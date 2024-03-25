Vandelay Hospitality Group Opens A New Orleans-Inspired Restaurant in Snider Plaza, And Two Notable Dallas Dining Closures

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

A New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar debuts in Snider Plaza this week.

From Vandelay Hospitality Group (Hudson House, Anchor Sushi Bar) comes a new dining concept combining “Southern charm with French-infused recipes, and coastal favorites.” Jack & Harry’s will open at Snider Plaza on Friday, March 29. The 5,000-square-foot interior features lacquered wood floors, warm cherry wood paneling, imported New Orleans brick, antique Charleston lanterns, aged brass, equestrian artwork, and antique furniture to attempt to transport you to the past.

“The sentiment behind this new concept stems from my love for dry-aged steaks, the rich tapestry of New Orleans culture, and an unforgettable trip taken alongside some of my close restaurateur friends Julian Barsotti and Greg Katz early in my career,” CEO Hunter Pond says in a release.

The menu will include a French onion filet, a 28-day dry-aged Delmonico, the Napoleon filet mignon topped with foie gras, gumbo, oysters, chicken, and seafood. As for drinks, you can expect martinis (this is Vandelay) like a smoked olive martini and French martini, New Orleans gin fizz, Hemingway daiquiri, and Sazarac. There will also be a selection of French wine.

The new spot will open for happy hour and dinner, with brunch later on.

A favorite University Park barbecue restaurant shutters after almost two years.

One of our favorite local barbecue restaurants is closing after dinner service on Saturday, March 30, according to the Dallas Morning News. Opened by pitmaster Doug Pickering in Snider Plaza in May 2022, Douglas Bar and Grill was an upscale joint for smoked meat, steaks, and salmon. Pickering tells DMN that he’s closing because he wants to spend more time with his wife and kids, and due to difficult parking at the shopping center, he was forced to switch to evening hours — instead of busy lunchtime. It’s a loss for the Dallas barbecue scene, but make sure to head in for one last Douglas burger this week before it’s gone for good.

Chef Nick Badovinus’ Lower Greenville restaurant closes while his rooftop bar reopens for spring.

Another popular Dallas spot for its spacious outdoor patio has closed in Lower Greenville. If you go on the Desert Racer website a note pops up reading: “Well, it’s been a great run, but we have reached the finish line.” It then prompts diners to check out the reopening of its sister concept, Surf Camp, on Wednesday, March 27.

Chef Nick Badovinus added the Greenville spot to his repertoire of solid Dallas restaurants (Town Hearth, Neighborhood Services, Montlake Cut) in 2019. He then opened Yo! Lobster in Highland Park Village, and National Anthem and Brass Ram in the historic East Quarter building that Surf Camp sits atop. Desert Racer was the most casual of his restaurants but had cool vibes with actual cars, motorcycles, and a van incorporated in the design. Another new concept called Royal Bastard has also been in the works for Badovinus for a while. It’ll be a bar across the street from Town Hearth.