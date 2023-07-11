Astros Besties Reagan Bregman and Julia Morales Team Up For Hot Shopping Night at Top Houston Steakhouse

Reagan Bregman, Julia Morales (Photo by Emma Umana)
Dr. Viviana Coles, Evelyn Mireva (Photo by Emma Umana)
Margo Hogan (Photo by Emma Umana)
Lori Castro, Amy Vincik (Photo by Emma Umana)
Jana Swick, Jennifer Doebele (Photo by Emma Umana)
Champagne was flowing during the midsummer sip and shop at Georgia James (Photo by Emma Umana)
Diane Jones, Prya Kurup (Photo by Emma Umana)
Amber Woodall, Katie Kervin (Photo by Emma Umana)
Dr. Viviana Coles, Lindsey Hulguist (Photo by Emma Umana)
Glenda Marines, Amabely Vazquez (Photo by Emma Umana)
Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman, Ona Deshazo, Mckayla Luck-Burns (Photo by Emma Umana)
Julia Morales, Jasmine Nguyen, Mckayla Luck-Burns (Photo by Emma Umana)
Reagan Bregman, Tamara Washington (Photo by Emma Umana)
Megan Peters, Ashley Frank (Photo by Emma Umana)
Midsummer sip and shop at Georgia James_1 (Photo by Emma Umana)
Midsummer sip and shop beneficiaries Bregman Cares and Houston Pets Alive (Photo by Emma Umana)
Miriam Cruz, Rebecca Cid (Photo by Emma Umana)
Margaret Foss, Reagan Bregman, Karen Weiss (Photo by Emma Umana)
Midsummer sip and shop at Georgia James_2 (Photo by Emma Umana)
SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Dr. Roth (Photo by Emma Umana)
Fried chicken bites with Mississippi comeback sauce (Photo by Emma Umana)
01
21

Astros sweethearts Reagan Bregman and Julia Morales welcomed more than 300 to their sip-and-shop event on the Georgia James steak house patio at Regent Square. (Photo by Emma Umana)

02
21

Dr. Viviana Coles, Evelyn Mireva at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

03
21

Transparent Sunglasses founder Margot Hogan at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

04
21

Lori Castro, Amy Vincik at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

05
21

Jana Swick, Jennifer Doebele at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

06
21

Bubbly flows at the sip and shop, pop-up shopping event at Georgia James steak house. (Photo by Emma Umana)

07
21

Diane Jones, Pyra Kurup at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

08
21

Amber Woodall, Katie Kervin at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

09
21

Dr. Vivian Acoles, Lindsey Hulguist at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

10
21

Glenda Marines, Amabely Vazquez at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

11
21

Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman, Ona Deshazo, Mckayla Luck-Burns at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

12
21

Julia Morales, Jasmine Nguyen, Mckayla Luck-Burns at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

13
21

Reagan Bregman, Tamara Washington at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

14
21

Megan Peters, Ashley Frank at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

15
21

Good buys galore at the Georgia James midsummer sip-and-shop event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

16
21

Houston Pets Alive one of the beneficiary of the pop up sip-and-shop at Georgia James steak ouse. (Photo by Emma Umana)

17
21

Miriam Cruz, Rebecca Cid at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

18
21

Margaret Foss, Reagan Bregman, Karen Weiss at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

19
21

Good buys galore at the Georgia James midsummer sip-and-shop event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

20
21

The SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Dr. Roth team at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

21
21

Fried chicken bites with Mississippi comeback sauce at George James shopping pop-up (Photo by Emma Umana)

