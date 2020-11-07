Fort Worth Coffee Shop Favorite Taken Over by the Wine Loving Couple Behind Thirty Eight & Vine

Since its founding in 2016 Craftwork Coffee has been on a roll, opening craft coffee/co-working spaces in rapid succession. Craftwork currently has shops on Magnolia Avenue, Camp Bowie Boulevard and in The Foundry District of Fort Worth.

Another recent focus of the company has been to the addition of Craftwork Hospitality Co. ― opening coffee shops in residential and corporate settings like they did at Austin’s The Domain, and the shop they’ll be opening soon inside The Cooper residences in Fort Worth.

But all that repositioning necessitates a little downsizing as well.

Craftwork Coffee is turning over the keys to its Foundry District space to the owners of wine bar Thirty Eight & Vine, which also happens to be located in the exact same building ― very convenient. Sam and Jennifer Demel will add another 3,956 square feet of space and a brand new concept to their portfolio.

Sam and Jennifer Demel also own Thirty Eight & Vine wine bar next door.

The Demels plan to run the newly rebranded coffee shop and co-working space with little interruption. The new Trinity Coffee House begins soft opening this Sunday, November 8. It will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 6 pm.

“Due to poor economic conditions paired with a new focus on serving apartment communities, Craftwork has decided to close its Foundry District location,” Craftwork founder Riley Kiltz says. “We are grateful for all of the customers and workspace members who have supported us and engaged with our team since our Foundry location opened two years ago.

“We look forward to seeing how the Demels continue to serve the district.”

Sam and Jennifer Demel are real estate agents with The Demel Group and opened Thirty Eight & Vine less than a year ago. Trinity Coffee House, located at 2700 Weisenberger Street will get up and running with the assistance of the Craftwork Coffee team, guaranteeing a smooth transition. Trinity Coffee House will continue to serve Craftwork Coffee Co. beans as its roast of choice.

Craftwork roastery beans will be served at Trinity Coffee House.

“With everything that has occurred in 2020, the opening of Trinity Coffee House has been a silver lining to a tough year,” a statement from Jennifer and Sam Demel reads. “Everything about Trinity Coffee House has truly felt as if it were meant to be. From the location, to the name, to the branding, Trinity Coffee House has turned into a concept and story that is very near and dear to our hearts.”

Trinity Coffee House plans to add a new grab-and-go menu, catering to the growing neighborhood of offices and mixed-use developments in The Foundry District, as well as partnering on community focused events. The Demels plan to transform the space into a community hub for coffee and collaboration, and will upgrade the space with fresh murals and design elements.

In addition to the coffee shop, Trinity Coffee House will continue to offer workspace options for fellow entrepreneurs, freelancers and small businesses, featuring 17 individual micro offices and a central conference room.