Tilman Fertitta’s Crazy Celebrity Weekend — Houston Billionaire Parties With Drake & DJ Khaled In Miami Before Taking Galveston by Storm For Mardi Gras, Superyacht and All

Blayne Fertitta and Paige Fertitta with friends at the San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

Drake and Tilman Fertitta hang out during a private preview of Mastro’s Ocean Club Miami. (Photo by Alexander Zamargo/Getty Images for Alchemy)

Two consecutive nights, two rocking parties more than a thousand miles apart and one host — Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta. Fertitta displayed his party prowess with the lavish opening of the new Mastro’s Ocean Club in Miami on Thursday followed by his San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday.

It’s anyone’s call as to which of the two events brought the best celebrity turnout. But one thing is for certain, the jet-setting owner of Landry’s Inc. is the supernova of high-end partiers.

Was it more interesting to have DJ Khaled and Drake as personal guests at the Miami opening with Grammy Award winning music legend Wyclef Jean on stage? (Probably.) Or was it Jefferies Financial Group’s high-profile CEO Richard Handler rocking a danceoff on stage with American rapper Macklemore, who headlined the San Luis Salute? Who knew one of the country’s major financiers had such magic in his feet?

Fertitta was on a roll in Miami when 400 star-studded guests attended the private preview party including Hannah and Derek Jeter, Australian actress Clare Holt, Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning and a host of brethren billionaires.

Back in hometown of Galveston, Tilman led the Fertitta family in hosting the 27th annual Mardi Gras bash, this year themed “Hollywood to Bollywood.” A theme that inspired a certain number of the 1,900 guests to dress in dazzling Indian attire. Many of the ensembles were sourced on Harwin Street in Houston.

Most authentic of the attire was that of University of Houston System president and chancellor Renu Khator and her husband Professor Suresh Khator, who hail from India. Particularly fetching in her Harwin find was State Representative Carol Alvarado. And then there was Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen in a stylish navy tuxedo, a far cry from the uniform he usually wears to special events.

As is tradition, Fertitta welcomed a VIP throng to pre-event cocktails and tours of his $150 million, 77-meter mega yacht named Boardwalk. After guests were sated with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, a police escort whisked them to the Galveston Island Convention Center for the big fête.

The place pulsated in heart-throbbing rhythms amid a series of billowing salutes to Indian glamour, the lavish decor in the hands of Richard Flowers and The Events Company. A variety of Vegas-style entertainers including a fire dancer and aerialists kept the party rocking prior to Macklemore taking the stage.

All in all it was a victorious two days for Fertitta, who couldn’t stop smiling throughout the festivities.