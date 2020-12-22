Great Texas Wellness Retreats to Start the New Year Right

Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.

The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.

You deserve all good things in 2021, including beautiful Texas wellness retreats to help you achieve the best possible mindset for a brighter New Year ahead. From custom-built yurts in Big Bend (with running water and electricity — very important) to a meditative oasis in the Hill Country, these dreamy destinations could make any season bright.

Miraval Austin New Years Festivities

Pathways to enlightenment, balance, and serenity at Miraval Austin. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)

The newest outpost of celebrity favorite Miraval Resort is set in Texas Hill Country, just minutes from the Austin airport. With sweeping views of Lake Travis, healthy farm-to-table meals, a stunning spa, and quite possibly the most comfortable beds in the country, the inclusive resort is one of the most soothing places to unplug and unwind.

To ring in the New Year, Miraval Austin Resort & Spa is hosting a variety of intention-setting experiences on Thursday, December 31 and Friday, January 1, from a 2021 Astro Forecast and a Burning Bowl Ceremony to manifestation meditations. Great food and bubbxly are always on the menu. Click here to learn more.

Austin Proper Reset Weekend

The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.

The newly opened Austin Proper, the first location for the luxury boutique hotel outside of California, is always a dreamy, design-minded getaway along Lady Bird Lake. But for the New Year, the downtown hotel is elevating their wellness offerings with Proper Reset Weekends. Hosted by Austin yoga and meditation teacher Camila Matos, the retreats include outdoor offerings such as sound healing, intentional journaling, meditation, and more tranquil, transformative experiences, along with meals crafted at La Piscina (the Proper’s rooftop pool restaurant) and Mediterranean gem The Peacock.

Austin Proper Reset Weekends will be hosted from January 1-3, January 29-31, and March 12 – 14. Head here for more details.

Collective Texas Hill Country Wellness Retreat

The Collective Hill Country tents offer the luxuries of a five-star hotel.

Easily accessible from both Austin and San Antonio, the Texas location of Collective Retreats blends the travel brand’s knack for luxurious outdoor accommodations and top-notch culinary experiences in the Hill Country. Book a variety of picture perfect tents, all overlooking scenic Montecito Ranch, to find your secluded, indoor/outdoor sanctuary (complete with Wi-Fi, designer lighting, spa-like bathroom, Turkish towels, and luxurious robes).

Bookings are currently available during the week of New Years Eve, and can be customized with a variety of indoor/outdoor experiences, including a newly launched Pilates/yoga fusion class and live sound bowl restorative healing sessions. Book a Collective Wellness Retreat ($2,000 per couple, two-night stay) for access to all of the above, along with healthy snacks, juices, and a menu created by Executive Chef Laura Collins, a protégé of Wolfgang Puck.

Lake Austin Spa

Lake Austin means plenty of waterfront relaxation including a snooze on the floating dock. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

There’s a good chance you haven’t visited the renowned wellness wonderland that is Lake Austin Spa since its major renovation earlier this year. Remedy that fact, and welcome the New Year by filling your day with activities like aqua Zumba, restorative yoga, and foam rolling in the Treehouse Studio. Finish with a healthful, elegant New Years Eve dinner prepared by Executive Chef Stéphane Beaucamp, who recently made his debut at the James Beard House in New York.

The Local Chapter

(courtesy of The Local Chapter)

For those craving a true escape, The Local Chapter, founded by Dallas-based rewardStyle’s Baxter and Amber Box, offers a small community of rentable yurts (all extremely stylish and equipped running water and electricity — no need to rough it too much) in the desert oasis of Big Bend National Park. There isn’t an experience curated especially to ring in the New Year, but with thoughtful itineraries that include hiking down to the Rio Grande, golfing at the highly rated Blackjacks course, and taking in the mysterious Marfa Lights beneath the stars, anyone could find their own perfect form of year-end rejuvenation at the private Texas retreat.

The Local Chapter’s four rentable yurts, each with a maximum occupancy of two, have limited availability in January, so be sure to book swiftly if interested.