The Woodlands’ Best Boutique Fitness Studios — These Aren’t Just Any Gyms

A studio committed to inspiring workout consistency, the classes at mōtiv Fitness are purposefully small, but full of positive energy. The idea is to keep you motivated to come back again and again.

With great attention to detail from a talented group of regular instructors, the class schedule always offers something unique. Try something different with Suspend Sculpt, a hammock yoga class. Or elevate your heart rate with Jump, a trampoline class with high energy intervals.

This boutique fitness studio offers cycle, yoga, circuit strength and barre too. The Woodlands’ own mōtiv Fitness is one of eight woman-owned studios in the chain. After class, fitness devotees can peruse a shop stocked with branded apparel and Lululemon, Liforme yoga mats and an adorable selection of grip barre socks.

Try your first class for $10.