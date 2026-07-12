Your PaperCity Account
Culture

How a Japanese Princess Kicks Up Her Heels in Cowtown — Princess Takamado Visits Top Fort Worth Landmarks During the World Cup

Rodeos, Japanese Gardens, and Local Gift Exchanges

By //

1/0
Princess Takamado poses in front of the Fort Worth Herd during her Stockyards visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado poses in front of the Fort Worth Herd during her Stockyards visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado watches the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive during her visit to the Stockyards. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado watches the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive during her visit to the Stockyards. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado tours the Fort Worth Japanese Garden during her mid-June visit to Cowtown. (Photograph by Fort Worth Botanic Garden)

Princess Takamado tours the Fort Worth Japanese Garden during her mid-June visit to Cowtown. (Photograph by Fort Worth Botanic Garden)

Harvey Yamagata, president of the Fort Worth Japanese Society, joins Princess Takamado during her visit to the Fort Worth Japanese Garden. (Photograph by Fort Worth Botanic Garden)

Harvey Yamagata, president of the Fort Worth Japanese Society, joins Princess Takamado during her visit to the Fort Worth Japanese Garden. (Photograph by Fort Worth Botanic Garden)

Princess Takamado watches her first rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum during her Fort Worth visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado watches her first rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum during her Fort Worth visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A commemorative belt buckle was among the gifts presented to Princess Takamado. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A commemorative belt buckle was among the gifts presented to Princess Takamado. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado smiles while visiting the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado smiles while visiting the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado receives yellow roses from Fort Worth Sister Cities International during her visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado receives yellow roses from Fort Worth Sister Cities International during her visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado receives a Wild Silks scarf during her Fort Worth visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado receives a Wild Silks scarf during her Fort Worth visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado is joined by Fort Worth officials, community leaders, and members of the visiting Japanese delegation. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado is joined by Fort Worth officials, community leaders, and members of the visiting Japanese delegation. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

The custom Wild Silks scarf presented to Princess Takamado highlights Fort Worth's cultural districts. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

The custom Wild Silks scarf presented to Princess Takamado highlights Fort Worth's cultural districts. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

The gift box presented to Princess Takamado included a decorative Texas-themed plate from the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

The gift box presented to Princess Takamado included a decorative Texas-themed plate from the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A decorative plate featuring the outline of Texas was presented to Princess Takamado by the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A decorative plate featuring the outline of Texas was presented to Princess Takamado by the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A copy of Panther City: Our Heritage, Our Home was presented to Princess Takamado by the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A copy of Panther City: Our Heritage, Our Home was presented to Princess Takamado by the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

While in the metroplex for the World Cup, Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado of Japan charmed those she met with her curiosity and sincerity, receiving an equally warm Fort Worth welcome as she toured Hotel Drover, Cowtown Coliseum, and the Fort Worth Japanese Garden.

Cowtown Coliseum General Manager Tim Long escorted Princess Takamado to her first Fort Worth rodeo, where the two had what he describes as a “very pleasurable conversation” about Longhorn cattle, barrel racing rules, and even how the arena dirt is prepared and maintained.

“She was extremely knowledgeable about horses and livestock, but she didn’t know much about rodeo competitions,” Long tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Princess Takamado was joined by Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s ambassador to the United States; Takeshi Koyama, consul general of Japan in Houston; Rie Koyama, the consul general’s spouse; and Kazuyuki Yukawa, general secretary of the Japan Football Association.

The visit, part of her World Cup itinerary, also included an exchange of gifts, with Princess Takamado receiving a Wild Silks scarf, yellow roses, and other presents from the City of Fort Worth and local organizations.

Princess Takamado
Princess Takamado watches the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive during her visit to the Stockyards. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

How Princess Takamado Spent Her Day in Fort Worth

Her Imperial Highness’ itinerary focused on the Stockyards and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. While the Texas Longhorn is a central figure in Fort Worth history and a familiar sight in Cowtown, Princess Takamado was clearly captivated by the massive cattle and their towering horns, Long says.

“Extremely pleasant, soft-spoken, and always smiling” are the words Long uses to describe the princess, adding that her generosity was perhaps best illustrated by one special request.

“She took pictures of the barrel racers,” he says. “One of the competitors she photographed ended up winning. After her visit, someone from her team reached out to me asking for contact information for the racers so [the princess] could personally send them copies of the photos she took along with thank-you notes.”

Harvey Yamagata, president of the Fort Worth Japanese Society, was on hand to welcome Princess Takamado to the Fort Worth Japanese Garden and was joined by Fort Worth Botanic Garden President and CEO Patrick Newman, garden staff, and volunteer docents who escorted the delegation through one of the city’s most treasured landmarks.

“Princess Takamado is extremely knowledgeable and a great conversationalist,” Yamagata tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “She was very much interested in the Fort Worth Japanese Garden. She was also interested in the native wildlife in the garden. She enjoyed our tea house and the koi pond. In Japan, we have a tradition called omiyage, where we exchange gifts to show appreciation for others. It doesn’t have to be anything of significant value, just tokens to remind them of the visit. We gave a number of gifts to her delegation.”

Princess Takamado
Princess Takamado receives yellow roses from Fort Worth Sister Cities International during her visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Omiyage Meets Fort Worth Hospitality

Fort Worth officials and local organizations commemorated Princess Takamado’s visit with a collection of thoughtfully chosen gifts. Councilmember Carlos Flores presented Princess Takamado with a copy of Panther City: Our Heritage, Our Home and a decorative plate featuring the outline of the State of Texas at its center as gifts from the city. The Stockyards National Historic District presented her with a Wild Silks scarf outlining all of the city’s cultural districts.

Fort Worth Sister Cities International presented Princess Takamado with yellow roses. Mason Rawlins, a rising senior at Amon Carter-Riverside High School and a distinguished Harashin Scholar, offered the flowers. Through the full scholarship program, Rawlins will host a student from Fort Worth’s sister city of Nagaoka, Japan, later this month before traveling to Japan at the beginning of August.

Wild Silks owner Christi Braswell says being asked by Visit Fort Worth to create a gift for the visiting delegation was an “incredible honor,” adding she hopes the scarf “serves as a small reflection of the creativity, craftsmanship, and warm hospitality that make Fort Worth so special.”

Princess Takamado truly received a warm Fort Worth welcome.

Trending

  1. Storied Houston Hotel Named the No. 1 Resort In All Of Texas — Travel + Leisure Anoints The Houstonian
  2. Houston’s Best Hotels and Resorts For a Dreamy Staycation Or All-Together Getaway — National Travel Winners Beckon
  3. Willie Fritz Plans To Play Keisean Henderson, Paris Melvin Jr. and Others Early To See Exactly What Houston Has
  4. Wines To Drink Right Now, Wines To Cellar and an Underrated Wine Region To Visit — Embracing All the Sea Smoke
  5. Fête Accompli — The American Friends of Versailles Gala, Orchestrated by Three Texans, Rocks the Night
Make a splash at Dallas’ iconic urban resort
JadeWaters | Open Daily
Book Your Stay
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$344,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
3810 Saratoga Drive
Inwood Pines
FOR SALE

3810 Saratoga Drive
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
3810 Saratoga Drive
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$398,500 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$399,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
134 Park Laureate Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

134 Park Laureate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
134 Park Laureate Drive
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X