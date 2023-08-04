Southlake Town Square Adds New Stores and a Skincare Haven — This North Texas Shopping Hub Keeps Growing

johnnie-O - Golfer Justin Leonard and his son Luke sport the brand at the PNC Championship.

More up-and-coming stores are headed to Southlake Town Square. Several of the brands coming will add to Southlake’s menswear options with dapper yet casual makers. A new skincare hub is also bringing luxe facials into the Southlake Town Square mix.

This is a shopping center that is undergoing a transformation of sorts.

Aritzia and Mizzen + Main opened in Southlake Town Square in June. This fall will also see the arrival of both Tecovas and Faherty. Along with cowboy boots, the Austin-based Tecovas will offer leather accessories and denim products. Faherty brings men’s, women’s and kids clothing and accessories made from premium fabrics with gotta-feel-it-to-believe-it softness.

Now, there are more new stores ready to enter the Southlake mix. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming:

Johnnie-O

The first-ever brick-and-mortar store for Johnnie-O opened in Fort Worth’s WestBend. Johnnie-O’s casual, golf and resort wear feel has become a hit. A lot of guys are wearing these clothes to work now, including professional golfers. And Johnnie-O’s is ready to grow its North Texas presence.

The stylish men’s apparel hub will be located in a 1,987-square-foot space at 1246 Main Street in Southlake Town Square.

Chubbies

Dubbing itself as “the official outfitters of Friday at 5 pm,” Chubbies will open its fifth store in the United States and the first one in North Texas in time for the holiday season at Southlake Town Square. It will be located next to Vuori at 323 Grand Avenue East, with a full lineup of Chubbies signature core casual shorts available.

Southern Tide

The fourth standalone Southern Tide shop in the U.S. is also heading to Southlake at 409 Grand Avenue East. Southern Tide is all about the coastal lifestyle and their designs allow devotees to bring a piece of the South with them wherever they go. Southern Tide is opening in a 1,476-square-foot space this holiday season.

FOUNT

Also set to open before the end of the year will be FOUNT, which offers American heritage leather goods. FOUNT bags are designed in Ohio. This marks the brand’s first Texas storefront, located at 416 Grand Avenue West.

Vuori

Premium performance apparel brand Vuori is also slated to open this fall in Southlake at 319 Grand Avenue East, next to the newly opened Mizzen+Main. It will take over a 3,030-square-foot space. Vuori tries to exude the active coastal California lifestyle, integrated with surf, sport and art.

Skin Laundry

Finally, Southlake Town Square is getting a new skincare center. Skin Laundry will offer signature laser and light treatments to rejuvenate skin cells, boost collagen production and improve clarity for transformative results with no downtime. A medical company specializing solely in facials, performed by registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants trained and guided by board-certified dermatologists, Skin Laundry has clinics in Dallas and Houston already and will be located at 1520 East Southlake Boulevard.

Southlake Town Square continues evolve to new shopping times and rise.