina, salted honey syrup, aquafaba, bee pollen, and Dragon fruit powder.

 

Escondido Tex Mex
Escondido Tex Mex will feature $6 Happy Hour all National Tequila Day. (Courtesy)

Escondido

This new Tex-Mex spot near Preston Royal is offering $6 Escondido Happy Hour all day (including house margs, draft beer, and select wines) for National Tequila Day.

 

SER Steak National Tequila Day
Celebrate National Tequila Day with the Black Cadillac Margarita at SER Steak + Spirits. (Courtesy)

SER Steak + Spirits

Although its not open on July 24 (SER is closed Sundays and Mondays), you can indulge in The Black Cadillac Margarita with Avion Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier 100, lime agave and activated charcoal any other day. The cocktail is garnished with white sea salt and a rose petal for the most photo-worthy drink.

 

Rodeo Bar
Stop by Rodeo Bar on National Tequila Day for a Rodeo Rita. (Courtesy)

Rodeo Bar

Stop by this Texas-themed bar at The Adolphus hotel on July 24 for the Rodeo Rita. The frozen drink includes Lunazul Tequila, Cointreau, lime, and a Tajin rim.

