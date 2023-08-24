Get Fit This Fall With Sigma Performance Training — Houston’s Personalized Fitness Facility

Espari and Mata opened the fitness facility with the goal of building the best training studio in River Oaks and inside the loop.

It’s back to school and back to routine. Whether you spent this summer by the lake, gallivanting through Europe, or sipping your way through Aspen, fall is the time to recommit to your fitness routine. After all, there is still time to make good on those New Year’s resolutions. Look no further than Sigma Performance Training.

Founded by Mirna Espari and Carlos Mata, Sigma Performance Training is a fitness facility in Houston that offers it all. With a focus on personal training, Pilates reformer, Reformer MAT classes, small group training, and nutrition services, there is no fitness goal you can’t reach with their team.

Before launching the brand, Espari and Mata both led successful personal training departments in two of the country’s largest fitness clubs. The dynamic duo took the leap in July 2022 and started Sigma Performance Training, which opened in January of this year.

How Sigma Performance Training Came to Be

“As successful as we were in our previous roles, we both recognized the lack of personalization and care for clients,” says Espari. “We believe the core of personal training is not what a business wants, but it’s what the client needs. We craved a better way to serve our clients to create more value, impact more lives, and create a unique opportunity that makes personal training and pilates an unmatched experience.”

Espari and Mata opened the fitness facility with the goal of building the best training studio in River Oaks and inside the loop.

“We knew this was not only the right direction to go, but also believed we could revolutionize the personal training and pilates industry to make people feel respected, valued, and cared for through fitness,” says Mata.

At Sigma Performance Training, clients are at the heart of all Espari and Mata do. The duo meets with potential clients and evaluates their lifestyle so they can create a tailored, personalized approach to the client’s fitness goals while respecting their lifestyles and habits. This helps set the client up for success.

The Starting Point

Clients start in an “evaluation phase,” where Sigma Performance gathers information on not only their goals, habits, and lifestyle, but also conducts a mobility test and InBody Assessment to evaluate the client’s current health state.

Following the evaluation, the team creates a program tailored to the client’s needs and ensures alignment with their goals, expectations, and experience. They then match clients with a personal trainer who fits their personality, because they believe it all comes down to the relationship between the client and fitness professional. Each client works with a fitness professional who has access to an app that allows the client to track their personalized workouts and unlimited InBody assessments. Clients also receive complimentary protein shakes and a private training studio.

An Exclusive Experience

Using this approach, Sigma Performance Training does things differently than its competitors. As opposed to an open gym model based on memberships, which can create a crowded facility, Sigma Performance Training’s facility is only open to its clients. This keeps the center less crowded and more client-focused. And, the private parking is obviously a huge plus.

Sigma Pilates is also uniquely different because its studio only offers four reformers and a Cadillac reformer for a truly personalized approach.

“By keeping our Pilates studio smaller, we can offer a great price while being able to still personalize the class and provide real value in our coaching,” says Espari. “Each Pilates class has an instructor who not only teaches and educates, but also has eyes on you the whole time to ensure you are safe and never feel left behind!”

Nutrition is Key

This year, Sigma Performance Training is also seeing a huge trend and push toward nutritional guidance.

“With all the information out there about special diets, supplements, calories and macros… it can be overwhelming for someone just looking to get in better shape,” says Mata. “We have created a business model that collaborates with multiple top researchers to find what works best for our client’s health, safely provide educational nutrition information, and connect clients with the right professional to get the most accurate information and results.”

The Importance of Personalization

They’re also seeing clients in search of a truly personalized product, as more people realize fitness is hardly a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

“Today, many people offer ‘online programs’ at a discount price,” says Espari. “When we peel apart these programs, the program truly isn’t personalized nor designed for the person receiving the program. Most clients also don’t understand if they are safely performing the workout or know the weight they should use.”

This is where Sigma Performance shines. The group steps in to create a personalized program with videos attached to each movement, a fitness professional available to educate and support the program, and the ability for clients to track their progress in the name of accountability.

There’s no denying the success of this curated approach, especially when you look at Sigma Performance Training’s rapid expansion. The group is continuing to add more space to its facilities, with 15 additional pilates classes and expanded small group class offerings. It also recently added locker rooms and showers to further enhance the client experience.

Community Partnerships

And, it’s continuing to grow its community partnerships as well. Sigma Performance Training is partnering with local businesses and schools to help design corporate wellness programs, as well as reach more local families to partner on their health and fitness journeys. It is one of the only fitness centers that tailors workouts and programs to kids. The group trains more than 30 kids under 18 years old and teaches kids how to safely and properly exercise.

“At Sigma Performance Training, we provide the best tools in the fitness industry, matched with some of the top fitness professionals in the state and combined with an exclusive training facility,” says Espari. “At the end of the day, it’s all about community and support at Sigma Performance Training.”