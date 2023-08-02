Henry’s Majestic Reopens in A New Neighborhood, An Austin-Style Beer Garden Debuts in East Dallas, A Barbie-Themed Bar Pops Up, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — August 2023

Henry’s Majestic reopens in a new neighborhood after leaving its iconic Uptown space.

Reopening in West Dallas this fall (after leaving Uptown in October), favorite Dallas brunch spot Henry’s Majestic will take over the former The Foundry/Chicken Scratch space. The two-acre site boasts “their industrial but contemporary design-style speckled with unique “found” items.” With tons of outdoor space, the new spot will be dog friendly and will feature a mister system and fire pits depending on the season. Indoor dining will also be available in the two buildings. The menu will be revamped with a new zero-waste cocktail program, and sustainable wine list/brands. But don’t fret HM frequenters, some old favorites will remain as well.

The owner of TJ’s Seafood and Ramble Room debuts a new restaurant in East Dallas this winter.

Coming to East Dallas this winter, Birdie’s Eastside will be an Austin-style neighborhood beer garden from Jon Alexis. Having recently debuted Ramble Room as part of his new Imperial Fizz group, Alexis is on a roll this year. A former Luby’s, the space will feature a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio. The indoor space features “a cathedral-pitched dining room and an adjoining indoor/outdoor ‘resort-style’ bar.” The patio will be covered, as well as accompanied by AC and televisions. Designed by Hatsumi Kuzuu of kuzzu design, the interior features “distressed wood, custom beamed cathedral ceilings, ‘pew’-style benches and fun Western art with a slight ‘cosmic country’ bent.” Custom Mexican tile and breezeblock were also sourced locally. As for the food, guests can expect wings, hummus, flatbreads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and more.

A Henderson Avenue bar will feature a Barbie-themed pop-up this month.

Over the years, The Whippersnapper dive bar on Henderson Avenue has hosted several themed pop-up events based on movies and shows like Harry Potter, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. And starting on August 10 at 10 pm (through September 30), the local spot is joining the current movie craze with a Barbie-themed pop-up. The space will transform into a “Barbie DreamHouse,” featuring themed foods and drinks, entertainment, and decor.

The team behind Goodfriend Burger is opening a pizza spot in Garland this fall.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the owners of East Dallas’ Goodfriend Burger are opening a pizza restaurant called Fortunate Son in Garland in October or November. They will be making a style of pizza not currently offered in Dallas: New Haven. There will also be pasta. From Connecticut, New Haven-style pizza is a thin-crust pie (similar to Neapolitan) made in a coal-fired oven that creates its unique charred look. Toppings also differ in that they include signature tart tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, and clams. The DMN also notes that the new spot will offer vegan options and serve Goodfriend’s popular Bourdain Burger.

More bagels are headed for Lower Greenville.

I noticed new signage in the former home of Kathy Fielder Boutique on Greenville Avenue while on a walk this week. The sign advertises bagels, sandwiches, and coffee. Abby’s Bagels has a website, but not much else is known about the new spot. All we know is that bagels are big in Dallas now.