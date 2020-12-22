texas wellness retreat JamesBaigrie_MiravalAustin_serenitypool_0719
The Collective Hill Country
AUP_Ingals_12.2019_028
Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.
the local chapter
01
05

The Miraval Austin infinity pool offers views of Lake Travis. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)

02
05

The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.

03
05

The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.

04
05

Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.

05
05

(courtesy of The Local Chapter)

texas wellness retreat JamesBaigrie_MiravalAustin_serenitypool_0719
The Collective Hill Country
AUP_Ingals_12.2019_028
Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.
the local chapter
Culture / Travel

Great Texas Wellness Retreats to Start the New Year Right

Escape To Hill Country, Meditate in Austin, or Soak up Starry Nights in Marfa

BY // 12.22.20
The Miraval Austin infinity pool offers views of Lake Travis. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)
The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.
The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.
Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.
(courtesy of The Local Chapter)
1
5

The Miraval Austin infinity pool offers views of Lake Travis. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)

2
5

The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.

3
5

The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.

4
5

Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.

5
5

(courtesy of The Local Chapter)

You deserve all good things in 2021, including beautiful Texas wellness retreats to help you achieve the best possible mindset for a brighter New Year ahead. From custom-built yurts in Big Bend (with running water and electricity — very important) to a meditative oasis in the Hill Country, these dreamy destinations could make any season bright.

 

Miraval Austin New Years Festivities

JamesBaigrie_MiravalAustin_grounds_11665.jpg
Pathways to enlightenment, balance, and serenity at Miraval Austin. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)

The newest outpost of celebrity favorite Miraval Resort is set in Texas Hill Country, just minutes from the Austin airport. With sweeping views of Lake Travis, healthy farm-to-table meals, a stunning spa, and quite possibly the most comfortable beds in the country, the inclusive resort is one of the most soothing places to unplug and unwind.

To ring in the New Year, Miraval Austin Resort & Spa is hosting a variety of intention-setting experiences on Thursday, December 31 and Friday, January 1, from a 2021 Astro Forecast and a Burning Bowl Ceremony to manifestation meditations. Great food and bubbxly are always on the menu. Click here to learn more.

 

Austin Proper Reset Weekend 

AUP_Ingals_12.2019_028
The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.

The newly opened Austin Proper, the first location for the luxury boutique hotel outside of California, is always a dreamy, design-minded getaway along Lady Bird Lake. But for the New Year, the downtown hotel is elevating their wellness offerings with Proper Reset Weekends. Hosted by Austin yoga and meditation teacher Camila Matos, the retreats include outdoor offerings such as sound healing, intentional journaling, meditation, and more tranquil, transformative experiences, along with meals crafted at La Piscina (the Proper’s rooftop pool restaurant) and Mediterranean gem The Peacock.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2

Austin Proper Reset Weekends will be hosted from January 1-3, January 29-31, and March 12 – 14. Head here for more details.

 

Collective Texas Hill Country Wellness Retreat

texas wellness retreat The Collective Hill Country Tents offer the luxuries of a five-star hotel.
The Collective Hill Country tents offer the luxuries of a five-star hotel.

Easily accessible from both Austin and San Antonio, the Texas location of Collective Retreats blends the travel brand’s knack for luxurious outdoor accommodations and top-notch culinary experiences in the Hill Country. Book a variety of picture perfect tents, all overlooking scenic Montecito Ranch, to find your secluded, indoor/outdoor sanctuary (complete with Wi-Fi, designer lighting, spa-like bathroom, Turkish towels, and luxurious robes).

Bookings are currently available during the week of New Years Eve, and can be customized with a variety of indoor/outdoor experiences, including a newly launched Pilates/yoga fusion class and live sound bowl restorative healing sessions. Book a Collective Wellness Retreat ($2,000 per couple, two-night stay) for access to all of the above, along with healthy snacks, juices, and a menu created by Executive Chef Laura Collins, a protégé of Wolfgang Puck.

 

Lake Austin Spa

Floating Dock B
Lake Austin means plenty of waterfront relaxation including a snooze on the floating dock. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

There’s a good chance you haven’t visited the renowned wellness wonderland that is Lake Austin Spa since its major renovation earlier this year. Remedy that fact, and welcome the New Year by filling your day with activities like aqua Zumba, restorative yoga, and foam rolling in the Treehouse Studio. Finish with a healthful, elegant New Years Eve dinner prepared by Executive Chef Stéphane Beaucamp, who recently made his debut at the James Beard House in New York.

 

The Local Chapter

(courtesy of The Local Chapter)

For those craving a true escape, The Local Chapter, founded by Dallas-based rewardStyle’s Baxter and Amber Box, offers a small community of rentable yurts (all extremely stylish and equipped running water and electricity — no need to rough it too much) in the desert oasis of Big Bend National Park. There isn’t an experience curated especially to ring in the New Year, but with thoughtful itineraries that include hiking down to the Rio Grande, golfing at the highly rated Blackjacks course, and taking in the mysterious Marfa Lights beneath the stars, anyone could find their own perfect form of year-end rejuvenation at the private Texas retreat.

The Local Chapter’s four rentable yurts, each with a maximum occupancy of two, have limited availability in January, so be sure to book swiftly if interested.

Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
203 La Jolla Cove
Westworh Park
FOR SALE

203 La Jolla Cove
Westworth Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Hollie Lancarte
This property is listed by: Hollie Lancarte (817) 229-3238 Email Realtor
203 La Jolla Cove
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano, TX

$583,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
7001 Kenswick Drive
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X