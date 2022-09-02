Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

The Interview

Pre-luncheon, PaperCity spent 30 compelling minutes in the Commodore Perry Library with Lauren Santo Domingo and Brandon Maxwell, chatting about everything from personal collections to vices.

On Brandon’s Longview, Texas, roots.

BM: When I started working with Lauren and Moda, she really leaned into the fact that I was from Texas. She said, “That’s what makes you special.” I grew up with my mom, who would come down the stairs when she would go to an event, and the hair was big, and the jewelry was big, and everything was fun, you know? There’s never a part of me that doesn’t think about being from Texas. There’s never a part of me that has run from that.

On a possible home collection.

BM: I’ve always been into setting the table — very into setting the table. I’m deeply into florals. I worked for eight days to get the Easter table ready, because I want everyone to know that I care. I’m excited about eventually having the opportunity to do that in other avenues as well. Home would be my favorite. And, Lauren sets the most beautiful table!

Personal collections.

BM: Handbags and china.

Lauren Santo Domingo: So many things. A lot of tabletop: porcelain and little things like salt and pepper dishes. I have a couple of patterns of china: a rare 18th-century Wedgwood and cabbage ware by Chelsea House. I’m always starting something. If I find one thing, it’s always my goal to eventually find six of them.

Favorite city to shop in.

BM: Nantucket. Wicker and rattan for the table.