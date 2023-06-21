Restaurants

Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023

Things Are Just Heating Up

BY // 06.21.23
LadyLove Lounge

One of the cocktails at LadyLove Lounge & Sound will be a matcha soy vanilla drink called City Pop. (Photo by @killababex)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – June 2023

LadyLove Lounge
One of the cocktails at LadyLove Lounge & Sound will be a matcha soy vanilla vodka drink called City Pop. (Photo by @killababex)

A new lounge from the owners of Spinster Records debuts in Bishop Arts.

Opening in the former Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. space on July 7, Ladylove Lounge & Sound is a new record lounge and bar from the team behind Spinster Records. According to the Dallas Observer, Andra Maldovan of Keaton Interiors designed the space with a high-quality sound system for listening to records. Jimmy Contreras of nearby Taco y Vino is creating a menu of bites to pair with Ladylove’s craft cocktails.

 

Chef Matt McCallister (Photo by Reed Kenney)
Chef Matt McCallister (Photo by Reed Kenney)

A West Village taco spot is turned into a Mexican pop-up concept featuring a well-known Dallas chef.

Founded by Mike Karns, Mexican Test Kitchen recently took over the former Honest Tacos space in West Village. As first reported by CultureMap, the new pop-up concept features chef Matt McCallister (formerly of Homewood) cooking up tacos, bowls, and salads. There are also cocktails and weekend brunch. Karns tells CM that the pop-up will be open while they re-concept the spot.

 

Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Chicken, tofu, and fruit options sandos from Sandoitchi. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

A pandemic-born, pop-up Japanese sando shop opens a storefront Downtown.

In 2020, Sandoitchi was created by chef and owner Stevie Nguyen, operations manager Keith Tran, creative director Angel Acosta, and marketing manager Andy Sirois. The idea was always to find a physical space in Dallas as they traveled around the country selling Japanese sandos out of ghost kitchens. The popular fluffy sandwich company has now taken over the former La Tarte Tropezienne in Downtown Dallas. They’re open on Thursday through Sunday as they work to re-design the space.

18th and Vine BBQ
18th and Vine BBQ is an upscale, Kansas City-style BBQ joint in Oak Lawn. (Courtesy)

One of Dallas’ best barbecue restaurants has closed in Oak Lawn.

One of Dallas’ best barbecue spots, 18th & Vine BBQ, has shuttered in Oak Lawn — where it was in business for almost eight years. The restaurant announced on Facebook that it closed due to “outside factors.” According to CultureMap, construction at the nearby Old Parkland campus was a factor and led to a downturn in business. There are hopes to find another location for the beloved Kansas City-style barbecue joint.

Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
