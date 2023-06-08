Scenes from the William Atkinson x PaperCity Dallas Art Fair Party

Scene: PaperCity shared our office’s new collection of William Atkinson’s artwork with readers, family, friends, and even pets as part of the many festivities that occurred during the Dallas Art Fair.

Takeaway: Brought together by art, guests enjoyed Sadelles’s catering (who doesn’t love a epicurious interpretation of pigs in a blanket) while sipping tasty Kástra Elión craft cocktails while they mixed and mingled.

High Point: Some of the works that were on view included William Atkinson’s A Drink, 2019, My Boundary Does Not Move, 2019, and Lo-Redux, 2023. By the end of the evening, the Dallas artist had sold several of his intriguing, compelling and beautiful paintings. These works in the PaperCity office have created an even more inspiring workplace where creativity can flow. Hopefully our recent issues have seemed even more creative.

Spotted: Suzanne Droese, Kristin Bray, John and Marlene Sughrue, Kelli Ford, Maggie Kipp, Elizabeth Saab, Noel Pittman, Sharon Lee Clark, Tanner Ewing, Meredith Land, Mimi Edmonds, and Kaleta Blaffer Johnson

These works will be on view for the immediate future at the PaperCity’s office (150 Manufacturing Street Suite 200B Dallas, TX 75207) Come on by and take a peek in our windows!