Sid Richardson – Edward H Bohlin Company, Parade Saddle and Outfit, 1947 Saddle – Leather, sterling silver, stainless steel, mohair, wool fleece, wood Vest and Chaps – Leather, sterling silver
Sid Richardson – Edward H Bohlin saddles are among the most sought after
Sid Richardson – famed saddle maker Edward-Bohlin
01
03

The Edward H Bohlin Company, Parade Saddle and Outfit is on view at the Sid Richardson Museum.

02
03

Edward H. Bohlin saddles remain among the most sought after for collectors.

03
03

Famed saddle maker Edward H. Bohlin immigrated from Sweden and became a true cowboy - making his way to Los Angeles.

Sid Richardson – Edward H Bohlin Company, Parade Saddle and Outfit, 1947 Saddle – Leather, sterling silver, stainless steel, mohair, wool fleece, wood Vest and Chaps – Leather, sterling silver
Sid Richardson – Edward H Bohlin saddles are among the most sought after
Sid Richardson – famed saddle maker Edward-Bohlin
Arts / Museums

Fort Worth’s Western Museum Showcases Two Iconic Saddles Made by a Hollywood Pioneer

The Sid Richardson Museum Celebrates 40 Years With Masterpieces

BY // 01.19.22
The Edward H Bohlin Company, Parade Saddle and Outfit is on view at the Sid Richardson Museum.
Edward H. Bohlin saddles remain among the most sought after for collectors.
Famed saddle maker Edward H. Bohlin immigrated from Sweden and became a true cowboy - making his way to Los Angeles.
1
3

The Edward H Bohlin Company, Parade Saddle and Outfit is on view at the Sid Richardson Museum.

2
3

Edward H. Bohlin saddles remain among the most sought after for collectors.

3
3

Famed saddle maker Edward H. Bohlin immigrated from Sweden and became a true cowboy - making his way to Los Angeles.

The Sid Richardson Museum opened in 1982 in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square. Richardson, the oilman who struck black gold in the 1930s, became a local legend and philanthropist — and began acquiring Western art. Especially oils and bronzes. The museum serves as a permanent home for the artworks Richardson purchased between 1942 and 1959. Including some of the finest examples of Remingtons and Russells you’ll find anywhere.

Now, in celebration of its 40 years focusing on the art of the American West, The Sid Richardson Museum will feature an exhibition of two historic saddles by one of the most iconic saddle makers in the world ― Edward H. Bohlin.

Who knew when Bohlin left his homeland of Sweden at the age of 15, that he would make it all the way to Los Angeles? His passion for the American West took the Swede first to Montana and then Wyoming, where he worked on ranches and even drove a stage coach, before opening a small leather-working shop in Cody, Wyoming. When that didn’t pan out, Bohlin joined a traveling Wild West show and headed to the coast.

Famed saddle maker Edward H. Bohlin immigrated from Sweden and became a true cowboy – making his way to Los Angeles.

Once in Los Angeles, at the dawn of silent movies and the beginnings of Hollywood as we know it, Bohlin began a career in show business. Making boots, saddles and other costume pieces for Western movies, even acting as an extra in a few himself.

His pieces were both functional and fashionable works of art. Bohlin soon became known for his meticulous craftsmanship in leather and silver. Saddles and chaps were utilitarian necessities for every cowboy on the open plains but Bohlin made them into coveted artistry, drawing the attention of cowboys and celebrities alike.

Bohlin created parade saddles for Hollywood cowboy legends including John Wayne, The Lone Ranger and Roy Rogers.

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston

Cowboys, dignitaries and other equestrians proudly employed Bohlin saddles and spurs along the parade route during the annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, which served to cement the Western mystic around the world. Bohlin saddles remain highly coveted by Western art collectors today.

Just how coveted? In 2010, Christie’s sold one pristine example of his work for $242,500 at auction. It was saddle used on the Hollywood horse Trigger Jr., and marked with an “RR” for Roy Rogers.

Edward H. Bohlin saddles remain among the most sought after for collectors.

One of the saddles on display at the Sid Richardson Museum is one of a set of four saddles that were presented to Fort Worth Stock Show officials in 1947. These saddles were ridden in the annual parade by Stock Show leaders along Main Street where the Sid Richardson Museum now resides, bringing the exhibit full circle.

The saddles on display show off the Bohlin’s mastery of engraved sterling and hand-tooled leather work. Other artifacts also on display include pages from an Edward H. Bohlin, Inc. catalog, from 1927, (Courtesy, Cabin Creek Enterprises LLC).

Coming up this fall, the Sid Richardson Museum will host another special exhibit to celebrate the museum’s 40th anniversary: Night and Day: Frederic Remington’s Final Decade. The exhibit will examine works made by the artist from 1901 to 1909. That show will run from September 24 to mid-April 2023.

Until then, saddle up and enjoy the Bohlin masterpieces on view, a taste of Western heritage at its finest.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Gift Guide

PaperCity’s curated gift guide for the 2021 holiday season.
Holiday Jewels that Shine Bright — 11 Unique Gifts From Ylang 23
Holiday Jewels that Shine Bright — 11 Unique Gifts From Ylang 23
The Best Places to Holiday Shop in Fort Worth — Why Shopping Local Rules More Than Ever This Year
The Best Places to Holiday Shop in Fort Worth — Why Shopping Local Rules More Than Ever This Year
A Texan’s Guide to Holiday Gifting
A Texan’s Guide to Holiday Gifting
The Dallas Gift Shops <em>PaperCity</em> Staffers Return to Again and Again
The Dallas Gift Shops PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again
read full series
Lynn Zarr, JR - Martha Turner Sotheby's

Featured Properties

Swipe
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X