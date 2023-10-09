Culture / Newsy

Alto, the Elevated Texas Rideshare App, Goes Full Goop

The SUV Fleet Gets a Luxurious Makeover for the Wellness Brand's 15th Anniversary

BY // 10.09.23
The Goop x Alto limited-edition SUV.

The Goop x Alto limited-edition SUV launched on October 8, 2023.

My Goop love has been well documented during my time as a Texas writer. I somewhat obsessively covered the 2018 Dallas Goop Pop-Up, and I did in fact drive to Austin to attend the short-lived Goop League wellness series in 2019. What can I say, I dig the over-the-top tone and unabashed unseriousness of the brand (a mirror of its famous founder’s public persona). Also, Goop’s city guides are genuinely solid. All of this is to say that I will be upping my Alto usage this month for a chance to ride in pure Goopy luxury.

The elevated, Texas-based rideshare service teamed up with the iconic brand to celebrate its 15th anniversary, unleashing a limited-edition fleet of Goop-ified Alto SUVs in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington D.C. on October 8, 2023.

alto goop art car
The Goop x Alto art car is inspired by the wellness brand’s collaboration with English textile company Fromental.

Tragically, you can’t specifically reserve a Goop mobile — like all of Alto’s “Art Cars,” the SUVs pick up passengers at random, but those who do find themselves in the floral-covered Buick Enclaves (a nod to Goop’s collaboration with English textile brand Fromental) will find gift bags filled with some of the brand’s biggest hits (like the Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk [$98]).

For those who find their ride Goop-less in the coming weeks (the collaboration ends on November 13), fret not. Even a brandless Alto experience is still a treat in our book.

