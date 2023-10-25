25 Years of Helping Women Succeed — Dress For Success Houston’s Anniversary Celebrates Empowering More Than 47,000

Trinidad Mendenhall, Lauren Levicki Courville, Ellie Francisco
Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson
Gary Reaves, Rebekah Reaves
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau
Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hartz
Kris Branam, Paige Branam
Laura Umansky and Michael Umansky
Lisa Helfman, Zach Yeglin
Nick Fersen, Carrie Fersen
Niloufar Molavi, Amir Molavi
Richard Campo, Mo Campo
Trish Morille, Nancy Levicki
Arthur Baird, Philamena Baird
Amy Rincon, Betsy Goldstein, Gregg Goldstein, Jody Goldstein Honorees
01
14

Trini Mendenhall, Lauren Levicki Courville, Ellie Francisco at Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration

02
14

Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

03
14

Gary & Rebekah Reaves at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

04
14

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

05
14

Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hatz at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

06
14

Kris & Paige Branam at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

07
14

Laura & Michael Umansky at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

08
14

Lisa Helfman, Zach Yeglin at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

09
14

Nick & Carrie Fersen at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

10
14

Niloufar & Amir Molavi at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

11
14

Richard & Mo Campo at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

12
14

Trish Morille, Nancy Levicki at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

13
14

Arthur & Philamena Baird at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

14
14

Amy Rincon, Betsy Goldstein, Gregg Goldstein, Jody Goldstein at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Trinidad Mendenhall, Lauren Levicki Courville, Ellie Francisco
Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson
Gary Reaves, Rebekah Reaves
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau
Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hartz
Kris Branam, Paige Branam
Laura Umansky and Michael Umansky
Lisa Helfman, Zach Yeglin
Nick Fersen, Carrie Fersen
Niloufar Molavi, Amir Molavi
Richard Campo, Mo Campo
Trish Morille, Nancy Levicki
Arthur Baird, Philamena Baird
Amy Rincon, Betsy Goldstein, Gregg Goldstein, Jody Goldstein Honorees
Society / Featured Parties

25 Years of Helping Women Succeed — Dress For Success Houston’s Anniversary Celebrates Empowering More Than 47,000

Providing Much More Than Just Business Clothes

BY // 10.25.23
Trini Mendenhall, Lauren Levicki Courville, Ellie Francisco at Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration
Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Gary & Rebekah Reaves at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hatz at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Kris & Paige Branam at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Laura & Michael Umansky at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Lisa Helfman, Zach Yeglin at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Nick & Carrie Fersen at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Niloufar & Amir Molavi at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Richard & Mo Campo at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Trish Morille, Nancy Levicki at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Arthur & Philamena Baird at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
Amy Rincon, Betsy Goldstein, Gregg Goldstein, Jody Goldstein at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire
1
14

Trini Mendenhall, Lauren Levicki Courville, Ellie Francisco at Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration

2
14

Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

3
14

Gary & Rebekah Reaves at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

4
14

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

5
14

Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hatz at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

6
14

Kris & Paige Branam at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

7
14

Laura & Michael Umansky at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

8
14

Lisa Helfman, Zach Yeglin at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

9
14

Nick & Carrie Fersen at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

10
14

Niloufar & Amir Molavi at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

11
14

Richard & Mo Campo at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

12
14

Trish Morille, Nancy Levicki at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

13
14

Arthur & Philamena Baird at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

14
14

Amy Rincon, Betsy Goldstein, Gregg Goldstein, Jody Goldstein at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

What: Dress for Success Houston 25th anniversary dinner

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: Bringing home the mission of Dress for Success, former client Susy Saravia, a program analyst at the Institute of International Education, told the gathering: “When I came to DFS Houston, I thought I’d receive professional attire to help me fit into the work environment. Little did I know I’d also gain invaluable professional development, confidence and encouragement.

“DFS Houston not only supported me in the early days of my new career but also allowed me to return to school. With the assistance of the Altman-Goldstein Scholarship, I earned my Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston-Downtown.”

More than 550 guests joined the evening, chaired by Trini Mendenhall and Ellie Francisco, that honored the Pauline Altman Foundation for its vision of empowering women through education.

Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson
Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

The program, emceed by Channel 11 KHOU news anchor Mia Gradney, included Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville recounting the nonprofit’s success working with more than 47,000 clients and introduction of the the eight client ambassadors, Monica, Shereena, Jamilah, Yemi, Adrienne, Aida, Susy and Kimm. Their stories shared with the audience gave credence to the nonprofit’s mission.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023

Guests grazed through the sophisticated party space that presented a moving buffet with the food stations from entities including A Fare Extraordinaire, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, The Big Vibe Group, Loch Bar, Pondicheri, The Warwick, Cotton Culinary and Relish.

Entertainment was provided by Houston artist Kristine Mills and her band, just back in town from a stint in the United Kingdom.

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Contributing to the bottom line were goods gathered by auction chairs chairs Susie Cunningham, Kate Dearing Fowler, Monica Richards, and Katherine Orellana Ross.

PC Seen: Dress for Success Houston board chair Kristi McCarthy, Dress for Success Houston co-founders Nancy Levicki and Susie Cunningham, Courtney Hopson, Allie and Eric Danziger, Mary and Ben Patton, Courtney and Richard Campo, Melissa and Dan Sugulas, Paige Branam, Sharron Melton, Kim and Ted Hartz, Ric and Mo Campo, Bobbie Nau, Trish Morille, Roseann Rogers, and Lauren Anderson and Chris Stanaway,

Fresh for Fall

Curated Collection

Swipe
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
6920 Vassar Avenue
Volk Estates
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$19,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
2828 Hood Street #1403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$4,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Downtown
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Dallas, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X