Texas Living Rooms That Wow — Inside Some of 2020’s Most Remarkable Rooms

KipsBay_Day1_0024-COMP-B
KipsBay_Day1_0036-COMP
Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
297 Living_to_Fireplace_Wide
Alive Orsini PaperCity_Alvise_0217_Final (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)
302 LIVING_2_LO
215 4×6 Parlor_2_-0019 (Photo by Paul Costello)
324 1500_North_Formal_Living_v21
323 1500_North_Formal_Living_v11
Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Salle Werner-Vaughn 180 SV7 5X7.jpg (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Art Direction by Michelle Aviña)
KipsBay_Day1_0053-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Longmont 5000_15 IMG 16_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chandos Dodson Epley Living room
5905_200522_Revere (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Mary Ann Smiley Interiors – living room décor bright and cheery
322 5–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
268 0144
269 0237
Chandos Dodson Epley living room river oaks
KipsBay_Day1_0953-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
01
21

Dallas Kips Bay House: A large-scale painting from John Nelson Antiques in L.A., is a dramatic foil for the custom Iksel wallpaper. Sofa is Mark Sikes for Chaddock Home, covered in Schumacher fabric. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

02
21

Dallas Kips Bay House: In Mark Sikes' Kips Bay living room, a custom wallpaper by Iksel Decorative Arts is an airy blue and white Portuguese tile motif. Portuguese and Italian antiques throughout are from Nick Brock, John Nelson Antiques and Parc Monceau Antiques. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

03
21

The pink living room by Fort Worth Interior designer Judy Aldridge was inspired by Lee Radziwill’s interiors. Draperies and upholstery are made from tablecloths from Wisteria. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

04
21

PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

05
21

Dallas home: In the living room are a pair of 18th-century French fauteuils and a Maison Jansen coffee table. Custom sofa designed by Alvise Orsini and upholstered in silk velvet. Italian 18th-century gilt carved mirror. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)

06
21

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

07
21

Jane Scott Hodges' home in New Orleans: In the parlor, walls triple lacquered in custom chartreuse by Fine Paints of Europe. (Photo by Paul Costello)

08
21

PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

09
21

PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

10
21

The living room in Bryan Adridge’s office, designed by Judy Aldridge, in Trophy Club includes a rare Paul Evans sculpture, Adrian Pearsall coffee table, and antique French chairs upholstered in fabric from Guatemala. The 1978 nudes painting by Jillian Denby is from Gillian Bryce Fine Art in Tucker, Georgia, an Aldridge favorite. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

11
21

A pink-and-blue painting by Salle Werner-Vaughn, left, inspired this room installation in Houston. The artist also created the painting and sculptures at right and painted the cloud scene above the doorway. A monumental antique gilt candlestick is used as a pedestal for a tiny sculpture. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Art Direction by Michelle Aviña)

12
21

Dallas Kips Bay House: Upstairs living room designed by Ten Plus Three. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

13
21

The living room in this mid-century modern home in Houston's Tanglewood neighborhood opens to one of two interior courtyards. (Photo by TK Images)

14
21

Living room by Houston interior designer Chandos Dodson Epley.

15
21

Living, dining and entertaining all in one space in the popular open floor plan. Interiors of the luxury mid-rise aprtment model by Chandos Dodson Epley. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

16
21

Mary Ann Smiley Interiors in Dallas created this living room in bright and cheery decor.

17
21

PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

18
21

PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande) 

19
21

PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

20
21

Houston designer Chandos Dodson Epley created this living room in a River Oaks home.

