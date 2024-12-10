fbpx
Restaurants / Openings

6 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — A Parisian Bistro, 1980s-Inspired Dive Bar, and More

What's Debuting in Preston Hollow, Uptown, Trinity Groves, and Beyond This December

BY // 12.10.24
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

These are six buzzy new Dallas restaurants opening in Dallas this December.

Bar Sardine
Opening on December 20, Vandelay Hospitality Group’s latest concept, Bar Sardine, is a must-visit at Snider Plaza. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Bar Sardine

6805 Snider Plaza

Vandelay Hospitality (known for Hudson House, Jack & Harry’s, and more) will open a Parisian bistro at Snider Plaza on Friday, December 20. Bar Sardine is an intimate, moody space inspired by restaurants in Paris. CEO Hunter Pond brought on École Ducasse-trained Executive Chef Elliot Azoulay (he moved from Paris) to lead the new restaurant. The menu features seafood, pasta, steak, escargot, chicken Paillard, and a cheeseburger — a Vandelay staple. A cocktail list features a caviar martini, a fluffy margarita, a Negroni, and several spritzes.

Bucket & Rope

600 S. Harwood Street

Quietly opened in the former Green Door Public House space at the Dallas Farmers Market, this new restaurant comes from Victor Hugo and the Ruibal family (owners of Ruibal’s Plants of Texas). Housed in the historic Liberty National Bank Building, Bucket & Rose is serving lunch and dinner every day except Tuesdays. The menu features everything from grilled lamb chop lollipops to N’awlins barbecue shrimp to duck taquitos for appetizers. You’ll also find entrees, including steak frites, Texas redfish, a burger, and duck confit pasta.

Thomas Avenue Beverage Company

2901 Thomas Avenue

Opening on Thursday, December 12, this Uptown Dallas bar was revived by Eddie “Lucky” Campbell (known for The Standard Pour and Parliament). Originally opened in 1995, Thomas Avenue Beverage Company was a Dallas staple until it closed in 2013. The century-old building has been revamped to house the new upscale neighborhood bar of the same name. Led by Chef Nathan Edwards, the menu will feature flatbreads, a petite filet, shrimp pasta, blue cheese chips, and more.

Claremont

4343 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 300

Earlier this year, we spoke to Dallas restaurateur Greg Katz (Beverley’s, Green Point) about his upcoming neighborhood concept in the former Suze space in Preston Hollow. According to the Dallas Morning News, Claremont will officially open on December 12. The DMN notes that there will be cheeseburgers, pork chops, chili, chicken wings, brisket sliders (made with Zavala’s beef), and more.

Rodeo Cold

3826 Ross Avenue

Opening on Saturday, December 14, this new throwback 1980s Texas dive and backyard bar comes from Robert Drummond and brothers Ian and Eric Fletcher. It’s inspired by the Fletcher brother’s father, Stan Fletcher, who was one of the first bartenders hired at the original Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in 1978. The space is 25,000 square feet and features a patio, stage, and gaming yard. The menu will include signature cocktails, shareable drinks, and bites like Frito chili pie, hot dogs, steak fingers, and more. There will also be lots of programming ranging from karaoke to Chicken Shit Bingo.

Pesca

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 107

This new seafood concept opens at Trinity Groves on December 13. The menu will feature coastal classics and a craft cocktail selection. This is the latest new opening at the restaurant park (Oreste’s New York Pizza and La Rue Doughnuts debuted in August) since leadership changed over the summer.

The Dallas Dish
