25 Years of Helping Women Succeed — Dress For Success Houston’s Anniversary Celebrates Empowering More Than 47,000

Amy Rincon, Betsy Goldstein, Gregg Goldstein, Jody Goldstein at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Arthur & Philamena Baird at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Trish Morille, Nancy Levicki at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Richard & Mo Campo at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Niloufar & Amir Molavi at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Nick & Carrie Fersen at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Lisa Helfman, Zach Yeglin at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Laura & Michael Umansky at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Kris & Paige Branam at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Melissa Sugulas, Kim Hatz at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Gary & Rebekah Reaves at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

Mia Gradney, Lauren Anderson at the Dress for Success 25th anniversary celebration at The Revaire

What: Dress for Success Houston 25th anniversary dinner

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: Bringing home the mission of Dress for Success, former client Susy Saravia, a program analyst at the Institute of International Education, told the gathering: “When I came to DFS Houston, I thought I’d receive professional attire to help me fit into the work environment. Little did I know I’d also gain invaluable professional development, confidence and encouragement.

“DFS Houston not only supported me in the early days of my new career but also allowed me to return to school. With the assistance of the Altman-Goldstein Scholarship, I earned my Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston-Downtown.”

More than 550 guests joined the evening, chaired by Trini Mendenhall and Ellie Francisco, that honored the Pauline Altman Foundation for its vision of empowering women through education.

The program, emceed by Channel 11 KHOU news anchor Mia Gradney, included Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville recounting the nonprofit’s success working with more than 47,000 clients and introduction of the the eight client ambassadors, Monica, Shereena, Jamilah, Yemi, Adrienne, Aida, Susy and Kimm. Their stories shared with the audience gave credence to the nonprofit’s mission.

SHOP Swipe Curated Library Beauty Elevated Adventure Discover Artful Designs Discover Fall Unique DARING Quietly Sophisticated Craftmanship Colorful and Maximal





















Next

Guests grazed through the sophisticated party space that presented a moving buffet with the food stations from entities including A Fare Extraordinaire, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, The Big Vibe Group, Loch Bar, Pondicheri, The Warwick, Cotton Culinary and Relish.

Entertainment was provided by Houston artist Kristine Mills and her band, just back in town from a stint in the United Kingdom.

Contributing to the bottom line were goods gathered by auction chairs chairs Susie Cunningham, Kate Dearing Fowler, Monica Richards, and Katherine Orellana Ross.

PC Seen: Dress for Success Houston board chair Kristi McCarthy, Dress for Success Houston co-founders Nancy Levicki and Susie Cunningham, Courtney Hopson, Allie and Eric Danziger, Mary and Ben Patton, Courtney and Richard Campo, Melissa and Dan Sugulas, Paige Branam, Sharron Melton, Kim and Ted Hartz, Ric and Mo Campo, Bobbie Nau, Trish Morille, Roseann Rogers, and Lauren Anderson and Chris Stanaway,