Reagan Bregman, Julia Morales (Photo by Emma Umana)
Dr. Viviana Coles, Evelyn Mireva (Photo by Emma Umana)
Margo Hogan (Photo by Emma Umana)
Lori Castro, Amy Vincik (Photo by Emma Umana)
Jana Swick, Jennifer Doebele (Photo by Emma Umana)
Champagne was flowing during the midsummer sip and shop at Georgia James (Photo by Emma Umana)
Diane Jones, Prya Kurup (Photo by Emma Umana)
Amber Woodall, Katie Kervin (Photo by Emma Umana)
Dr. Viviana Coles, Lindsey Hulguist (Photo by Emma Umana)
Glenda Marines, Amabely Vazquez (Photo by Emma Umana)
Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman, Ona Deshazo, Mckayla Luck-Burns (Photo by Emma Umana)
Julia Morales, Jasmine Nguyen, Mckayla Luck-Burns (Photo by Emma Umana)
Reagan Bregman, Tamara Washington (Photo by Emma Umana)
Megan Peters, Ashley Frank (Photo by Emma Umana)
Midsummer sip and shop at Georgia James_1 (Photo by Emma Umana)
Midsummer sip and shop beneficiaries Bregman Cares and Houston Pets Alive (Photo by Emma Umana)
Miriam Cruz, Rebecca Cid (Photo by Emma Umana)
Margaret Foss, Reagan Bregman, Karen Weiss (Photo by Emma Umana)
Midsummer sip and shop at Georgia James_2 (Photo by Emma Umana)
SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Dr. Roth (Photo by Emma Umana)
Fried chicken bites with Mississippi comeback sauce (Photo by Emma Umana)
Society / Featured Parties

Astros Besties Reagan Bregman and Julia Morales Team Up For Hot Shopping Night at Top Houston Steakhouse

This Georgia James Takeover Brought Plenty of Glamour and Girl Power

BY // 07.11.23
photography Emma Umana
Astros sweethearts Reagan Bregman and Julia Morales welcomed more than 300 to their sip-and-shop event on the Georgia James steak house patio at Regent Square. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Dr. Viviana Coles, Evelyn Mireva at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Transparent Sunglasses founder Margot Hogan at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Lori Castro, Amy Vincik at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Jana Swick, Jennifer Doebele at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Bubbly flows at the sip and shop, pop-up shopping event at Georgia James steak house. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Diane Jones, Pyra Kurup at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Amber Woodall, Katie Kervin at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Dr. Vivian Acoles, Lindsey Hulguist at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Glenda Marines, Amabely Vazquez at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman, Ona Deshazo, Mckayla Luck-Burns at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Julia Morales, Jasmine Nguyen, Mckayla Luck-Burns at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Reagan Bregman, Tamara Washington at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Megan Peters, Ashley Frank at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Good buys galore at the Georgia James midsummer sip-and-shop event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Houston Pets Alive one of the beneficiary of the pop up sip-and-shop at Georgia James steak ouse. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Miriam Cruz, Rebecca Cid at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Margaret Foss, Reagan Bregman, Karen Weiss at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Good buys galore at the Georgia James midsummer sip-and-shop event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
The SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Dr. Roth team at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)
Fried chicken bites with Mississippi comeback sauce at George James shopping pop-up (Photo by Emma Umana)
1
21

Astros sweethearts Reagan Bregman and Julia Morales welcomed more than 300 to their sip-and-shop event on the Georgia James steak house patio at Regent Square. (Photo by Emma Umana)

2
21

Dr. Viviana Coles, Evelyn Mireva at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

3
21

Transparent Sunglasses founder Margot Hogan at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

4
21

Lori Castro, Amy Vincik at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

5
21

Jana Swick, Jennifer Doebele at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

6
21

Bubbly flows at the sip and shop, pop-up shopping event at Georgia James steak house. (Photo by Emma Umana)

7
21

Diane Jones, Pyra Kurup at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

8
21

Amber Woodall, Katie Kervin at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

9
21

Dr. Vivian Acoles, Lindsey Hulguist at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

10
21

Glenda Marines, Amabely Vazquez at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

11
21

Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman, Ona Deshazo, Mckayla Luck-Burns at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

12
21

Julia Morales, Jasmine Nguyen, Mckayla Luck-Burns at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

13
21

Reagan Bregman, Tamara Washington at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

14
21

Megan Peters, Ashley Frank at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

