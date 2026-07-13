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Harold Leidner Landscape Architects: Why Dallas’ Most Considered Homes Begin Outdoors

In Highland Park, Preston Hollow, and Beyond, The Landscape is No Longer the Backdrop

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Harold Leidner Landscape Architects on why Dallas’ most considered homes now begin outside.

Harold Leidner Landscape Architects on why Dallas’ most considered homes now begin outside.

Harold Leidner Landscape Architects' outdoor environments don’t simply beautify a property; they change how a family lives in it.

Harold Leidner Landscape Architects' outdoor environments don’t simply beautify a property; they change how a family lives in it.

For more than 40 years, the firm has designed and built these environments for the most discerning homeowners in Dallas and beyond.

For more than 40 years, the firm has designed and built these environments for the most discerning homeowners in Dallas and beyond.

“A transformative exterior isn’t about adding features,” says founder Harold Leidner. “It’s about rethinking the property as a whole. How you arrive, how you gather, how you retreat. When it’s done well, the line between house and landscape disappears.”

“A transformative exterior isn’t about adding features,” says founder Harold Leidner. “It’s about rethinking the property as a whole. How you arrive, how you gather, how you retreat. When it’s done well, the line between house and landscape disappears.”

Transformation begins at the street, says Harold Leidner Landscape Architects.

Transformation begins at the street, says Harold Leidner Landscape Architects.

That is the firm’s enduring standard, and Leidner states it plainly: “When it’s all said and done, our exteriors are more than beautiful. They’re iconic.”

That is the firm’s enduring standard, and Leidner states it plainly: “When it’s all said and done, our exteriors are more than beautiful. They’re iconic.”

The other force reshaping the Dallas exterior is wellness.

The other force reshaping the Dallas exterior is wellness.

The most important room in the house is no longer inside it. Across Highland Park, University Park, and Preston Hollow, a quiet shift is reshaping how Dallas’ finest homes are conceived. The landscape is no longer a decoration to the architecture; it is an extension of it. A living room beneath a canopy of mature oaks. A wellness retreat open to the sky. A dining room whose ceiling is the evening itself.

Harold Leidner Landscape Architects’ outdoor environments don’t simply beautify a property; they change how a family lives in it. For more than 40 years, the firm has designed and built these environments for the most discerning homeowners in Dallas, Highland Park, Westover Hills, and Westlake, crafting pools, gardens, and outdoor living spaces composed with the same uncompromised design as the homes they accompany.

“A transformative exterior isn’t about adding features,” says founder Harold Leidner. “It’s about rethinking the property as a whole. How you arrive, how you gather, how you retreat. When it’s done well, the line between house and landscape disappears.”

Harold Leidner Landscape Architects 3
For more than 40 years, the firm has designed and built these environments for the most discerning homeowners in Dallas and beyond.

The Garden as The Great Room

Entertaining has moved outside, and expectations have moved with it. Today’s commissions resemble fully realized second residences: outdoor kitchens built to host a dinner for forty, swim-up bars, sunken fire lounges, pavilions that hold their own against a Texas summer. But the difference between a backyard with features and a true outdoor room is composition. Sight lines drawn from the interior, circulation that moves guests naturally from arrival to table to water’s edge, and lighting layered so the space performs as beautifully at ten in the evening as it does at noon.

The Wellness Wing

The other force reshaping the Dallas exterior is wellness. Saunas, cold plunges, and meditation areas now appear on client wish lists as often as pools once did. These are spaces designed for retreat rather than display. The garden, thoughtfully composed, becomes the most exclusive wellness center, right outside your doorstep.

Harold Leidner Landscape Architects 5
Transformation begins at the street, says Harold Leidner Landscape Architects.

The Art of Arrival

Transformation begins at the street. A gate, a motor court, a calming water feature. These first moments set the tone for everything that follows, and Dallas homeowners increasingly understand their value. The approach to a home can be choreographed the way an architect choreographs a foyer: a turn that reveals the façade at its best angle, specimen trees placed with intention, stone underfoot that announces the standard of everything beyond.

Beauty, Engineered

What separates a transformative exterior from a decorated one is everything you don’t see. Drainage is resolved before the first stone is set. Grading and structural engineering were worked out at the drawing stage. Materials chosen for durability under the Texas sun, systems planned for efficiency, plantings selected to mature gracefully over decades rather than peak for a season. This is where Harold Leidner Landscape Architects excels, blending licensed landscape architecture, technical expertise, and construction under one integrated team. Designed for beauty. Built for performance. Crafted to endure.

That standard is a function of how the firm is built. The designers who conceive an exterior are the ones who build it and care for it — an approach the firm calls Create-Construct-Concierge, with a single accountable team from first sketch through long-term stewardship. And the first sketch is exactly that: “While technology enhances our process, our ideas still begin the timeless way,” Leidner says, “with a pencil and a roll of trace paper.”

The other force reshaping the Dallas exterior is wellness.

A Lasting Legacy

The measure of a transformative exterior isn’t how it photographs on installation day. It’s the morning swim a decade later, the dinner that moves outside without anyone deciding it should, the property that feels larger, and lives larger, than it did before. That is the firm’s enduring standard, and Leidner states it plainly: “When it’s all said and done, our exteriors are more than beautiful. They’re iconic.”

To begin a conversation about your own transformative exterior, visit haroldleidner.com.

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