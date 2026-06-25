Dallas’ 15 Best Restaurants for Brunch — Where to Enjoy Blue Corn Butterscotch Pancakes, Sweet Potato French Toast, and More
Local Spots Doing Breakfast (or Lunch) Right
By Megan Ziots //
Head to Encina in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood for an incredible brunch.
Pillar's brunch menu features several sweet dishes like chocolate milk French toast. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)
La Casita Bakeshop offers a stellar brunch menu. (Courtesy)
The Caviar Donut is a favorite during brunch at Mirador. (Photo by Dan Padgett)
The Sunday Brunch Experience has launched at CATCH Dallas. (Courtesy)
A must-order on AM/FM's all-day menu is the French toast with sweet potato puree. (Courtesy)
Xaman Cafe in Dallas' Oak Cliff is known for its authentic Mexican brunch. (Courtesy)
The Hamptons French Toast at Hudson House is a favorite for brunch. (Courtesy)
When I’m looking for a good brunch, two things come to mind: the quality of the food, of course, and a welcoming, cozy atmosphere. While we could probably name 50 restaurants in Dallas with great brunch menus, we’ve narrowed it down to just 15 local spots that serve up exceptional cuisine in a charming space.
These are places you can spend some time, enjoy the ambiance, and eat great food. Some are staples, some are brand new, but all are currently serving stellar brunch on the weekend, or some even during the week.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Opened by Chef Matt Balke in Bishop Arts in 2020, this Southern comfort food spot has been a go-to for weekend brunch in Dallas ever since. Our favorite dishes on the menu include the blue corn butterscotch pancakes (their mix was chosen as an H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best winner in 2024), the breakfast flatbread, and spiced honey-glazed pork belly. Guests can also pair their bites with traditional or seasonal flavors of mimosas, two kinds of Bloody Marys, espresso martinis, and more brunch cocktails.
On Saturdays only from 10:30 am to 2 pm, this stunning cafe atop Forty Five Ten in downtown Dallas offers a beautiful brunch. A popular pick is the caviar donut with glaze and amber kaluga, as well as deviled eggs (with caviar), ahi tuna cornettes, the French omelette, orecchiette, and breakfast sandwich with Calabrian chili aioli and cheddar.
From Dallas restaurateur Greg Katz, this beloved Fitzhugh Avenue neighborhood bistro offers a popular upscale brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm. Some favorites include Bev’s Chicken Schnitzel, caviar & latkes, onion soup gratin, Challah French toast, and so much more.
Katz also owns Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar and Claremont. Both serve great brunch menus on weekends as well.
One of our favorite newish restaurants in Bishop Arts comes from Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic. Pillar is an American bistro in the former Boulevardier space, offering elevated Southern dishes with a twist. A year ago, the charming spot introduced brunch on weekends from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Diners will find some of our favorite dinner items including the grilled leeks and fried chicken, along with brunch exclusives like ricotta soufflé pancakes, chocolate milk French toast, and the honey butter chicken biscuit.
Hudson House
Multiple Locations
4448 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
We can’t have a brunch list without mentioning this East Coast-inspired spot from Vandelay Hospitality. Hudson House most recently opened its 10th location in Dallas’ West Village, and it just announced that it’ll open its 12th in Flower Mound this year. The 11th is set to open in Southlake this summer. Their weekend brunch menu is a must-try with stand-outs including lobster eggs Benedict, Hamptons French toast, and the Hudson Sandwich.
One of the most iconic restaurants in Dallas is at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and it offers a weekend brunch menu you don’t want to miss. From 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday, The Mansion Restaurant offers local favorites like The Mansion Tortilla Soup, as well as breakfast items including baked egg shakshuka, cast iron baked waffle, and the Cedar Ridge egg omelette.
This new all-day eatery at Preston Center is one of our new favorites for weekend brunch in Dallas. Led by Executive Chef Reilly Brown, Frenchie is offering some great dishes like the grilled hangar salad, burger au poivre, and onion & gruyère dip, as well as breakfast exclusives including the Frenchie signature crepe, three kinds of eggs Benedict, a bacon & egg biscuit, and more.
The same owners, Travis Street Hospitality, also run Georgie, Knox Bistro, and Le Biboquet, which all also offer great weekend brunches.
Parigi
Oak Lawn
3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
A Dallas classic, this Oak Lawn Avenue bistro has been serving diners since 1984. Chef and owner Janice Provost makes updates to the menu each month, continually offering the freshest seasonal ingredients. Brunch is on Sundays from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, and features many of the restaurant’s lunch and dinner favorites, as well as classic breakfast bites like eggs Benedict, an omelette, and French toast.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Another Dallas staple, this favorite local steakhouse hosts weekend brunch at its North Dallas and Oak Lawn outposts. Dishes include Mama Laverne’s Chicken & Waffles (add jalapeño gravy), brioche French toast, and carne asada with two eggs, any style. Brunch cocktails include the Hugo Spritz and Cranberry Paloma.
Opened in 2020 in Richardson by husband-and-wife Maricsa Trejo and Alex Henderson, this favorite bakery and coffee shop has since expanded to locations in Rowlett and Dallas — our favorite being the new outpost at the flagship Half Price Books. La Casita was named an Outstanding Bakery semifinalist in the 2024 James Beard Awards — its second year in a row. Besides great pastries, the shop offers a must-try breakfast (or brunch) menu every day including the popular espresso-soaked French toast, chilaquiles, banana praline pancakes, and birria brisket Croque Madame.
Our favorite, most extravagant brunch in Dallas is at this popular seafood spot in Uptown. The Sunday Brunch Experience is from 11 am to 3 pm. It’s an all-you-can-eat experience for $75 per person and is completely worth it. Featuring several culinary stations, the main event is the 10-foot sushi boat with an assortment of oysters, ceviche, nigiri, and rolls. There’s also dishes like bananas foster French toast, honey butter pancakes, steak & eggs, Angry Lobster pasta, and a brunch burger.
This new diner, lounge, and live music venue in Dallas’ Design District is a great new spot serving fantastic food. Acclaimed chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman created the all-day menu featuring bites like French toast with sweet potato, masa pancakes, chilaquiles, pork belly toast, and banana pudding. And the best part is the breakfast dishes are available all day.
Xaman Café
Oak Cliff
334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Founded in 2020 by Mexico natives Gera Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos, this Mexican café in Oak Cliff has been serving a great brunch menu ever since — and it’s available during the week from 7:30 am to 3 pm, as well as weekends from 8 am to 4 pm. Some must-try dishes include the chilaquiles, Mexican croissant, and enmoladas. Also, make sure to order a Xaman Horchata or Cajeta Macchiato to go with your meal.
This Dallas dining institution was recently named one of OpenTable’s Top 100 brunch spots in America, along with Hudson House, Al Biernat’s, and Perry’s. We agree that Cafe Pacific is a must-visit for brunch for its charming atmosphere and off-the-menu half pecan ball. Brunch is only available on Sundays from 11 am to 2:30 pm and features a menu of eggs Benedicts, French toast, omelets, and more.
This farm-to-table spot offers a delicious weekend brunch (but only available at their Bishop Arts location). The Michelin-recommended restaurant comes from the owners of Tribal All Day Cafe — another local breakfast and lunch favorite. The menu changes seasonally (hence the name), but diners can expect dishes such as egg sandwiches, steak & eggs, and burgers.
Trending
- Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
- Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
- Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
- Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths
- Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton