A Lauded Fort Worth Restaurant Group Partners Up With Magdalena’s — Westland Catering Co. Brings Together The Best of Cowtown Favorites

Chef Juan Rodriguez is one of the most sought after caterers in town - check out that paella.

A lauded Fort Worth restaurant group has now added expert catering to its menu. The trio of Bourke Harvey, Gigi Howell, and Mark McBride of Westland Restaurant Group have announced a new partnership with Magdalena’s Catering & Events. Adding the talents of chef Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige Rodriguez ― whose catering company has been a local go-to for special occasions and corporate events for a solid decade now, was a stealth move. The partnership instantly makes Westland Catering Co. one of the top-tier catering outfits in town.

With a growing slate of restaurants Westland’s reach includes JDs Hamburgers (which just celebrated its second year), Curly’s Frozen Custard (a Camp Bowie staple for decades), along with the refreshed and reopened Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina (the second location will reopen soon in Hurst) and the soon-to-reopen Margie’s Italian Gardens. Adding the catering and events expertise of Rodriguez to the mix was an unexpected twist.

Chef Juan Rodriguez and Paige Rodriguez will continue to lead Magdalena’s, which includes their famous Supper Club, brunches, and even cooking classes ― including the chef’s famous, and eye-popping paella dish. But now, they’ll also oversee catering and events for all Westland Restaurant Group concepts. Why not leave it to the expert?

Parlaying Friendships Into Partnerships

Westland Operating Partner Gigi Howell and Chef Juan Rodriguez go way back. They ﬁrst met at Sam & Harry’s Steakhouse and began working together in 2010 at the iconic Reata Restaurant ― when Howell ran the front-of-house and Rodriguez served as executive chef.

“Bringing Magdalena’s into the Westland family is a meaningful step for us,” Gigi Howell, says in a statement. “Our history with Juan goes back many years, and we share a deep respect for what he and Paige have created. We’re excited to support their continued leadership and to see Magdalena’s ﬂourish in this new role.”

Magdalena’s is known for elegant catering ― featuring unique menus that blend local flavors and global culinary influences ― making them a darling for a very sophisticated clientele. The versatile event venue, located at 502 Grand Avenue, includes El Jardin (topped with string lights) for outdoor events and The Ivy Terrace, which is ideal for receptions and seated dinners. None of that will change, except now it will be under the banner of Westland Catering Co.

“This partnership represents a unique opportunity to blend the best of Fort Worth’s culinary traditions,” according to Bourke Harvey. “We’re committed to maintaining the high standards that Juan and Paige have set, while also expanding the reach of our catering services through this exciting collaboration.”

Kicking off this fall season, Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina and JD’s Hamburgers will offer custom tailgate options designed for game day gatherings.

“We’re thrilled to take on the catering and events for Westland’s concepts while staying true to the spirit of Magdalena’s,” Rodriguez says. “Paige and I are fully committed to leading this next chapter with the same passion and creativity our guests expect.”