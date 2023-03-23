The Woodlands’ Best Boutique Fitness Studios — These Aren’t Just Any Gyms
From Barre to Yoga, These Havens Make Keeping Fit FunBY Annierose Donnelly // 03.23.23
Adopting a new fitness regime is always a challenge. And joining a new studio or gym can be a daunting prospect if you’ve taken a break from the routine. Luckily, The Woodlands is a place that make smashing your fitness goals easy. And trying new fitness routines is not quite as hard with so many worthy options in the area.
These are The Woodlands Boutique Fitness Studios You Need to Know:
A studio committed to inspiring workout consistency, the classes at mōtiv Fitness are purposefully small, but full of positive energy. The idea is to keep you motivated to come back again and again.
With great attention to detail from a talented group of regular instructors, the class schedule always offers something unique. Try something different with Suspend Sculpt, a hammock yoga class. Or elevate your heart rate with Jump, a trampoline class with high energy intervals.
This boutique fitness studio offers cycle, yoga, circuit strength and barre too. The Woodlands’ own mōtiv Fitness is one of eight woman-owned studios in the chain. After class, fitness devotees can peruse a shop stocked with branded apparel and Lululemon, Liforme yoga mats and an adorable selection of grip barre socks.
Try your first class for $10.
For anyone looking to work on increased flexibility, the options at Stretchlab could be just the ticket. Whether your goals are to decrease pain, move better or simply feel better, expert flexologists do their best to help you to reach them with one-on-one stretches or group stretching classes.
The assisted stretches can help to loosen up muscles to assist with your other sporting or rehabilitation needs. For first timers, you can book a 50-minute mobility assessment stretch at Stetchlab from $49 and take it from there.
The workouts at Club Pilates are designed to challenge and strengthen every body type, with classes split into levels. A 30 minute free introduction will take you through all the steps needed to conquer the world of reformer Pilates. From there, you can choose classes suited to your level.
The fitness options at Club Pilates include cardio, sculpt, high intensity intervals and reformer flow. The techniques include springboard, chair, mat and resistance machines. It’s all about elevating your fitness routine with a concerted focus on strengthening the core.
Pure Barre is a studio designed for lovers of the low-impact, high intensity workouts. Each class focuses on small movements, but they can garner big results in terms of strength and tone.
Try your first class for free and choose from a selection of different variations including Align, Classic, Empower and Reform. Each one adds something new to the barre practice.
You might have already guessed it from the name, but Spenga is a gym with a truly unique fitness workout. Spin, strength and yoga equals Spenga. This class offers everything you need in one 60 minute session.
Focus the first 20 minutes on cardio with a cycle ride, followed by 20 minutes of strength building and, finally, 20 minutes of yoga to wind it down. Spenga offers 50 percent off the first month for newcomers.
The No. 1 fitness class as voted by users of ClassPass, Lagree Fitness is a phenomenon loved by both Kim Kardashian and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Lagree is rooted in the practice of pilates, but for an added challenge the Lagree Method uses a machine called the Evo-Megaformer.
With springs, straps and pulleys to add resistance, the moves featured in these 50 minute sessions have little impact on your joints or spine. Lagree professionals suggest completing the workout three times a week for noticeable results.
You can try it out in The Woodlands for $35 per drop-in class or $75 for unlimited access for two weeks to test if it really is the fitness solution for you.