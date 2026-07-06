Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Presents a Summertime Hat Trick With Soccer, Sun, and Steak

SER Steak + Spirits is offering a limited-time three-course prix fixe menu throughout June and July, served 27 stories above Dallas with panoramic skyline views.

The iconic Hilton Anatole is bringing all the excitement and energy of the World Cup straight to Dallasites’ backyard.

In Dallas, it’s all things World Cup, all the time, this summer. If you’ve got the soccer itch and are ready to hit the pitch (while also hitting the pool), there’s only one spot to be. And, luckily, it doesn’t require a passport or an expensive plane ticket because, let’s be honest, these World Cup prices are no joke.

No, instead, the iconic Hilton Anatole is bringing all the excitement and energy of the World Cup straight to Dallasites’ backyard. And, because it’s summer in Dallas, they’re adding a few other activations this season to help you stay cool. It’s sure to be a scorcher, on and off the fields.

Luckily, the Hilton Anatole is here to deliver the big three “S’s:” Soccer, Sun, and Steak. That’s a hat trick.

Celebrating the World Cup in Dallas

Hilton Anatole is celebrating the summer soccer season and the joy of the world’s biggest tournament with immersive experiences, themed dining, interactive photo opportunities, and family-friendly activations throughout the property.

The new “Legends of the Cup” museum experience, presented in partnership with Powerade, showcases more than five decades of global soccer history through memorabilia, exhibits, and interactive displays.

Guests can enjoy a soccer-themed pitch activation, branded photo moments, themed food and beverage offerings, and special programming tied to the international tournament atmosphere.

Family-friendly summer programming continues throughout the season with movie nights on the lawn, foam parties, DJs by the pool, train rides, poolside games, and weekend activities.

Hanging Out in The Sun at Hilton Anatole

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Dallas summer at the Hilton Anatole without hitting up the JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex — arguably one of the best pools for families in the city. JadeWaters is open daily with its lazy river, splash pads, two 180-foot waterslides, luxury cabanas, and swim-up bar. Fun for kids and adults alike, weekend programming includes live DJs, foam parties, lawn games, family activities, and poolside entertainment.

And, if your kids are already asking how many months until Santa comes again, they have the perfect solution. The hotel’s fabulous Santa Cabana returns on July 25, bringing holiday cheer to the pool deck with festive programming and summer-meets-Christmas experiences.

So, whether your team isn’t playing that day or you simply want to take a quick dip in between matches, JadeWaters is the place to be.

There’s plenty of other fun in the sun to be had all summer long at the hotel, too. Stay fit with Puppies & Pilates with Dallas Wellness Society on July 12, combining a guided Pilates class with adoptable puppies (who can say no?). And then, Princess Tea returns in the fall, featuring royal appearances for an interactive family event. There’s truly something for everyone at Hilton Anatole.

SĒR Steak + Spirits is Here to Deliver

Your team needs you to be well-fed and nourished to cheer them on. It’s just a fact that they’ll play better and win more matches if you eat well. SĒR Steak + Spirits is here to deliver.

The top steakhouse is offering a limited-time three-course prix fixe menu throughout June and July, served 27 stories above Dallas with panoramic skyline views. The seasonal menu includes fresh summer starters, such as a reimagined SĒR Wedge and Strawberry Avocado Salad. Entrée selections feature Texas Wagyu Surf & Turf or a plant-forward Crispy King Trumpet Mushroom dish, with optional enhancements including truffle butter and bourbon-glazed bacon. And, you can’t forget the best part: dessert. The meal concludes with a tropical-inspired Piña Colada Cake, featuring coconut mousse, rum cake, and pineapple confit.

Now that’s the definition of a great hat trick to us.