21
21

Not exactly a living room, but we love this Turkish Writer's Lair, certainly a living area, designed by Michelle Nussbaumer for the Dallas Kips Bay House. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

KipsBay_Day1_0024-COMP-B
KipsBay_Day1_0036-COMP
Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
297 Living_to_Fireplace_Wide
Alive Orsini PaperCity_Alvise_0217_Final (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)
302 LIVING_2_LO
215 4×6 Parlor_2_-0019 (Photo by Paul Costello)
324 1500_North_Formal_Living_v21
323 1500_North_Formal_Living_v11
Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Salle Werner-Vaughn 180 SV7 5X7.jpg (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Art Direction by Michelle Aviña)
KipsBay_Day1_0053-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Longmont 5000_15 IMG 16_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chandos Dodson Epley Living room
5905_200522_Revere (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Mary Ann Smiley Interiors – living room décor bright and cheery
322 5–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
268 0144
269 0237
Chandos Dodson Epley living room river oaks
KipsBay_Day1_0953-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Home + Design / Design Notes

Texas Living Rooms That Wow — Inside Some of 2020’s Most Remarkable Rooms

Homes to Remember

BY // 12.29.20
Dallas Kips Bay Decorator House: A large-scale painting from John Nelson Antiques in L.A., is a dramatic foil for the custom Iksel wallpaper. Sofa is Mark Sikes for Chaddock Home, covered in Schumacher fabric. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)
Dallas Kips Bay Decorator House: In Mark Sikes' Kips Bay living room, a custom wallpaper by Iksel Decorative Arts is an airy blue and white Portuguese tile motif. Portuguese and Italian antiques throughout are from Nick Brock, John Nelson Antiques and Parc Monceau Antiques. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)
The pink living room, designed by Fort Worth interior designer Judy Aldridge was inspired by Lee Radziwill’s interiors. Draperies and upholstery are made from tablecloths from Wisteria. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)
Dallas home: In the living room are a pair of 18th-century French fauteuils and a Maison Jansen coffee table. Custom sofa designed by Alvise Orsini and upholstered in silk velvet. Italian 18th-century gilt carved mirror. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)
PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 
Jane Scott Hodges' home in New Orleans: In the parlor, walls triple lacquered in custom chartreuse by Fine Paints of Europe. (Photo by Paul Costello)
PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 
PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 
The living room in Bryan Adridge’s office, designed by Judy Aldridge, in Trophy Club includes a rare Paul Evans sculpture, Adrian Pearsall coffee table, and antique French chairs upholstered in fabric from Guatemala. The 1978 nudes painting by Jillian Denby is from Gillian Bryce Fine Art in Tucker, Georgia, an Aldridge favorite. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
A pink-and-blue painting by Salle Werner-Vaughn, left, inspired this room installation in Houston. The artist also created the painting and sculptures at right and painted the cloud scene above the doorway. A monumental antique gilt candlestick is used as a pedestal for a tiny sculpture. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Art Direction by Michelle Aviña)
Dallas Kips Bay House: Upstairs living room designed by Ten Plus Three. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
The living room in this mid-century modern home in Houston's Tanglewood neighborhood opens to one of two interior courtyards. (Photo by TK Images)
Living room by Houston interior designer Chandos Dodson Epley.
Living, dining and entertaining all in one space in the popular open floor plan. (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Mary Anne Smiley Interiors in Dallas created this living room in bright and cheery decor.
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)
Paper City Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande) 
Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)
Houston designer Chandos Dodson Epley created this living room in a River Oaks home.
Not exactly a living room, but we love this Turkish Writer's Lair designed by Michelle Nussbaumer for the Dallas Kips Bay House. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
1
21

Dallas Kips Bay House: A large-scale painting from John Nelson Antiques in L.A., is a dramatic foil for the custom Iksel wallpaper. Sofa is Mark Sikes for Chaddock Home, covered in Schumacher fabric. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

2
21

Dallas Kips Bay House: In Mark Sikes' Kips Bay living room, a custom wallpaper by Iksel Decorative Arts is an airy blue and white Portuguese tile motif. Portuguese and Italian antiques throughout are from Nick Brock, John Nelson Antiques and Parc Monceau Antiques. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

3
21

The pink living room by Fort Worth Interior designer Judy Aldridge was inspired by Lee Radziwill’s interiors. Draperies and upholstery are made from tablecloths from Wisteria. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