15
21

Good buys galore at the Georgia James midsummer sip-and-shop event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

16
21

Houston Pets Alive one of the beneficiary of the pop up sip-and-shop at Georgia James steak ouse. (Photo by Emma Umana)

17
21

Miriam Cruz, Rebecca Cid at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

18
21

Margaret Foss, Reagan Bregman, Karen Weiss at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

19
21

Good buys galore at the Georgia James midsummer sip-and-shop event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

20
21

The SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Dr. Roth team at the Georgia James pop-up shopping event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

21
21

Fried chicken bites with Mississippi comeback sauce at George James shopping pop-up (Photo by Emma Umana)

Several hours before the carnivore throng started arriving for dinner at Georgia James steakhouse, a flurry of fashionable femmes gathered on the Regent Square restaurant’s rooftop patio for a shopping adventure hosted by Reagan Bregman, wife of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, and Julia Morales, the Astros sideline reporter for A&T SportsNet Southwest.

Underbelly Hospitality welcomed the popular Astros duo and a 300-plus flock of ladies, with proceeds from their ticket sales benefiting Houston Pets Alive! and Bregman Cares.

Among the more than 15 femme-forward brands on display were Bregman‘s Exiza athleisure wear fashion line and Morales‘ “Baseball Y’all” sports apparel. Lending their support were Astros wives Kat Pressly, closer Ryan Pressly’s wife, and Nina Altuve, wife of second baseman Jose Altuve.

This was a shopping party with a capital “P” thanks to the festive balloon-draped entry, the flowing champagne, and fuel for enthusiastic purchasing prepared by Georgia James executive chef Greg Peters. On the chef’s menu were fried chicken bites with Mississippi comeback sauce, snapper ceviche and R-C Ranch brisket burnt ends seasoned with él Jefe Dry Rub and Swamp Sauce from Alex Bregman’s Breggy Bomb product line.

Dr. Viviana Coles, Evelyn Mireva (Photo by Emma Umana)
Dr. Viviana Coles, Evelyn Mireva at the Georgia James pop-up event. (Photo by Emma Umana)

Among the tempting vendors who shared the rooftop patio space were Carla Valencia Design, Freya Hats, Golden Thread, IssaCookie, Katie Kime, KB Design, Kind Collective, Lele Sadoughi, Saturday Silks, SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Dr. Roth, Transparent Sunglasses, Tru Colors Gameday, Winfield’s Chocolate Bar and X Label Apparel.

In addition to shopping, the entertainments included a raffle of enviable prizes from dining experiences at Georgia James and a stay at Round Top’s luxe Hotel Lulu to Houston Astros tickets and signed baseballs from Alex Bregman.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

PC Seen: Married at First Sight’s Dr. Viviana Coles, Jasmine Nguyen, Danielle Dubois, Evelyn Mireva, Lori Castro, Amy Vincik, Jana Swick, Jennifer Doebele, Diane Jones, Pyra Kurup, Amber Woodall, and Katie Kervin.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Voodoo Doughnut Finally Makes It to Dallas, Kate Weiser Expands to a Wine Bar, Montecito’s, and More New Openings
Voodoo Doughnut Finally Makes It to Dallas, Kate Weiser Expands to a Wine Bar, Montecito’s, and More New Openings
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the <em>Bon Appétit</em> Spotlight
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the Bon Appétit Spotlight
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District
Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District
A European-Style Cocktail Bar in West Village, a ’90s Throwback Spot in Snider Plaza, and Another Bob’s Expansion
A European-Style Cocktail Bar in West Village, a ’90s Throwback Spot in Snider Plaza, and Another Bob’s Expansion
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Victory Park
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Dallas, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Kashata
This property is listed by: Anne Kashata (214) 356-7200 Email Realtor
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
1918 Olive Street #302
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #302
Dallas, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #302
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
1601 Lexington Avenue
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle
FOR SALE

6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
3607 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3607 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
3607 Euclid Avenue
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
6920 Vassar Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$20,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X