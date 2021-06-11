Chef Announcement – UH
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Urban Harvest Reveals an All-Star Lineup of Chefs for its Next Sunday Supper — Houston’s Special Occassion Dinners

The Fresh Food and Farmers Market Specialists

BY // 06.10.21
When the curtain goes up on the Urban Harvest Sunday Supper scheduled for November 14, five of Houston’s leading chefs will be manning the ovens and grills at Guard and Grace. The coterie of talented toques was introduced at a special luncheon on Thursday at the gleaming steak house in One Allen Center.

Leading the evening that is billed as a celebration of local food, celebrity chefs, culinary excellence and the Houston communities Urban Harvest serves will be Guard and Grace executive chef/owner Troy Guard. He will be joined by Dawn Burrell, executive chef/partner of Late August; Mayank Istwal, Musaafer executive chef; Travis McShane, chef/owner of Ostia and Drake Leonards, executive chef/partner in Eunice.

“We are excited to get back to our in-person events, starting with our annual Sunday Supper event,” Urban Harvest executive director Janna Roberson told the gathering. “We are grateful to host at Guard and Grace with such a well-known lineup of chefs representing Houston’s diversity.”

Due to COVID, the 2020 spring event was pivoted to a drive-through at Tony’s and the November dinner creatively pivoted to a dinner at the Moonstruck Drive-In at Midway’s emerging East River mega development.

Thursday’s lunch was prepared with ingredients from Animal Farm, Gundermann Acres, Atkinson Farm, Lightsey Farm, Lira Rosa Cheese and Airline Seafood.

The exceptional meal began with a smoked Wagyu brisket taco, continued with an oak-grilled peach salad, moved on a Gulf snapper acqua pazza with a side orzo salad as entree, and concluded with dessert of Troy’s triple chocolate chip-sea salt cookies. House-made potato rolls with mustard-shallot butter also graced the tables.

Urban Harvest hosts one of the state’s largest farmer’s markets at 2752 Buffalo Speedway at Westheimer on Saturdays from 8 am to noon. More than 90 vendors from within 180 miles of Houston participate in the market that was founded in 2004 with a mere seven vendors.

Registration for the November event is available here.

Featured Properties
