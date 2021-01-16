Women of Distinction 2021
Women of Distinction 2021
Women of Distinction 2021
2021 Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville
Paul and Kristina Somerville photo by Daniel Ortiz
Winter Ball Lockup Logo
Chairs Three Musketeers With Masks Photo
01
07

Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Beth Zdeblick, Leila Perrin, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Christie Sullivan (Gittings photo collage)

02
07

Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Tracy Faulkner, Robin Angly, Sherri Zucker, Donae Chramosta, Pat Mann Phillips (Photo collage courtesy of Crohn & Colitis Foundation)

03
07

Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Lara Bell, WOD Ambassador Beth Wolff and Paul G. Somerville Legacy Award recipient Joanne King Herring. (Gittings photo collage)

04
07

2021 Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville (Photo by Gittings)

05
07

Civic leader and philanthropist Paul G. Somerville for whom the Legacy Award was named with his wife, Kristina. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
07

The new official logo of the Winter Ball, sponsored by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

07
07

Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce and Kristina Somerville mask up for the virtual gala on January 23.

Women of Distinction 2021
Women of Distinction 2021
Women of Distinction 2021
2021 Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville
Paul and Kristina Somerville photo by Daniel Ortiz
Winter Ball Lockup Logo
Chairs Three Musketeers With Masks Photo
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s New Women of Distinction to be Celebrated in Virtual Winter Ball

COVID Requires More Last Minute Pivoting, But the Show (and Auction) Will Go On

BY // 01.15.21
Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Beth Zdeblick, Leila Perrin, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Christie Sullivan (Gittings photo collage)
Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Tracy Faulkner, Robin Angly, Sherri Zucker, Donae Chramosta, Pat Mann Phillips (Photo collage courtesy of Crohn & Colitis Foundation)
Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Lara Bell, WOD Ambassador Beth Wolff and Paul G. Somerville Legacy Award recipient Joanne King Herring. (Gittings photo collage)
2021 Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville (Photo by Gittings)
Civic leader and philanthropist Paul G. Somerville for whom the Legacy Award was named with his wife, Kristina. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The new official logo of the Winter Ball, sponsored by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce and Kristina Somerville mask up for the virtual gala on January 23.
1
7

Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Beth Zdeblick, Leila Perrin, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Christie Sullivan (Gittings photo collage)

2
7

Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Tracy Faulkner, Robin Angly, Sherri Zucker, Donae Chramosta, Pat Mann Phillips (Photo collage courtesy of Crohn & Colitis Foundation)

3
7

Women of Distinction 2021 honorees Lara Bell, WOD Ambassador Beth Wolff and Paul G. Somerville Legacy Award recipient Joanne King Herring. (Gittings photo collage)

4
7

2021 Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville (Photo by Gittings)

5
7

Civic leader and philanthropist Paul G. Somerville for whom the Legacy Award was named with his wife, Kristina. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
7

The new official logo of the Winter Ball, sponsored by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

7
7

Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce and Kristina Somerville mask up for the virtual gala on January 23.

For decades the Winter Ball honoring the ABC13 Women of Distinction has been a dazzling evening in January, usually the first black-tie to launch the winter social season. The parade of current and past honorees in sumptuous ballgowns created a tableau of sartorial splendor.

Sadly, this January 23’s event benefiting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America has been relegated to the Internet. Curses on COVID-19.

Nevertheless, embracing the Old Hollywood theme, the gowned honorees have walked the red carpet at The Astorian for their presentation that will be revealed during the virtual Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation 2021 Winter Ball along with their Gittings portraits.

Congratulations to the 2021 coalition: Robin Angly, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Lara Bell, Donae Chramosta, Tracy Faulkner, Leila Perrin, Pat Mann Phillips, Christie Sullivan, Beth Zdeblick, Sherri Zucker, and to special honorees Ambassador Beth Wolff and Joanne King Herring, first recipient of the Paul G. Somerville Legacy Award.

Facing the challenges of presenting a virtual event and the departure of ABC13 from the program, chairs Amy Pierce, Kristina Somerville and Stephanie Tsuru are pulling out the stops to insure that the ladies are duly honored and that ample funds are raised for CCFA.

Chairs Three Musketeers With Masks Photo
Winter Ball chairs Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce and Kristina Somerville mask up for the virtual gala on January 23.

Plans for the trio to host the hour and 15 minute program live from a studio have been nixed. As Ursula Washington, CCFA’s director of fundraising campaigns and volunteer engagement, explained on Friday: “We made yet another pivot less than five days ago and will now be live from our respective homes due to the new strain of COVID-19. As a health-facing organization, safety is paramount.”

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

Johnny Bravo will serve as auctioneer for must-have items including a chef’s dinner in a private home, a David Peck custom gown, and two personalized video greetings and autographed item from Hamilton star Renee Elise Goldsberry. In addition there will be a Tenenbaum Jewelers treasure raffle pull throughout the program in which everyone is a winner with gift certificates ranging from $100 to $2,500. Tickets are $100 with multiple chances to win.

Red Carpet party kits of several menu items, dessert, charcuterie and wines will be provided by Phoenicia for guests paying $1,500 per couple and above. For sponsors at the $10,000 level and above, the evening includes a VIP champagne tasting presented by The Bubbleista, with bottles delivered to their homes.

Details and tickets to the event can be obtained here.

Featured Properties

Swipe
7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano, TX

$583,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
7001 Kenswick Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
5529 Pershing Avenue
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3710 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3710 Fairfax Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsey Jensen
This property is listed by: Lindsey Jensen (972) 896-9333 Email Realtor
3710 Fairfax Avenue
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X