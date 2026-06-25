Dallas’ 15 Best Restaurants for Brunch — Where to Enjoy Blue Corn Butterscotch Pancakes, Sweet Potato French Toast, and More

Xaman Cafe in Dallas' Oak Cliff is known for its authentic Mexican brunch. (Courtesy)

The Caviar Donut is a favorite during brunch at Mirador. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

When I’m looking for a good brunch, two things come to mind: the quality of the food, of course, and a welcoming, cozy atmosphere. While we could probably name 50 restaurants in Dallas with great brunch menus, we’ve narrowed it down to just 15 local spots that serve up exceptional cuisine in a charming space.

These are places you can spend some time, enjoy the ambiance, and eat great food. Some are staples, some are brand new, but all are currently serving stellar brunch on the weekend, or some even during the week.