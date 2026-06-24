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Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas

Rollin Joe's Will Bring A New Kind of Beverage-Forward Concept to the Park Cities

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Rollin Joe's is a new beverage-forward concept set to open in the former New York Sub space in Dallas' Park Cities this year. (Rendering courtesy of Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC)

Rollin Joe's is a new beverage-forward concept set to open in the former New York Sub space in Dallas' Park Cities this year. (Rendering courtesy of Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC)

The owners of Rollin Joe’s plan to preserve the old-school neighborhood feel that New York Sub was known for, while bringing something fresh to the area. (Rendering courtesy of Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC)

The owners of Rollin Joe’s plan to preserve the old-school neighborhood feel that New York Sub was known for, while bringing something fresh to the area. (Rendering courtesy of Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC)

Earlier this year, 53-year-old Dallas sandwich shop staple New York Sub closed its doors across the street from Southern Methodist University. Now, a new concept from SMU alumnus Jerry W. Mooty Jr. (Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ nephew) and Kirk Thompson is headed to the beloved space. A beverage-forward shop called Rollin Joe’s is set to open at 3411 Asbury Street in late summer or early fall 2026.

The owners of Rollin Joe’s plan to preserve the old-school neighborhood feel that New York Sub was known for, while bringing something fresh to the area.

“The former New York Sub location holds a special place in the hearts of generations of SMU students and Park Cities residents,” says Mooty in a release. “When the opportunity arose to bring new life to the space, we saw a chance to honor that legacy while creating a new gathering place built around great drinks, music, community, and meaningful connections.”

The new concept will offer coffee, matcha, teas, refreshers, smoothies, energy drinks, and grab-and-go bites. An all-day destination, Rollin Joe’s will also be a space where music lovers can enjoy special programming and guest DJs.

Rollin Joe’s
The owners of Rollin Joe’s plan to preserve the old-school neighborhood feel that New York Sub was known for, while bringing something fresh to the area. (Rendering courtesy of Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC)

Designed by Alexander Quintella of Q-ARC, the 1,373 square foot space draws “inspiration from music culture, vinyl listening lounges and modern café environments.” There will be comfy seating, ambient lighting, greenery, a covered patio, and walk-up window ordering and exterior “Quick Sip” window.

“The Rollin Joe’s concept — and Joe’s [a fictional, laid-back, music-loving character the shop is named after] distinctive look and personality — has been a passion project of mine since I left the legal profession in 2012,” continues Mooty in the release.

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“I always believed in Joe as the focus of a beverage concept, but I knew bringing him to life would require operational expertise I didn’t yet have. For more than a decade, Joe sat waiting in a Dropbox folder until my lifelong friend Kirk Thompson moved to Texas in 2024. With his deep hospitality experience and entrepreneurial background, everything finally came together.”

Thompson’s hospitality experience includes ownership and operation of Panera Bread franchises in Kentucky and Florida, as well as Jimmy John’s locations in Austin.

“When Jerry showed me what he had created, I immediately saw the potential,” states Thompson. “The beverage category is evolving rapidly, and there was an opportunity to build something different — something that combines exceptional drinks, hospitality, music, and community. I knew right away this was a special concept.”

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