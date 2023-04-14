Named for the northeasterly wind that blows across the Italian peninsula, the Grecale is Maserati’s second SUV to bear the iconic trident logo and signature side portholes. (Courtesy Maserati)
The Grecale comes standard with all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mild-hybrid in GT guise. A 325-hp Modena edition and 523-hp top-of-the-line Trofeo trim are also available. (Courtesy Maserati)

Revered for its exhaust note and seductive design flare, Maserati now has the first-class interior and commanding powertrains to support its premium prices. (Courtesy Maserati)

In back, “boomerang taillights” inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT integrate seamlessly down to the newly-designed quad exhausts that visually announce the roaring Maserati sound. (Courtesy Maserati)

Culture / Cars

Maserati’s New SUV Sets Itself Apart From Its Competitors — The Grecale Blows In With Roaring Bravado and High-Tech Perks

The Italian Trident Breathes New Life Into a Saturated Market

BY // 04.14.23
The Grecale comes standard with all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mild-hybrid in GT guise. A 325-hp Modena edition and 523-hp top-of-the-line Trofeo trim are also available. (Courtesy Maserati)
In both city driving and highway speeds, the Grecale feels athletic and nimble from the get-go with ample mid-range torque and great acceleration. (Courtesy Maserati)
Revered for its exhaust note and seductive design flare, Maserati now has the first-class interior and commanding powertrains to support its premium prices. (Courtesy Maserati)
Living with the Grecale is like wearing a Zegna suit: it’s athletic yet understated exterior belies a discreetly tailored interior — one that hits a home run with plenty of high-tech flourishes. (Courtesy Maserati)
In back, “boomerang taillights” inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT integrate seamlessly down to the newly-designed quad exhausts that visually announce the roaring Maserati sound. (Courtesy Maserati)
Behind the spacious second row, the Grecale's cargo area offers up to 20 cubic feet of space, along with a flat load floor behind the power-folding rear seats. (Courtesy Maserati)
As a unique design cue, Maserati moved the shifter to the center stack, freeing up space to accommodate a more minimalistic center console. (Courtesy Maserati)
As sinuous to drive as it is sleek to behold, the Maserati Grecale sets a new benchmark in the crowded performance-luxury midsize crossover market, besting offerings from many of its main German competitors.

The Grecale is named for the northeasterly wind that blows across the Italian peninsula. Maserati has named its cars after winds since 1963 when it introduced the Mistral, followed by the Ghibli, Bora, Khamsin and Levante. Now, the Grecale straddles that fine line between snappy and sweet thanks to a performance-oriented, rear-drive Giorgio platform that underpins its Alfa Romeo Stelvio cousin. Maserati’s second SUV to bear the iconic trident logo and signature side portholes, the Grecale furthers the Italian automaker’s pursuit of broadening its lineup while simultaneously redefining the luxury arm of the carmaker’s parent company Stellantis.

Slotted just beneath the larger Levante, the Grecale’s face, like the new MC20 supercar, features that distinctive vertically ribbed grille. But the rest of its bulbous body is decidedly, for lack of a better word, friendly. And that’s not a bad thing. As with the aforementioned MC20, not to mention the newly-redesigned GranTurismo coupe, the Grecale’s sheetmetal flows cleanly down its large, low-slung hood into a squat, fastback-like profile. In back, “boomerang taillights” inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT sold around the turn of the millennium integrate seamlessly down to the newly-designed quad exhausts that visually announce the roaring Maserati bravado.

Unlike its brethren Stelvio, the Grecale gets a longer body, more refined interior and exclusive powertrains. The Grecale comes standard with all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission and a combination 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mild hybrid system good for 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque in GT guise. A 325 horsepower, 332-lb-ft of torque version of that engine comes standard on the Modena trim, which is what we tested (and recommend), good for a 0 to 60 mph time of only five seconds.

Both GT and Modena trims reach a top speed of 149 mph. A top-of-the-line Trofeo version, meanwhile, offers maximum performance with a 523 horsepower twin-turbo V6. An all-electric Grecale Folgore (“thunderbolt” in Italian, and a future signifier of Maserati EVs) will join the lineup late this year.

If your neighborhood roads permit, we recommend sizing up to the 21-inch Crio staggered wheels that lend significantly more panache. On the Modena trim, they perfectly complement the sport exhaust and slightly wider track stance shared with the Trofeo, giving the Grecale a formidable presence from that all-important rear three-quarter angle.

