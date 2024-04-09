Fashion / Shopping

The Best Dallas Pop-Up Shops to Visit Now

Limited-Run Experiences Across North Texas

04.09.24
frank and eileen dallas pop up stanley korshak by Becca Lea

The Frank & Eileen shop-in-shop at Stanley Korshak. (photo by Becca Lea)

Dallas shopping is always good, but unique events and notable brand pop-ups make it even better. These are the best limited-run opportunities to shop in North Texas right now. 

 

Frank & Eileen at Stanley Korshak

Looking to expand their Texas presence, Cali-cool brand Frank & Eileen has partnered with Stanley Korshak for a unique shop-in-shop residency at the storied Dallas department store. With luxe-but-laid-back furnishings from Shoppe Amber Interiors and a 40-foot mural by Dallas artist Marnie Vollenhals, the pop-up will be refreshed with the latest from the Los Angeles-based brand monthly. 

The Frank & Eileen shop-in-shop will be open at Stanley Korshak through August 30, 2024. 

 

BowieHouse
Inside the lobby of Bowie House, Auberge Resorts’ newly opened hotel in Fort Worth.

Vintage Luxury Brand Chieffalo Americana at Bowie House

Fort Worth-based Chieffalo Americana is popping up for a limited time at Bowie House, the city’s buzzy new luxury hotel from Auberge Resorts. Founded by Rodger Chieffalo and former fashion and prop stylist Jackie Chieffalo, Chieffalo is known for an artful blend of contemporary and refurbished vintage hats, boots, buckles, and scarves suited for the modern cowboy. 

The Chieffalo Americana pop-up shop is open every day from 12 pm to 8 pm through May 31. 

 

agua by agua bendita dallas pop up highland park village 313A7808 (Photo by Victoria Saperstein)
The Agua by Agua Bendita storefront in Dallas’ Highland Park Village marks the first U.S. brick-and-mortar location from the luxury resortwear brand. (Photo by Victoria Saperstein)

Agua by Agua Bendita Extends Their Dallas Pop-Up

Colombian fashion brand Agua by Agua Bendita has already extended their stay one time at Highland Park Village once since opening the first U.S. retail pop-up for the brand in December 2023. Thankfully, the luxury brand just announced another extension, ensuring the elegant resortwear and intricately embroidered swimsuits will have a beautifully appointed home in Dallas through at least the end of May 2024.

 

Moschino 40 Years of Love collection at The Conservatory

Moschino at The Conservatory

The Conservatory — the bastion of fashion on the second floor between Chanel and Park House in Highland Park Village — has partnered with Moschino as the only U.S. location of a special installation. Entitled “Forty Years of Love,” the pop-up celebrates four decades of the Italian fashion house with four “mini-collections” by esteemed stylists Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Lucia Liu, and Katie Grand interpreting iconic works by the late Franco Moschino.

In addition to the site-specific shop, which is open April 5 through 27, The Conservatory has unveiled “Bar Moschino,” serving up Italian “aperitivo” from 3 pm to 6 pm on Fridays and Saturdays with tunes by DJ Lucy Wrubel. The Teak Tearoom will also feature Italian-inspired specials and cocktails through the month.

