Tilman Fertitta’s Crazy Celebrity Weekend — Houston Billionaire Parties With Drake & DJ Khaled In Miami Before Taking Galveston by Storm For Mardi Gras, Superyacht and All

Knights of Momuis duchesses celebrated at Tilman Fertitta's San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

02
26

Drake and Tilman Fertitta hang out during a private preview of Mastro’s Ocean Club Miami. (Photo by Alexander Zamargo/Getty Images for Alchemy)

03
26

University of Houston System chancellor Renu Khator, Tilman Fertitta, Professor Suresh Khator at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

04
26

The raw bar at the

05
26

DJ Khaled attends Tilman Fertitta's Private Preview of Mastro's Ocean Club Miami in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Alchemy)

06
26

Blake Fertitta and Dana Wempe at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

07
26

Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta at the San Luis Salute in Galveston (Photo by Gary Fountain)

08
26

Guest gather at Tilman Fertitta's mega yacht Boardwalk at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

09
26

Knights of Momus King Fred Raschke and Queen Katherine McLeod at the San Luis Salute in Galveston Friday Feb 09,2024.

10
26

Eugene Remm, Doug Jacob, Tilman Fertitta, Richard Handler, Mark Birnbaum at the San Luis Salute in Galveston (Photo by Gary Fountain)

11
26

Knights of Momus duchesses at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

12
26

Blayne Fertitta and Paige Fertitta with friends at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

13
26

Patrick Fertitta, Blake Fertitta at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

14
26

Peter Mavredakis, Blayne Fertitta at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossan)

15
26

Tilman Fertitta, f, Dancie Ware, Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

16
26

The head table at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

17
26

Alex Blair and Sara Perry At the San Luis Salute in Galveston Friday Feb 09,2024.

18
26

Brittany Franklin, Frances Buzbee, Logan Lester Tafelski,Jensen Wesendorff at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

19
26

Erin Teichman, Ashton Teichman at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

20
26

Macklemore performs at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

21
26

John & Wendy Granato at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

22
26

Rachel Nielsen, Calista Schneidau at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

23
26

Richard Handler, Tilman Fertitta, Doug Jacob, Mark Birnbaum at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

24
26

Duchess Lily Katherine Cox at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

25
26

Entertainers at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

26
26

Wyclef Jean performs at Tilman Fertitta's Private Preview of his Mastro's Ocean Cub Miami. (Photo by Getty Images)

Society / Featured Parties

Tilman Fertitta’s Crazy Celebrity Weekend — Houston Billionaire Parties With Drake & DJ Khaled In Miami Before Taking Galveston by Storm For Mardi Gras, Superyacht and All

A Lavish Mastro's Ocean Club Opening and a Rocking San Luis Salute

BY // 02.12.24
Two consecutive nights, two rocking parties more than a thousand miles apart and one host — Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta. Fertitta displayed his party prowess with the lavish opening of the new Mastro’s Ocean Club in Miami on Thursday followed by his San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday.

It’s anyone’s call as to which of the two events brought the best celebrity turnout. But one thing is for certain, the jet-setting owner of Landry’s Inc. is the supernova of high-end partiers.

Renu Khator, Tilman Fertitta and Suresh Khator; Photo by Dave Rossman
University of Houston System chancellor Renu Khator, Tilman Fertitta, Professor Suresh Khator at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Was it more interesting to have DJ Khaled and Drake as personal guests at the Miami opening with Grammy Award winning music legend Wyclef Jean on stage? (Probably.) Or was it Jefferies Financial Group’s high-profile CEO Richard Handler rocking a danceoff on stage with American rapper Macklemore, who headlined the San Luis Salute? Who knew one of the country’s major financiers had such magic in his feet?

Fertitta was on a roll in Miami when 400 star-studded guests attended the private preview party including Hannah and Derek Jeter, Australian actress Clare Holt, Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning and a host of brethren billionaires.

Tilman Fertitta Dinner At Mastro’s Ocean Club
Drake and Tilman Fertitta hang out during a private preview of Mastro’s Ocean Club Miami. (Photo by Alexander Zamargo/Getty Images for Alchemy)

Back in hometown of Galveston, Tilman led the Fertitta family in hosting the 27th annual Mardi Gras bash, this year themed “Hollywood to Bollywood.” A theme that inspired a certain number of the 1,900 guests to dress in dazzling Indian attire. Many of the ensembles were sourced on Harwin Street in Houston.

San Luis Salute
Blayne Fertitta and Paige Fertitta with friends at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Most authentic of the attire was that of University of Houston System president and chancellor Renu Khator and her husband Professor Suresh Khator, who hail from India. Particularly fetching in her Harwin find was State Representative Carol Alvarado.  And then there was Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen in a stylish navy tuxedo, a far cry from the uniform he usually wears to special events.

As is tradition, Fertitta welcomed a VIP throng to pre-event cocktails and tours of his $150 million, 77-meter mega yacht named Boardwalk. After guests were sated with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, a police escort whisked them to the Galveston Island Convention Center for the big fête.

The head table at the San Luis Salute in Galveston Friday Feb 09,2024.
The head table at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The place pulsated in heart-throbbing rhythms amid a series of billowing salutes to Indian glamour, the lavish decor in the hands of Richard Flowers and The Events Company. A variety of Vegas-style entertainers including a fire dancer and aerialists kept the party rocking prior to Macklemore taking the stage.

All in all it was a victorious two days for Fertitta, who couldn’t stop smiling throughout the festivities.

