Fashion / Shopping

Next Generation Style: Sheridan Cox is Designing the ‘The Perfect Tank’ for Dallas

Tish Cox's Daughter is Building on Her Glamorous — but Easygoing — Legacy

BY Lauren Kandel // 07.28.23
Southern fashion devotees know Tish Cox. The Dallas designer and her easygoing glamour have earned national recognition from Garden & Gun and Natalie Bloomingdale (The SIL), while maintaining a strong local presence thanks to the mini atelier in Cabana that’s been open since her eponymous line launched in 201o. Now, Tish’s lovely ladylike designs are finding a younger audience, thanks to her Gen Z daughter Sheridan Cox. 

Sheridan, a current Fashion Media student at Southern Methodist University, began designing with her mother’s dreamy fabrics in 2020. “My mom and I have always played around with the idea of making items for my age group,” shares Sheridan. “Covid turned out to be the perfect time to do it.”

The result is Sheridan for Tish, a bold, youthful mix of floral prints and flattering silhouettes. “We had the idea to make basic pieces that I could throw on every day,” Sheridan says.

Elevated basics include the breezy Morgan dress, washable silk tube tops, and “The Perfect Tank.” 

The Morgan Dress ($325) by Sheridan for Tish. (Photo by Jonathan Mabra)

“I have grown up in Highland Park and have felt just as proud as she did seeing so many women sporting her pieces,” Sheridan notes. “I wanted to utilize the resources I have to do the same thing for girls my age.”

Sheridan for Tish is available at CabanaCanary.com or via inquiry on Instagram. To shop the “Perfect Tank” IRL, the collection is available at — where else — Clover, the little sister store to Merry Vose’s Cabana and Canary.

 

