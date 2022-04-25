JCY 49_Pride Frieze – Jerry White’s Record Shop_121x126x12_view1_crop
Jamal Cyrus "Pride Frieze—Jerry White's Record Shop, Central Avenue, Los Angeles," 2005–17 — At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Jamal Cyrus "River Bends to Gulf (Double Time)," 2021 — At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Mbuun culture, Democratic Republic of Congo, Anthropomorphic Cup, 19th to early 20th century. — At the Kimbell Arts Museum

George Earl Ortman (1926–2015), printed by Kinji Akagawa (b. 1940), "Two (Oaxaca XIV), 1966, lithograph" — At the Amon Carter Museum

Ynez Johnston (b. 1920), printed by Kinji 12. Akagawa (b. 1940), "Untitled (Principalities VII)," 1966 — At the Amon Carter Museum

Arts / Museums

How to Plan a Perfect Art-Filled Getaway to Fort Worth — Three Must-See Exhibits in Texas’ Museum Gem

A Top-Notch Summer Itinerary

BY // 04.25.22
Jamal Cyrus "Pride Frieze—Jerry White's Record Shop, Central Avenue, Los Angeles," 2005–17 — At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Jamal Cyrus "River Bends to Gulf (Double Time)," 2021 — At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Mbuun culture, Democratic Republic of Congo, Anthropomorphic Cup, 19th to early 20th century. — At the Kimbell Arts Museum
George Earl Ortman (1926–2015), printed by Kinji Akagawa (b. 1940), "Two (Oaxaca XIV), 1966, lithograph" — At the Amon Carter Museum
Ynez Johnston (b. 1920), printed by Kinji 12. Akagawa (b. 1940), "Untitled (Principalities VII)," 1966 — At the Amon Carter Museum
Jamal Cyrus "Pride Frieze—Jerry White's Record Shop, Central Avenue, Los Angeles," 2005–17 — At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Jamal Cyrus "River Bends to Gulf (Double Time)," 2021 — At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Mbuun culture, Democratic Republic of Congo, Anthropomorphic Cup, 19th to early 20th century. — At the Kimbell Arts Museum

George Earl Ortman (1926–2015), printed by Kinji Akagawa (b. 1940), "Two (Oaxaca XIV), 1966, lithograph" — At the Amon Carter Museum

Ynez Johnston (b. 1920), printed by Kinji 12. Akagawa (b. 1940), "Untitled (Principalities VII)," 1966 — At the Amon Carter Museum

It’s time to plan a day trip to check out the slew of new and upcoming art exhibitions at our favorite Fort Worth museums. Or, better yet, book yourself a suite at our favorite boutique hotel with a tongue-in-cheek western-chic flair, Hotel Drover in the Stockyards. A day of art and then dinner at the hotel’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar, which offers an adventurous take on American classics, sounds like a perfect formula for a weekend away.

First on the itinerary is the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s “Focus: Jamal Cyrus,” which examines forgotten, ignored, or fragmentary accounts of Black American culture (through June 26). The Houston artist has created new sculptures, drawings, and assemblages for the show that reference the “sonic territory” around the Trinity River basin — a term he uses to describe the aural and musical landscape of a region.

Jamal Cyrus River Bends to Gulf (Double Time), 2021 — At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Across the street from the Modern’s beautiful Tadao Ando building, the Kimbell Art Museum presents the world premiere of “The Language of Beauty in African Art,” organized by The Art Institute of Chicago (through July 31). This exhibition challenges traditional concepts of aesthetics with African masterpieces encompassing more than 200 objects gathered from public and private collections around the world. On view will be figures, masks, sculptures, and intricately crafted prestige objects from the people of West, Central, and Southern Africa who made and used them. This is the Kimbell’s first major show in 25 years to focus solely on works from Africa and includes three objects from the permanent collection: the Chokwe Chibinda Ilunga, Ife Head, possibly a King, and the Hemba Warrior Ancestor Figure.

Ynez Johnston (b. 1920), printed by Kinji 12. Akagawa (b. 1940), Untitled (Principalities VII), 1966 — At the Amon Carter Museum

Make plans now for your final stop up the proverbial hill of art in the Museum District: the Amon Carter Museum of American Art’s “Art Making as Life Making: Kinji Akagawa at Tamarind” (through October 30). This exhibition offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the creative activity in a 1960s print workshop. At the age of 25, Akagawa began a fellowship at Los Angeles’ Tamarind Lithography Workshop to train as a printer. Thus began a period of collaboration with leading artists such as Herbert Bayer, Ruth Asawa, and Jose Luis Cuevas. More than 40 works of art from the Carter’s extensive collection of prints created at the Tamarind Workshop will be on view.

