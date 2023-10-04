Dallas Design News to Know — Visual Comfort’s Biggest Store Yet, Meredith Ellis’ Hill Country Textiles, Denise McGaha’s Grounded Luxury, and More

Meredith Ellis Launches a Namesake Fabric Collection

For years, interior designer Meredith Ellis’ showroom, James, which she owns with husband Hunter Ellis, has been a go-to source in Dallas and Houston for lively and sophisticated textiles by an array of designers such as Carolina Irving, Sister Parish, Lisa Fine, John Robshaw, Casa Branca, and Penny Morrison. Now, Ellis has launched a namesake collection of her own.

Four new fabric designs take inspiration from the Texas Hill Country landscape, along with historical, travel, and nature references including nostalgic French designs and stylized flower fields. While Ellis’ current focus is on fabric, look for wallpaper to come soon. Also, a new James NYC showroom is planned for an October opening in the Interior Arts Building on the Upper East Side, rubbing elbows with such noteworthy showrooms as Bunny Williams Home, Liz O’Brien Gallery, and Newel. The 4,000-square-foot multi-line showroom will feature collections by McLaurin & Piercy, Ferrick Mason, Carolina Irving & Daughters, Mia Reay, Mahala, and Paolo Moschino, among others.