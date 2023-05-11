The Most Anticipated Dallas Restaurants and Bars Opening This May

Restaurants / Openings

The Saint Dallas

The Saint will finally debut on May 11. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The year 2023 may be almost halfway through, but we still have plenty of new Dallas restaurant openings to be excited about. Just within this month, Dallasites can look forward to a moody Italian steakhouse in East Dallas, an Insta-worthy Japanese spot, and new speakeasy in Trinity Groves, the first Dallas location of a North Texas Mexican favorite, and an NYC dumpling import.

 

Cocktails
The long-awaited The Saint steakhouse will debut in East Dallas on May 11. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The Saint

2633 Gaston Avenue

This new Italian steakhouse from hospitality veteran Andy Hooper (Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts), is opening in East Dallas this Thursday, May 11. The Saint will offer an Italian-inspired menu crafted by chef Jacob Williamson — featuring dry-aged meat and chops, housemade pasta, and vegetable-based dishes.

A few menu highlights are the Maine Lobster Arancini, Whipped Ricotta, Bluefin Tuna Crudo, and Texas Wagyu Tomahawk Chop. As for cocktails, guests will find The Saint Spritz, Macchiato Martini, Romagna Sour, and more. The wine menu will put a spotlight on Italian vino and California reds. Designed by Greg O’Neal (of Philosophy Design), the space boasts a “saints and sinners theme” with very dark hues combined with subtle light.

 

best new restaurants dallas may 2023
Yellowtail sashimi at Temakeria.

Temakeria

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 102

Opening at Trinity Groves on May 16, Temakeria is a new Japanese restaurant from Alexa and Julian Rodarte (new CEO of Trinity Groves) — as first reported by the Dallas Morning News. According to the DMN, Jonathan Freeman drew up the Instagram-worthy space in black marker against a white wall to create a 2D effect. The menu, as well as the name, is a mix of Japanese and Mexican influences. It features hand rolls (temaki) served in taco form (taqueria). There will also be sashimi, ramen, and other Japanese bites.

 

Brooklyn Dumpling Dallas
Brooklyn Dumpling will debut in Dallas on May 15. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

2548 Elm Street

A popular quick-serve dumpling concept from NYC is opening its first Texas location in Deep Ellum on Monday, May 15. Dallasites can look forward to pork buns, potstickers, dumplings in broth, and even specialty dumplings in flavors like mac and cheese, pepperoni pizza, chicken parmesan, Korean BBQ beef, and more. You can also opt for a bowl with a choice of rice, noodles, or greens, a protein, and a flavor (ranging from peanut sauce to Kung Pao).

 

Mexican Sugar New Dallas Restaurant openings
Mexican Sugar is opening its third location (and first in Dallas) in Uptown this May. (Courtesy)

Mexican Sugar

2335 Olive Street

With locations already in Plano and Las Colinas, Mexican Sugar is expanding to Dallas proper on Tuesday, May 16 with a new spot in Uptown’s Mckinney & Olive development. The favorite Mexican restaurant takes over the 12,000-square-foot space that was formerly going to house a new Hugo’s Invitados location (before it changed to West Village). Highlights of the menu include their tequila and mezcal program, tasting flights, margaritas, and bites like tuna crudo, bone-in pork chop, handmade tortillas, and more.

 

Devil’s Back Porch New Dallas Restaurant openings
Devil’s Back Porch will debut at Saint Rocco’s on May 25. (Courtesy)

Devil’s Back Porch

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 100

Named after a former nickname of West Dallas — when gangsters used the area as an escape route during the Great Depression, and Bonnie and Clyde once resided —, this new speakeasy is debuting on the second floor of Saint Rocco’s in Trinity Groves on Thursday, May 25.

Going into the former event space, the Prohibition-style bar will feature a “secret” back entrance, servers dressed up in outfits from the era, a pool table, poker table, and cocktails. Highlights on the drinks menu include the Godfather (scotch with amaretto and lemon), a mezcal-based Corpse Reviver No. 2, and a spicy Bee’s Knees. There will also be some food crafted by Saint Rocco’s chef Jay Valley including chicken wings, a spicy chicken sandwich, a cheeseburger, lobster quesadillas, and homemade cannoli.

