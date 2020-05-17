View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Restaurants / Openings

Austin Coffee Haven Moves Into a Prime Fort Worth Spot — So7 Gets its Own Summer Moon

Moon Milk's Rise Continues

BY // 05.17.20
Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee brought its fire roasted brand to Fort Worth’s South Main in mid-January. Then, these coffee mavens quickly began plotting their next move.

A second Fort Worth Summer Moon Coffee will open on May 30. It will be tucked into the So7 development, just off West 7th Street, surrounded by the Parkside Urban Apartments.

The snug location at 817 Matisse Drive, suite 445, originally housed a Love Burger by Tim Love, as well as another coffee house for a brief time ― Mudsmith, which dipped its toe in the Fort Worth market before making a hasty retreat back to Dallas’ Oak Lawn.

“We have been quietly working in the background to remodel this beautiful coffee shop space just west of the Trinity River/Downtown Fort Worth and can’t wait for you to see it,” Summer Moon’s social media post boasts. “Stay tuned for sneak peek photos and grand opening details!”

The first location of Summer Moon Coffee opened in South Austin back in 2005. The second didn’t follow until 2013 in Buda, Texas. PaperCity first reported back in January that “the wood fired coffee shop with that luxurious Moon Milk is poised to run the table, with a rapid expansion to 20 locations ― mostly in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.”

It appears that Summer Moon’s Texas takeover is far from complete. The tally has been updated, with the coffee mavens expanding to 22 locations, including this just revealed, second Fort Worth location, as well as another coming soon to Austin’s Circle C Ranch area.

Summer Moon is known for three things. Its soothing interiors ― designed with plenty of brick walls, bold tiles and woods, and plenty of casual charm ― providing an inviting backdrop to sit and sip, or set up your laptop for several hours. They batch roast over Texas post oak ― crafting a unique bag of beans. And, of course, there is the Moon Milk ― the creamy sweetened creamer that allows fans to customize their cup to their taste.

Summer Moon fans also find the ordering lingo appealing. It’s somewhat akin to knowing the secret handshake at a members-only club. You can change your order with your mood, I suppose, or to align with the phases of the moon. But many can find their sweet spot and stick to it. The ordering options are as follows:

― Full Moon Latte: rich and sweet, it is not cut with any skim milk at all.

― Three Fourths Moon: mostly Moon Milk, with a dash of skim.

― Half Moon Latte: equal parts Moon Milk and skim.

― One Fourth Moon: a splash of Moon Milk, the rest will be skim.

― Whisper Moon: only one eighth Moon Milk, for just a hint of sweetness.

Other coffee specialties include the Blue Moon with lavender, Honeymoon with a drizzle of honey, and the Mocha Moon with dark chocolate. Many of the seasonal and gluten free snacks are sourced locally, and bags of Summer Moon Coffee beans are for sale by the pound in fire-inspired flavors like Sweet Hearth, Blue Blazes, Glowing Ember, Swinging Lantern and After Glow.

It’s a Moon Milk world.

