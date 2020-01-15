MLK Day
There are tons of ways to celebrate MLK Jr. Day in North Texas.

Catch the MLK Parade at 10am on Monday morning.

Joseph Veazie is performing at The Rustic for MLK Day.

Mutts Canine Cantina is hosting a special MLK brunch.

Legacy Hall is hosting a free screening of Remember the Titans in honor of MLK Day and Herman Boone.

Culture / Entertainment

How to Celebrate MLK Day in North Texas — Parades, Movies and a Special Brunch

5 Ways to Use the Day Wisely

01.15.20
There are tons of ways to celebrate MLK Jr. Day in North Texas.

Catch the MLK Parade at 10am on Monday morning.

Joseph Veazie is performing at The Rustic for MLK Day.

Mutts Canine Cantina is hosting a special MLK brunch.

Legacy Hall is hosting a free screening of Remember the Titans in honor of MLK Day and Herman Boone.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020, there’s already a lot lined up in North Texas to celebrate the most iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement. From parades and discussions to volunteer opportunities and film screenings, there are many ways to spend your Monday off. Or if you’re not off work, these are great reasons to take the day off.

Here are 5 Great Ways to Celebrate MLK Day:

MLK Parade

This Monday, January 20 is the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration March/Parade. Starting at 10 am, the yearly tradition will honor the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy with a variety of floats, performances, church groups, youth groups, nonprofit organizations, band and drill teams and more. The free parade will begin at Holmes Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

15th Annual MLK Symposium

For the 15th year, The Dallas Institute is hosting its annual MLK symposium to talk “Pursuing Racial Justice in 21st Century America.” This event, which takes place at Moody Performance Hall, explores the historical achievements of Dr. King, considers the impact of Dr. King’s legacy on past, present, and future, promotes the ongoing study of Dr. King’s speeches and writings, and connects the U.S. Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s to current movements.

General admission tickets are $20 and the event is from 7 pm to 8:45 pm.

Arlington MLK Jr. 2020 Celebration

Arlington, Texas hosts four days of events for MLK Day, but on the day of make sure to attend the MLK Day of Service Festival from 10 am to 2 pm. Taking place at City Center Plaza, this free event includes Tarrant County College’s MLK Historical Timeline, entertainment with live performances and storytelling, food trucks, music and face painting.

Also, at 9 am in the morning, there are volunteer options for Zeb Strong, Jr. Day of Service. People of all ages from service organizations, schools, fraternities, sororities and churches meet to make a positive impact. Volunteers will gather at Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex for tools, supples and assignments. The first 500 volunteers will get a free MLK commemorative t-shirt.

Brunch

On Monday, The Rustic is hosting a special MLK Day Brunch from 10 am to 3 pm with a live music performance from Joseph Veazie at 12:30 pm. The Jam & Toast menu will be available with family-style options including baked eggs, avocado toast, hot Nashville-stye chicken, cocktails and more.

Head to MUTTS Canine Cantina from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday for an MLK brunch. There will be $3 MUTTS Mosas and Bloody Marys, as well as $3 breakfast tacos.

MLK Family Movie Day at Legacy Hall

In honor of MLK Day and the passing of legendary coach Herman Boone, Legacy Hall is hosting a free screening of Remember the Titans at 12:30 on Monday, January 20. The 2000 film was inspired by Herman Boone, who led a racially integrated high school football team in Virginia to a state championship in his first season as head coach.