4
21

PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

5
21

Dallas home: In the living room are a pair of 18th-century French fauteuils and a Maison Jansen coffee table. Custom sofa designed by Alvise Orsini and upholstered in silk velvet. Italian 18th-century gilt carved mirror. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)

6
21

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

7
21

Jane Scott Hodges' home in New Orleans: In the parlor, walls triple lacquered in custom chartreuse by Fine Paints of Europe. (Photo by Paul Costello)

8
21

PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

9
21

PaperCity 2020 Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

10
21

The living room in Bryan Adridge’s office, designed by Judy Aldridge, in Trophy Club includes a rare Paul Evans sculpture, Adrian Pearsall coffee table, and antique French chairs upholstered in fabric from Guatemala. The 1978 nudes painting by Jillian Denby is from Gillian Bryce Fine Art in Tucker, Georgia, an Aldridge favorite. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

11
21

A pink-and-blue painting by Salle Werner-Vaughn, left, inspired this room installation in Houston. The artist also created the painting and sculptures at right and painted the cloud scene above the doorway. A monumental antique gilt candlestick is used as a pedestal for a tiny sculpture. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Art Direction by Michelle Aviña)

12
21

Dallas Kips Bay House: Upstairs living room designed by Ten Plus Three. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

13
21

The living room in this mid-century modern home in Houston's Tanglewood neighborhood opens to one of two interior courtyards. (Photo by TK Images)

14
21

Living room by Houston interior designer Chandos Dodson Epley.

15
21

Living, dining and entertaining all in one space in the popular open floor plan. Interiors of the luxury mid-rise aprtment model by Chandos Dodson Epley. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

16
21

Mary Ann Smiley Interiors in Dallas created this living room in bright and cheery decor.

17
21

PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

18
21

PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande) 

19
21

PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

20
21

Houston designer Chandos Dodson Epley created this living room in a River Oaks home.

21
21

Not exactly a living room, but we love this Turkish Writer's Lair, certainly a living area, designed by Michelle Nussbaumer for the Dallas Kips Bay House. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

One of the hallmarks of PaperCity in digital, and particularly in the print magazine, is the reverence for beautiful interiors.  Those magnificent rooms, featured in stunning photographs and lyrical writing, became ever more important in 2020 as COVID-19 kept us at home and we began examining our surroundings.

Though 2020 was a miserable year in so many ways, PaperCity home design editor Rebecca Sherman brightened our days with her discoveries and reporting on those splendid living environments.

In this year-end period of thoughtful reflection, we revisit some of the stunning and inspiring interiors featured in PaperCity digital throughout the past year. In this particular piece, we are focusing on sumptuous living rooms.

Several of those, we selected come from the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Others were winners in the PaperCity Design Awards 2020. And others originated in feature stories in PaperCity’s print magazine, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. We also salute remarkable living rooms created by Texas interior designers and we sneaked in one or two that were particularly compelling from real estate articles.

Among the designers highlighted are Chandos Dodson Epley and Courtnay Tartt Elias of Houston, Mary Ann Smiley of Dallas, Judy Aldridge of Fort Worth, and Jane Scott Hodges of New Orleans.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
KipsBay_Day1_0024-COMP-B
KipsBay_Day1_0036-COMP
Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
297 Living_to_Fireplace_Wide
Alive Orsini PaperCity_Alvise_0217_Final (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)
302 LIVING_2_LO
215 4×6 Parlor_2_-0019 (Photo by Paul Costello)
324 1500_North_Formal_Living_v21
323 1500_North_Formal_Living_v11
Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Salle Werner-Vaughn 180 SV7 5X7.jpg (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Art Direction by Michelle Aviña)
KipsBay_Day1_0053-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Longmont 5000_15 IMG 16_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chandos Dodson Epley Living room
5905_200522_Revere (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Mary Ann Smiley Interiors – living room décor bright and cheery
322 5–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
268 0144
269 0237
Chandos Dodson Epley living room river oaks
KipsBay_Day1_0953-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
The PaperCity Magazine

December Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X