The Woodlands' Best Boutique Fitness Studios — These Aren't Just Any Gyms

From Barre to Yoga, These Havens Make Keeping Fit Fun

03.23.23
mōtiv Fitness has something for all interests, including Jump – a high intensity interval training class on the trampoline. It is just one of The Woodlands’ boutique fitness offerings.

mōtiv Fitness has something for all interests, including Jump - a high intensity interval training class on the trampoline. It is just one of The Woodlands' boutique fitness offerings.

Adopting a new fitness regime is always a challenge. And joining a new studio or gym can be a daunting prospect if you’ve taken a break from the routine. Luckily, The Woodlands is a place that make smashing your fitness goals easy. And trying new fitness routines is not quite as hard with so many worthy options in the area.

These are The Woodlands Boutique Fitness Studios You Need to Know:

 

 

mōtiv Fitness

The Woodlands

4747 Research Forest Dr, Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

motiv-memorial-4309

Jump into a mini trampoline class at Mōtiv Fitness.

A studio committed to inspiring workout consistency, the classes at mōtiv Fitness are purposefully small, but full of positive energy. The idea is to keep you motivated to come back again and again.

With great attention to detail from a talented group of regular instructors, the class schedule always offers something unique. Try something different with Suspend Sculpt, a hammock yoga class. Or elevate your heart rate with Jump, a trampoline class with high energy intervals.

This boutique fitness studio offers cycle, yoga, circuit strength and barre too. The Woodlands’ own mōtiv Fitness is one of eight woman-owned studios in the chain. After class, fitness devotees can peruse a shop stocked with branded apparel and Lululemon, Liforme yoga mats and an adorable selection of grip barre socks.

Try your first class for $10.

Stretchlab

2000 Hughes Landing Blvd , #300
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Stretchlab – Hughes Landing

Discover stretching like never before with expert flexologists at Stretchlab. (Photo courtesy of Stretchlab)

For anyone looking to work on increased flexibility, the options at Stretchlab could be just the ticket. Whether your goals are to decrease pain, move better or simply feel better, expert flexologists do their best to help you to reach them with one-on-one stretches or group stretching classes.

The assisted stretches can help to loosen up muscles to assist with your other sporting or rehabilitation needs. For first timers, you can book a 50-minute mobility assessment stretch at Stetchlab from $49 and take it from there.

Club Pilates

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Suite A280
The Woodlands, TX 77389  |  Map

 

Website

club pilates2

Club Pilates focuses on functional movement.

The workouts at Club Pilates are designed to challenge and strengthen every body type, with classes split into levels. A 30 minute free introduction will take you through all the steps needed to conquer the world of reformer Pilates. From there, you can choose classes suited to your level.

The fitness options at Club Pilates include cardio, sculpt, high intensity intervals and reformer flow. The techniques include springboard, chair, mat and resistance machines. It’s all about elevating your fitness routine with a concerted focus on strengthening the core.

Pure Barre

1950 Hughes Landing Blvd Suite , Suite 1600
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Pure Barre

Small movements mean big gains at Pure Barre. Photo courtesy of Pure Barre.

Pure Barre is a studio designed for lovers of the low-impact, high intensity workouts. Each class focuses on small movements, but they can garner big results in terms of strength and tone.

Try your first class for free and choose from a selection of different variations including Align, Classic, Empower and Reform. Each one adds something new to the barre practice.

Spenga

24 Waterway Ave Suite, Suite 135
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Spenga – The Woodlands.

Ride, Rep, Revive - Enjoy a unique 60 minute workout at Spenga. Photo courtesy of Spenga.

You might have already guessed it from the name, but Spenga is a gym with a truly unique fitness workout. Spin, strength and yoga equals Spenga. This class offers everything you need in one 60 minute session.

Focus the first 20 minutes on cardio with a cycle ride, followed by 20 minutes of strength building and, finally, 20 minutes of yoga to wind it down. Spenga offers 50 percent off the first month for newcomers.

The Woodlands Lagree

207 E Shore Dr , Suite 160
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

The Woodlands Lagree

The Lagree Method's exclusive Megaformer machine offers an intense but rewarding workout.

The No. 1 fitness class as voted by users of ClassPass, Lagree Fitness is a phenomenon loved by both Kim Kardashian and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Lagree is rooted in the practice of pilates, but for an added challenge the Lagree Method uses a machine called the Evo-Megaformer.

With springs, straps and pulleys to add resistance, the moves featured in these 50 minute sessions have little impact on your joints or spine. Lagree professionals suggest completing the workout three times a week for noticeable results.

You can try it out in The Woodlands for $35 per drop-in class or $75 for unlimited access for two weeks to test if it really is the fitness solution for you.

