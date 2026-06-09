Fort Worth’s 7 Best Hotel Pools to Visit This Summer

The only luxury hotel in Near Southside, The Nobleman offers a cozy outdoor pool with lounge chairs and poolside food and beverage service. (Courtesy

While Texans often seek indoor activities during the peak of summer, hotel pools offer a relaxing way to enjoy the sunshine while staying cool. Many local hotel pools offer day passes that allow you to enjoy poolside comforts, along with hand-crafted drinks from the lobby bar. Whether you are looking for staycation ideas or visiting Fort Worth, these are the best hotel pools to visit this summer.

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

811 Commerce Street

One of Fort Worth’s newest hotels offers skyline views from its rooftop pool. After undergoing a complete renovation of the former Hotel Texas Annex building, Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown’s pool is located on the sixth floor and features cabanas and lounging areas that can be rented for $30 per day. Order cocktails from Annex — one of the city’s most gorgeous rooftop bars — and plates from Bouvier Brasserie while unwinding at this delightful downtown retreat.

Omni Fort Worth Hotel

1300 Houston Street

This lavish downtown hotel is known for its luxurious spa, chef-driven dining options, and pristine outdoor pool. With a $25 day pass, you can perch by this rooftop pool that overlooks the heart of downtown. Enjoy a specialty tiki cocktail from nearby Water Horse Pool Bar or order up a delicious dish from Cast Iron or Whiskey & Rye for a relaxing day by the water.

The Nobleman Fort Worth

503 Bryan Avenue

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The only luxury hotel in Near Southside, The Nobleman offers a cozy outdoor pool with lounge chairs and poolside food and beverage service. After a swim, guests can head inside for cocktails and dinner at Duchess, the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant housed within the restored 1911 Fire Station No. 5. The $30 day pass offers access to this outdoor space until 9 pm.

Bowie House

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

With world-class contemporary art and some of the finest dining in town, visitors and tourists come to Bowie House seeking the best of all worlds — and the outdoor pool is no exception. Set amid landscaped gardens on the hotel’s second-floor terrace, the pool is lined with plush loungers, private cabanas, and cocktail service from Whinny’s outdoor bar. Pool passes start at $75, and you can reserve your own private cabana for a half day ($300) or a full day ($600).

Hotel Otto

4400 White Settlement Road

Part boutique hotel, part Italian-inspired retreat, Hotel Otto offers one of Fort Worth’s most distinctive pool experiences. The adults-oriented property features a plunge pool surrounded by cabanas and chaise lounges, with poolside food and drink service from acclaimed restaurant Gemelle. The $50 day pass provides pool access from 10 am to 8 pm.

Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley Drive

Few places capture Fort Worth’s welcoming and sophisticated Western spirit than Hotel Drover. This resplendent oasis features comfortable loungers, private cabanas, and attentive poolside service. Surrounded by rustic-luxe architecture and native landscaping, the pool is the centerpiece of the back patio. After a weekend swim, guests can enjoy cocktails and live music through the hotel’s Backyard Unplugged series.

Loews Arlington Hotel

888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington

The 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel brings true resort-style pool amenities to North Texas. Reserved for guests of Loews Arlington and neighboring Live! by Loews, the expansive pool complex features two pools, a heated whirlpool, lap lanes, rentable cabanas, a splash pad, a waterslide, and a man-made sandy beach. Guests can also enjoy poolside dining and cocktails from Tomar El Sol while spending the day soaking up the sun between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

These hotel pools truly offer some of the best ways to unwind in Fort Worth this summer.