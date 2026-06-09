Your PaperCity Account
Culture / Travel

Fort Worth’s 7 Best Hotel Pools to Visit This Summer

From Rooftop Retreats to Resort-Style Escapes, These Are Our Top Picks For a Day Pass or Staycation

By //

1/0
Le Méridien's rooftop pool includes stunning city views. (Courtesy)

Le Méridien's rooftop pool includes stunning city views. (Courtesy)

Hotel Otto offers one of Fort Worth’s most distinctive pool experiences. (Courtesy)

Hotel Otto offers one of Fort Worth’s most distinctive pool experiences. (Courtesy)

Bowie House's rooftop pool has a Mediterranean-inspired pool menu this summer. (Courtesy)

Bowie House's rooftop pool has a Mediterranean-inspired pool menu this summer. (Courtesy)

Hotel Drover is an oasis tucked into the bustling Stockyards District of Fort Worth.

Hotel Drover is an oasis tucked into the bustling Stockyards District of Fort Worth.

Omni Fort Worth Hotel offers a $25 day pass. (Courtesy)

Omni Fort Worth Hotel offers a $25 day pass. (Courtesy)

The only luxury hotel in Near Southside, The Nobleman offers a cozy outdoor pool with lounge chairs and poolside food and beverage service. (Courtesy

The only luxury hotel in Near Southside, The Nobleman offers a cozy outdoor pool with lounge chairs and poolside food and beverage service. (Courtesy

The brand new Loews Arlington Hotel resort pool with lap swimming, and a waterslide.

The brand new Loews Arlington Hotel resort pool with lap swimming, and a waterslide.

While Texans often seek indoor activities during the peak of summer, hotel pools offer a relaxing way to enjoy the sunshine while staying cool. Many local hotel pools offer day passes that allow you to enjoy poolside comforts, along with hand-crafted drinks from the lobby bar. Whether you are looking for staycation ideas or visiting Fort Worth, these are the best hotel pools to visit this summer.

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

811 Commerce Street

One of Fort Worth’s newest hotels offers skyline views from its rooftop pool. After undergoing a complete renovation of the former Hotel Texas Annex building, Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown’s pool is located on the sixth floor and features cabanas and lounging areas that can be rented for $30 per day. Order cocktails from Annex — one of the city’s most gorgeous rooftop bars — and plates from Bouvier Brasserie while unwinding at this delightful downtown retreat.

Omni Fort Worth Hotel

1300 Houston Street

This lavish downtown hotel is known for its luxurious spa, chef-driven dining options, and pristine outdoor pool. With a $25 day pass, you can perch by this rooftop pool that overlooks the heart of downtown. Enjoy a specialty tiki cocktail from nearby Water Horse Pool Bar or order up a delicious dish from Cast Iron or Whiskey & Rye for a relaxing day by the water.

ftwmt_pool-scaled
The only luxury hotel in Near Southside, The Nobleman offers a cozy outdoor pool with lounge chairs and poolside food and beverage service. (Courtesy

The Nobleman Fort Worth

503 Bryan Avenue

Top Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

The only luxury hotel in Near Southside, The Nobleman offers a cozy outdoor pool with lounge chairs and poolside food and beverage service. After a swim, guests can head inside for cocktails and dinner at Duchess, the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant housed within the restored 1911 Fire Station No. 5. The $30 day pass offers access to this outdoor space until 9 pm.

Bowie House

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

With world-class contemporary art and some of the finest dining in town, visitors and tourists come to Bowie House seeking the best of all worlds — and the outdoor pool is no exception. Set amid landscaped gardens on the hotel’s second-floor terrace, the pool is lined with plush loungers, private cabanas, and cocktail service from Whinny’s outdoor bar. Pool passes start at $75, and you can reserve your own private cabana for a half day ($300) or a full day ($600).

HotelOtto_pool2
Hotel Otto offers one of Fort Worth’s most distinctive pool experiences. (Courtesy)

Hotel Otto

4400 White Settlement Road

Part boutique hotel, part Italian-inspired retreat, Hotel Otto offers one of Fort Worth’s most distinctive pool experiences. The adults-oriented property features a plunge pool surrounded by cabanas and chaise lounges, with poolside food and drink service from acclaimed restaurant Gemelle. The $50 day pass provides pool access from 10 am to 8 pm.

Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley Drive

Few places capture Fort Worth’s welcoming and sophisticated Western spirit than Hotel Drover. This resplendent oasis features comfortable loungers, private cabanas, and attentive poolside service. Surrounded by rustic-luxe architecture and native landscaping, the pool is the centerpiece of the back patio. After a weekend swim, guests can enjoy cocktails and live music through the hotel’s Backyard Unplugged series.

Pools – new Loews Arlington Hotel
The brand new Loews Arlington Hotel resort pool with lap swimming and a waterslide.

Loews Arlington Hotel

888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington

The 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel brings true resort-style pool amenities to North Texas. Reserved for guests of Loews Arlington and neighboring Live! by Loews, the expansive pool complex features two pools, a heated whirlpool, lap lanes, rentable cabanas, a splash pad, a waterslide, and a man-made sandy beach. Guests can also enjoy poolside dining and cocktails from Tomar El Sol while spending the day soaking up the sun between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

These hotel pools truly offer some of the best ways to unwind in Fort Worth this summer.

Trending

  1. Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
  2. Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
  3. Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
  4. Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths
  5. Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
2326 Bissonnet Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2326 Bissonnet Street
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2326 Bissonnet Street
710 Pinehaven
Memorial Close-in
FOR SALE

710 Pinehaven
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Barbie Provada | Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Barbie Provada | Kristin Tillman (832) 428-8880 Email Realtor
710 Pinehaven
1720 Milford
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1720 Milford
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Frances A. DuMay
This property is listed by: Mary Frances A. DuMay (713) 784-0577 Email Realtor
1720 Milford
1111 Clovis Rd
Timbergrove Manor
FOR SALE

1111 Clovis Rd
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Roland Bodden (504) 617-5810 Email Realtor
1111 Clovis Rd
3711 University Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3711 University Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$3,175,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3711 University Blvd
523 10th Street
Galveston | East End
FOR SALE

523 10th Street
Galveston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
523 10th Street
10 Waverly Ct.
Museum District
FOR SALE

10 Waverly Ct.
Houston, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
10 Waverly Ct.
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Houston, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Roland Bodden (504) 617-5810 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
3036 Locke Lane
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3036 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3036 Locke Lane
Luxury Listings on the Market
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X