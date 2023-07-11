Astros Besties Reagan Bregman and Julia Morales Team Up For Hot Shopping Night at Top Houston Steakhouse
This Georgia James Takeover Brought Plenty of Glamour and Girl PowerBY Shelby Hodge // 07.11.23
Several hours before the carnivore throng started arriving for dinner at Georgia James steakhouse, a flurry of fashionable femmes gathered on the Regent Square restaurant’s rooftop patio for a shopping adventure hosted by Reagan Bregman, wife of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, and Julia Morales, the Astros sideline reporter for A&T SportsNet Southwest.
Underbelly Hospitality welcomed the popular Astros duo and a 300-plus flock of ladies, with proceeds from their ticket sales benefiting Houston Pets Alive! and Bregman Cares.
Among the more than 15 femme-forward brands on display were Bregman‘s Exiza athleisure wear fashion line and Morales‘ “Baseball Y’all” sports apparel. Lending their support were Astros wives Kat Pressly, closer Ryan Pressly’s wife, and Nina Altuve, wife of second baseman Jose Altuve.
This was a shopping party with a capital “P” thanks to the festive balloon-draped entry, the flowing champagne, and fuel for enthusiastic purchasing prepared by Georgia James executive chef Greg Peters. On the chef’s menu were fried chicken bites with Mississippi comeback sauce, snapper ceviche and R-C Ranch brisket burnt ends seasoned with él Jefe Dry Rub and Swamp Sauce from Alex Bregman’s Breggy Bomb product line.
Among the tempting vendors who shared the rooftop patio space were Carla Valencia Design, Freya Hats, Golden Thread, IssaCookie, Katie Kime, KB Design, Kind Collective, Lele Sadoughi, Saturday Silks, SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Dr. Roth, Transparent Sunglasses, Tru Colors Gameday, Winfield’s Chocolate Bar and X Label Apparel.
In addition to shopping, the entertainments included a raffle of enviable prizes from dining experiences at Georgia James and a stay at Round Top’s luxe Hotel Lulu to Houston Astros tickets and signed baseballs from Alex Bregman.
PC Seen: Married at First Sight’s Dr. Viviana Coles, Jasmine Nguyen, Danielle Dubois, Evelyn Mireva, Lori Castro, Amy Vincik, Jana Swick, Jennifer Doebele, Diane Jones, Pyra Kurup, Amber Woodall, and Katie Kervin.