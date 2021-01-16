Houston’s New Women of Distinction to be Celebrated in Virtual Winter Ball

The new official logo of the Winter Ball, sponsored by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Civic leader and philanthropist Paul G. Somerville for whom the Legacy Award was named with his wife, Kristina. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

For decades the Winter Ball honoring the ABC13 Women of Distinction has been a dazzling evening in January, usually the first black-tie to launch the winter social season. The parade of current and past honorees in sumptuous ballgowns created a tableau of sartorial splendor.

Sadly, this January 23’s event benefiting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America has been relegated to the Internet. Curses on COVID-19.

Nevertheless, embracing the Old Hollywood theme, the gowned honorees have walked the red carpet at The Astorian for their presentation that will be revealed during the virtual Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation 2021 Winter Ball along with their Gittings portraits.

Congratulations to the 2021 coalition: Robin Angly, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Lara Bell, Donae Chramosta, Tracy Faulkner, Leila Perrin, Pat Mann Phillips, Christie Sullivan, Beth Zdeblick, Sherri Zucker, and to special honorees Ambassador Beth Wolff and Joanne King Herring, first recipient of the Paul G. Somerville Legacy Award.

Facing the challenges of presenting a virtual event and the departure of ABC13 from the program, chairs Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville and Stephanie Tsuru are pulling out the stops to insure that the ladies are duly honored and that ample funds are raised for CCFA.

Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce and Kristina Somerville mask up for the virtual gala on January 23.

Plans for the trio to host the hour and 15 minute program live from a studio have been nixed. As Ursula Washington, CCFA’s director of fundraising campaigns and volunteer engagement, explained on Friday: “We made yet another pivot less than five days ago and will now be live from our respective homes due to the new strain of COVID-19. As a health-facing organization, safety is paramount.”

Johnny Bravo will serve as auctioneer for must-have items including a chef’s dinner in a private home, a David Peck custom gown, and two personalized video greetings and autographed item from Hamilton star Renee Elise Goldsberry. In addition there will be a Tenenbaum Jewelers treasure raffle pull throughout the program in which everyone is a winner with gift certificates ranging from $100 to $2,500. Tickets are $100 with multiple chances to win.

Red Carpet party kits of several menu items, dessert, charcuterie and wines will be provided by Phoenicia for guests paying $1,500 per couple and above. For sponsors at the $10,000 level and above, the evening includes a VIP champagne tasting presented by The Bubbleista, with bottles delivered to their homes.

Details and tickets to the event can be obtained here.