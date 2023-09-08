417 aDSC0459HOUSTON.psd HALLIE VANDERHIDER MOD AD OR 455
Fashion / Style

Generous Philanthropist Hallie Vanderhider Swans Into Houston’s Best Dressed Fashion Hall of Fame — This Arts Lover Makes a Difference

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Takes Centerstage With Gala Approaching

BY // 09.08.23
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider photographed for the magazine. (Photography by Ivan Aguirre)
PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown for the magazine photo shoot. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Honoree Hallie Vanderhider wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance. (Photo by Ashley Patranella)
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees at the 2023 Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider at a friend's rooftop birthday celebration in 2021. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the 2021 Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Instagram photo)
Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees at the 2023 Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
As Ballet Ball chair in 2018 Hallie Vanderhider donned a couture Naeem Khan a la Odile the Black Swan as a tribute to the ballet's production of 'Swan Lake.' (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
As 2022 Best Dressed luncheon chair Hallie Vanderhider visits with the Neiman Marcus featured designer Naeem Khan. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider, first time honoree Julie Chen Longoria at the 2021 Zadok luncheon preceding the Una Notte in Italia gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Hallie Vanderhider at the Houston Symphony League's "Conversation With Houston Icons" luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider, Shelby Hodge at the Memorial Hermann Foundation 'Razzle Dazzle' luncheon. (Photo Michelle Watson)
Today, PaperCity begins a series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.” 

Even before retiring as president and CEO of Black Stone Minerals, Hallie Vanderhider was digging deep into philanthropy with an interest not only in the services of the nonprofit but also in its business management. Which is one reason why she is so committed to Houston Ballet, where she serves on the board’s executive committee.

“I feel the arts are in a way the heart of a city and I also believe that Houston Ballet is a very well run organization with a very dedicated trustee membership,” Vanderhider tells PaperCity.

Memorial Hermann Foundation (she serves on the board) and March of Dimes are also high on Vanderhider’s philanthropic radar as she continues on EQT’s board of directors, where she serves as chair of the Management Development and Compensation Committee. Vanderhider has chaired the Ballet Ball, Memorial Hermann’s Razzle Dazzle luncheon, March of Dimes Best Dressed luncheon, Crimestoppers dinner, Houston Children’s Charity gala, UNICEF gala and Hermann Park’s Evening in the Park.

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the 2021 Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Instagram photo)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the 2021 Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Instagram photo)

Hallie Vanderhider’s Faves

Designers: Pamela Rolland, Monique Lhuillier, Carolina Herrera, Naeem Khan and Oscar de la Renta

Fragrance: Maison Francois Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Discover

Swipe
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2
  • CAM Studio Sept 2023 2

Binge watching: Shrinking

A place that inspires you: Paris

Favorite hotel in the world: Royal Mansour in Marrakech, Morocco

Guilty pleasure: “Beautiful gowns, because I didn’t get to play dressup enough as a child.”

Carbon footprint reduction: Replaced single pane windows with double pane

PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown.
PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Doing It Her Way

False eyelashes or mascara: False eyelashes

Pilates or yoga: Neither — Peloton

Sneakers or stilettos: Stilettos

Jeans or joggers: Jeans

Feathers or fur: Fur but love feathers as well

Houston Ballet Ball 2023 (Photo by Ashley Patranella )
Honoree Hallie Vanderhider wearing Pamella Roland at the 2023 Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance. (Photo by Ashley Patranella)

The PaperCity honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling by Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, on September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel. More information on the gala can be found here.

