Houston Young Professionals Bring The Wizard Of Oz to Life For a Fantastical Barbara Bush Gala

Nick and Kasey Carnrite, Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Wizard of Oz Characters by J&D Entertainment, Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tom and Grace Gosnell; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Carson Brown, Eric Brueggeman; Photo by Jacob Power
Scott McAlpine, Meghan McAlpine, Nicole Aderholt, Jacob Gibbons; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ron Finck, Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt, Walker Colt; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Neil and Maria Bush; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Jakel, Mark Jakel; Photo by Jacob Power
Lindsey Buchanan, Allison Wells; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kyle and Amy McCully, Regan Polotko, Nick Spearman; Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Kate and Joseph Cavanaugh; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Joe and Ashley Edens; Photo by Jacob Power
Kasey and Nick Carnrite, Amy Chronis (Managing Partner of Deloitte), Scott John (Principal at Deloitte) Recipients of the Childhood Literacy Impact Award, Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite; Photo by Jacob Power
Devin and Lindsey Sauer, Beverly and Steven Westbrook, Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Anthony Tarantino and Gabriela Aparicio; Photo by Jacob Power
01
15

'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Storybook Gala chairs Nick & Kasey Carnrite and Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
15

The Wizard of Oz Characters from J&D Entertainment set the tone of the Storybook Gala evening. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
15

Tom & Grace Gosnell at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
15

Carson Brown, Eric Brueggeman at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
15

Scott & Meghan McAlpine, Nicole Aderholt, Jacob Gibbons at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
15

Ron & Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt & Walker Colt at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
15

Neil & Maria Bush at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
15

Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
15

Lindsey Buchanan, Allison Wells at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
15

Kyle & Amy McCully, Regan Polotko & Nick Spearman at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
15

Kate & Joseph Cavanaugh at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
15

Joe & Ashley Edens at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
15

Storybook Gala co-chairs Kasey & Nick Carnrite, Deloitte's Amy Chronis and Scott John, gala co-chairs Joselyn & Jeff Carnrite (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
15

Devin & Lindsey Sauer, Beverly & Steven Westbrook at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
15

Anthony Tarantino, Gabriela Aparicio at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick and Kasey Carnrite, Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Wizard of Oz Characters by J&D Entertainment, Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tom and Grace Gosnell; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Carson Brown, Eric Brueggeman; Photo by Jacob Power
Scott McAlpine, Meghan McAlpine, Nicole Aderholt, Jacob Gibbons; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ron Finck, Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt, Walker Colt; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Neil and Maria Bush; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Jakel, Mark Jakel; Photo by Jacob Power
Lindsey Buchanan, Allison Wells; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kyle and Amy McCully, Regan Polotko, Nick Spearman; Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Kate and Joseph Cavanaugh; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Joe and Ashley Edens; Photo by Jacob Power
Kasey and Nick Carnrite, Amy Chronis (Managing Partner of Deloitte), Scott John (Principal at Deloitte) Recipients of the Childhood Literacy Impact Award, Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite; Photo by Jacob Power
Devin and Lindsey Sauer, Beverly and Steven Westbrook, Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Anthony Tarantino and Gabriela Aparicio; Photo by Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Young Professionals Bring The Wizard Of Oz to Life For a Fantastical Barbara Bush Gala

Somewhere Over the Rainbow in the Bayou City's Museum District

BY // 11.23.22
'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Storybook Gala chairs Nick & Kasey Carnrite and Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Wizard of Oz Characters from J&D Entertainment set the tone of the Storybook Gala evening. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tom & Grace Gosnell at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carson Brown, Eric Brueggeman at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Scott & Meghan McAlpine, Nicole Aderholt, Jacob Gibbons at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ron & Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt & Walker Colt at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Neil & Maria Bush at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lindsey Buchanan, Allison Wells at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kyle & Amy McCully, Regan Polotko & Nick Spearman at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kate & Joseph Cavanaugh at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe & Ashley Edens at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Storybook Gala co-chairs Kasey & Nick Carnrite, Deloitte's Amy Chronis and Scott John, gala co-chairs Joselyn & Jeff Carnrite (Photo by Jacob Power)
Devin & Lindsey Sauer, Beverly & Steven Westbrook at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anthony Tarantino, Gabriela Aparicio at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
15

'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Storybook Gala chairs Nick & Kasey Carnrite and Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
15

The Wizard of Oz Characters from J&D Entertainment set the tone of the Storybook Gala evening. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
15

