We’ve been obsessed with Patty Carroll’s constructed feminist photographs since acquiring a copy of the artist’s monograph, Anonymous Women, in 2017. Now, Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery brings the Chicago-based talent to Dallas. MoMA-collected Carroll is approaching a half-century career in the photo medium, where she’s taught at universities worldwide, including the Art Institute of Chicago and the Royal College of Art in London.

In 2014 and 2017, she was one of Photolucida’s picks for Top 50 photographers for her ongoing series “Anonymous Women,” which debuts now in Dallas. Laced with dark humor and captivating imagery, the female protagonist is obscured in each work by a series of props that portend perilous disaster; marauding porcelain panthers in a tropical-themed living room, tumbling platters of crimson Jello around a dining table.

Available for purchase are limited-edition prints ($2,000 – $4,000). “Patty Carroll: Anonymous,” November 20 – February 12, 2022, at Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery (aka PDNB gallery).