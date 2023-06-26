Campari Group’s Luxurious New Sipping Tequila Sets Its Sights on Dallas

Dallas may have staked its claim as the official home of the frozen margarita, but a new fine agave-focused tequila company, Mayenda, recently came to town to show a fresh way to sip and savor the liquor. And when we say “came to town” we mean they threw a fabulous start of summer soiree at Park House.

Held in the members-only club’s back dining room, guests found a festive scene (by GRO Designs) which included beautiful window decals, and a creative trompe l’oeil of the agave fields that the distillers are able to see every morning. The bar served up Mayenda Elevated margaritas and a unique, tequila-based spin on an Old Fashion with hibiscus.

The marquee star of the show though was the pure tasting. The sipping tequila was served neat at room temp in custom Riedel Ouverture Glasses in order to enhance the rich caramel layer of the agave. While seated at the tasting, guests were able to try the perfectly paired roasted Himalayan dipped pineapple creating a sweet and salty aftertaste.

The special flavors of Mayenda come from Maestro Tequilero Jesus Susunaga Acosta’s unique processing approach to the agave plant, which includes the steeping of cooked agave hearts in their distillate to extract sweet aromas and flavors. The honey from the agave is then blended with the base leaving behind floral and peppery notes. This passion for craft and attention to detail is what makes Mayenda, the latest introduction from the Campari brand, so memorable.

Tequila wasn’t the only thing on the itinerary that evening. Lively conversations about upcoming summer jet setting were in abundance. By the end of the evening, we started thinking, why not a tequila trip to Mexico?

Those wanting to try a taste can purchase the bottles through Mayenda’s website or select stores in Dallas.