Tom & Grace Gosnell at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
15

Carson Brown, Eric Brueggeman at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
15

Scott & Meghan McAlpine, Nicole Aderholt, Jacob Gibbons at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
15

Ron & Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt & Walker Colt at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
15

Neil & Maria Bush at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
15

Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
15

Lindsey Buchanan, Allison Wells at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
15

Kyle & Amy McCully, Regan Polotko & Nick Spearman at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
15

Kate & Joseph Cavanaugh at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
15

Joe & Ashley Edens at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
15

Storybook Gala co-chairs Kasey & Nick Carnrite, Deloitte's Amy Chronis and Scott John, gala co-chairs Joselyn & Jeff Carnrite (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
15

Devin & Lindsey Sauer, Beverly & Steven Westbrook at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
15

Anthony Tarantino, Gabriela Aparicio at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professionals Group “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” Storybook Gala

Where: Hotel ZaZa Museum District

PC Moment: The Wizard of Oz-inspired theme of the evening saw Dorothy, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion and The Scarecrow, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, frolicking through the jazzed surroundings with more than 300 guests. In addition to the whimsical wonderland decor, ArtAttack provided a 5-foot tall ruby slipper, an homage to the children’s book.

Helming the fundraiser were Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite and Kasey and Nick Carnrite, the brothers members of the Carnrite Group‘s management team. Carnrite, honoree Deloitte and P2 Energy Solutions were sponsors of the evening that raised more than $320,000 for literacy programs.

Dorothy might have warned Toto that they weren’t in Kansas anymore, but hotel catering bid a nod to the Sunflower State with a buffet featuring barbecued pork presented on gouda grits, pork belly bites and roasted corn in shot glasses. Whimsical desserts included cheesecake lollipops straight from the Emerald City, rainbow sugar cookies and Munchkin-sized macaroons. In addition to the buffet, after the program, Houston-based Drywater Band struck up the dance tunes.

Ron Finck, Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt, Walker Colt; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ron & Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt & Walker Colt at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The 2022 Childhood Literacy Impact Award was presented to Deloitte, which in 2013 began a collaboration with the foundation in which the company committed to dedicating expertise to help develop Houston’s Literacy Crisis. Say hello to A Blueprint for Community Action, a first-ever, citywide strategic plan focused on literacy.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2

Since that time, Deloitte has been engaged in various pro bono projects, most recently supporting the foundation’s development of its strategic plan to increase adult literacy rates.

Kyle and Amy McCully, Regan Polotko, Nick Spearman; Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Kyle & Amy McCully, Regan Polotko & Nick Spearman at the Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In addition, Deloitte is assisting the foundation in creating its website to tell the story of its decade of difference-making in celebration of its 10th year anniversary in 2023. Accepting the award were Amy Chronis, vice chair, US Energy & Chemicals Leader and Houston managing partner, Deloitte LLP, and Scott John, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

PC Seen: Maria and Neil Bush, Alan Carnrite Julie and Ron Finck, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Deb and Monte Stavis, Amy and Pete Chronis, Emre Ozsut, Jordan Kahlil, Heather and Ray  Collins, Sidney and Michael Aquino, Sarah and Ben Cotting, Caroline Edmundson, Carson Brown, Eric Brueggman, Stephanie and Brent Schier, Nick Spearman, Regan Polotko, Grace and Tom Gosnell, and Victoria Villarreal.

Nick and Kasey Carnrite, Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Wizard of Oz Characters by J&D Entertainment, Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tom and Grace Gosnell; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Carson Brown, Eric Brueggeman; Photo by Jacob Power
Scott McAlpine, Meghan McAlpine, Nicole Aderholt, Jacob Gibbons; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ron Finck, Julie Finck, Morgan Relyea Colt, Walker Colt; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Neil and Maria Bush; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Jakel, Mark Jakel; Photo by Jacob Power
Lindsey Buchanan, Allison Wells; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kyle and Amy McCully, Regan Polotko, Nick Spearman; Photo By Daniel Ortiz
Kate and Joseph Cavanaugh; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Joe and Ashley Edens; Photo by Jacob Power
Kasey and Nick Carnrite, Amy Chronis (Managing Partner of Deloitte), Scott John (Principal at Deloitte) Recipients of the Childhood Literacy Impact Award, Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite; Photo by Jacob Power
Devin and Lindsey Sauer, Beverly and Steven Westbrook, Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Anthony Tarantino and Gabriela Aparicio; Photo by Jacob Power
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X