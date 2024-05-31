Dallas On the Market: A Glamorous Tree House on White Rock Lake
A Resort-Style Oasis in The Peninsula NeighborhoodBY Caitlin Clark // 05.31.24
9417 Waterview Road is a unique piece of Dallas real estate overlooking White Rock Lake.
From the curb, 9417 Waterview Road is a question begging to be answered.
From the curb, 9417 Waterview Road is a question begging to be answered. With a castle-like stone rotunda, a modern metal roof, and bohemian patio lanterns, there’s clearly a story there. The house’s prime placement overlooking White Rock Lake makes the query that much more fascinating.
Originally built in the 1940s, the home was taken down to the studs in 2020 and transformed into a treehouse-like oasis sprawling nearly 4,000 square feet. And now that 9417 Waterview Road has hit the Dallas real estate market, we can all rest assured: the interiors are just as eye-catching as the facade.
With only three bedrooms, the home makes the most of its open-floor-plan sprawl with the majority of the areas built for entertaining. Rooms are lavished in high-end finishes, rich hues, and interesting material choices (a bathroom featuring poppy-shaped stones is a particular standout). The three aforementioned suites each have a unique aesthetic, from airy, to monochrome, to Hollywood Regency.
All the home’s many patios and terraces center around a resort-style backyard, which includes an impressive outdoor kitchen, hot tub, cabana area, and an elegant outdoor shower all carefully arranged beneath a mature, majestic tree.
The unique house by White Rock Lake is listed for $2.9 million with Harriett Shaw of Keller Williams Urban Dallas.